Alex Cross Television Show: What We Know About Amazon’s New Thriller And Its Cast

The latest Amazon crime thriller, Cross, has been making waves since its release on November 14, 2024. The show is based on James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross novels.

The book has inspired three films starring Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry as the titular character, Alex Cross. Freeman played Detective Cross in the films Kiss the Girls and Along Came a Spider, while Perry portrayed the popular character in the 2012 film Alex Cross. In the TV adaptation, the forensic psychologist and homicide DC Metro Detective is splendidly played by Aldis Hodge.

Highlights Cross premiered on November 14, 2024, and reached 40 million viewers in 20 days.

Aldis Hodge plays Alex Cross, bringing a new depth to the detective's character.

Ben Watkins crafted Cross as an original series, diverging from the novels.

The series explores Alex Cross's dual role as a detective and father.

Cross was renewed for a second season before its first season release.

Cross Season 1 consists of eight gripping episodes and holds immense binge-watch potential. So it’s no wonder that the show crossed 40 million viewers in just 20 days of its release. This makes it Amazon’s third most-watched premiere of 2024, just behind Fallout and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2.

The TV show format gave creator and showrunner Ben Watkins a lot more scope to dive deeper and portray the multifaceted layers in Alex Cross’s character and explore his family dynamics. We get to see Alex as both a detective and dad in an in-depth manner, which isn’t possible on a big screen.

While fans of the novels will spot familiar elements, the TV show has fresh and exciting details. If you haven’t tuned in already, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime’s latest hit series, Cross.

Plot and Rapid Popularity

Following its release in November 2024, Cross rapidly rose in popularity. Interestingly, Amazon renewed the show for Season 2 by April 2024 — seven months before the release of Cross Season 1 (per Deadline).

The crime-thriller series follows Alex Cross, a homicide detective and forensic psychologist based in Washington, DC, as he obsessively strives to reach into the minds of “America’s most insidious killers” to uncover truths and let justice prevail. He’s also a father who grapples with the dangers of his job while striving to protect his family.

Series creator Watkins told Amazon that he approached the project with undeterred enthusiasm as he’s a self-professed crime junkie who is well-versed in the writings of Dashiell Hammett, Raymond Chandler, and Walter Mosley.

The creator expressed that after reading the Alex Cross books, he recognized their immense potential as a well-rounded TV show and tried to incorporate elements that he felt were missing from the films.

In a November 2024 chat with CBR, Watkins explained how the TV show format helped him experiment with the plot. He could make it more intricate and portray the characters’ lives, flaws, and challenges.

In an interview with Collider, Watkins revealed that Cross isn’t a direct adaptation of the plotlines in the Alex Cross novels. The showrunner wanted to create an original series that was relevant to the present — he even received James Patterson’s blessing to bring new Alex Cross stories to audiences.

Share icon Image credits: @crossonprime

Watkins also reflected on how the women in his life, especially his mother, older sister, and wife, have influenced how female characters are written on the show. The showrunner praised the powerful women in the writer’s room for giving the female characters on the show depth and fierce character traits.

Ben Watkins also believes audiences are starting to appreciate nuanced and specific takes on Black characters like Alex Cross. The director spilled that he had a dream that Hodge would play the titular character in the TV show and used the actor as a blueprint for when he was building the character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Cross (@crossonprime)

Hodge, who is also a producer for Cross, credited the director with inculcating and highlighting Black culture in DC — a welcome change from how the US capital is usually portrayed in Hollywood. The actor believes that incorporating movements like Black Lives Matter and Defund the Police makes portraying the Black police detective more authentic and starts meaningful conversations among viewers.

Main Cast

Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross

Image credits: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal / Getty Images

Aldis Hodge heads the popular TV series as detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross. Hodge ticks all the right boxes with his stellar performance as the enigmatic detective.

Showrunner Watkins was looking for someone who exuded curiosity and was “wise beyond his years.” He also wanted to portray Detective Cross as an intellectual, which he believed Hodge possessed in plenty.

At the same time, the idea was not to make Alex Cross seem like a perfect human being but rather a character who needs to showcase vulnerability and has his own set of flaws.

When talking to Amazon, Hodge revealed that he fell in love with the script and liked that it showed Alex in both cop and dad modes, which the actor felt was very “multidimensional.”

The character is depicted as a skilled professional at the Washington Metro Police Department. However, he experiences a significant decline in his mental health while trying to get suspects to confess.

The show also explores his more ordinary side as he struggles with the aftermath of his wife’s murder, which occurred over a year ago. As a result, Alex is struggling with escalating anger issues and refraining from seeking therapy.

Hodge is known for his roles in Leverage: Redemption, City on a Hill, Black Mirror, Straight Outta Compton, One Night in Miami, Underground, and many more.

Isaiah Mustafa as John Sampson

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Joining alongside Alex Cross as the Watson to his Sherlock is John Sampson, played by Isaiah Mustafa. John is Alex’s partner on the force and childhood best friend.

The duo are practically brothers since Alex’s grandma raised John after his parents died. He plays the role of the friend who gives him a reality check even when Alex doesn’t want to hear it and is after the forensic psychologist to be wary of his mental health.

Detective John has been Alex’s beacon of support amid the loss of his wife and has also been behind him to seek therapy. His character has a balance of humor and loyalty as he keeps things light-hearted in his pursuit of women, but he also has a wildly protective side when it comes to Cross and his family.

Isaiah Mustafa is popularly known as the “Old Spice Guy” for appearing in a series of the brand’s commercials. His acting chops also include It Chapter Two, Boy Kills World, Shadowhunters, Black-ish, Nikita, and Grey’s Anatomy.

Ryan Eggold as Ed Ramsey

Image credits: Valerie Terranova / Getty Images

Ryan Eggold’s portrayal of serial killer-obsessed murderer Ed Ramsey is chilling, to say the least. He is the main villain in Cross Season 1. The actor gives an impeccably eerie performance as the “Fanboy.”

He’s an elite playboy in Washington DC’s political circles and uses his position as leverage to carry out his sick pursuits by blackmailing and throwing money at those around him. When investigating Emir’s murder, Alex crosses paths with Ed, who is interested in testing Alex’s capabilities to uncover his sinister activities.

Ben Watkins told CBR that he wanted Ed to be a class apart from typical serial killer portrayals in mainstream media. The showrunner wanted to craft a likable and charming serial killer.

He managed to sign on Eggold, who took on the role because it was a departure from the cardboard cut-out box of usual serial killers.

The actor is known for his roles in New Amsterdam, BlacKkKlansman, The Blacklist and Sons of Liberty.

Juanita Jennings as Nana Mama

Image credits: Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

American actress Juanita Jennings plays Alex’s grandmother, Regina “Nana Mama” Cross, who is the heart and soul of the Cross family.

She single-handedly raised Alex after the untimely death of his parents and moved in with him following his wife’s murder to help raise his kids, Damon and Janelle Cross.

Nana Mama is the backbone of the family and one of the softer and more emotional characters in the predominantly darker themes of Cross. Nana Mama instills the detective with confidence and is one of his primary forms of emotional support.

Jennings is a veteran actor known for her role as Edna Barnes in Meet the Browns. She has also appeared in Lincoln Heights, Shameless, Chicago Hope, and The Deliverance.

Melody Hurd as Jannie Cross

Image credits: Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

Melody Hurd plays Janelle Cross, the smallest member of the Cross family. For most of her screen time, the character is shielded by Nana Mama and is portrayed as a quiet child.

Janelle’s relationship with Alex Cross carries immense potential for layered character depth in upcoming seasons.

Hurd’s acting credits include Fatherhood, Them, and Battle at Big Rock.

Caleb Elijah as Damon Cross

Image credits: Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

Caleb Elijah steps into the shoes of Alex Cross’s son, Damon Cross. The character seeks his father’s approval and is also coming to terms with the sudden loss of his mother. Damon is a talented pianist and a sensitive character.

The father-son relationship between Damon and Alex has the potential to portray immense character growth.

Elijah has just begun his career as an actor and has previously been seen in the crime drama True Story.

Samantha Walkes as Elle Monteiro

Image credits: Valerie Terranova / Getty Images

Canadian actor Samantha Walkes plays Elle Monteiro, Alex Cross’s love interest, on Cross. Her character is a former athlete and executive director of a local education nonprofit.

A year after Maria’s death, Elle acts as the light amid the darkness in Alex’s world. Despite her participation in political protests and the like, she wholeheartedly supports Alex’s career.

Elle is also Alex’s childhood friend, so she is one of the rare characters that the forensic detective is vulnerable to.

In an interview with Collider, Walkes shared that she sought help from a political psychologist to portray her character authentically and do justice to the role.

The actress’s screen credits include The Kings of Napa, Murdoch Mysteries, The Changeling, The Big Cigar, and Orphan: First Kill.

Alona Tal as Kayla Craig

Image credits: Michael Kovac / Getty Images

Alona Tal plays smart and tough FBI agent Kayla Craig, who tries to recruit Alex into the bureau but to no avail. She often joins hands with the detective to help him out with his cases. What’s interesting about her character is that her name is similar to Kyle Craig, a major villain in the book.

Naturally, rumors about whether Kayla is a gender-swapped version of Kyle surfaced. During a November 2024 interview, Alona Tal told Movie Web that The thrill of speculation makes her character so enjoyable.

She teased that every character needs to have a good and bad streak in them, and while she enjoys the fact that her character is currently an ally, she trusts that Ben Watkins will steer Kayla in the right direction — even if that means turning her into a villain.

During the show’s New York Comic Con panel, the actress addressed the speculation with Screen Rant by teasing that the answer lies in future seasons of Cross.

She reaffirmed that in Season 1, she remains an ally to Alex and also helps the department. However, she cheekily noted that her character will significantly develop in future seasons.

Alona Tal has starred in SEAL Team, Veronica Mars, Supernatural, and Burn Notice.

Eloise Mumford as Shannon Witmer

Image credits: Vincent Sandoval / Getty Images

Eloise Mumford portrayed Shannon Witmer, an aspiring art curator who unfortunately crossed paths with Ed Ramsey. However, the writers were determined to ensure that the character was not depicted as a damsel in distress.

Ben Watkins told The Wrap that Cross’s primary motto was to think outside the box. This motto also included Shannon’s character, whom they didn’t want to be a typical victim but someone who was a fighter, relentless until the very end.

The makers also gave Shannon a backstory and purpose to add depth and layers to what would have otherwise been a surface-level character.

Eloise Mumford has previously starred in Sweeter Than Chocolate, Fifty Shades of Grey, and Chicago Fire.

Jennifer Wigmore as Chief Anderson

Image credits: Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

Alex and John’s tough boss and head of the Washington DC Police Department, Chief Anderson, is played by Canadian actress Jennifer Wigmore. Chief Anderson and Cross often don’t see eye to eye, and she also has personal endeavors to climb the ladder to secure a more powerful position.

She dispatches assignments to the dynamic duo and, upon occasion, even re-examines an apparent overdose of victims.

Jennifer Wigmore’s acting credits include Dream Scenario, Designated Survivor, Christmas at the Drive-In, and Heartland.

Sharon Taylor as Lieutenant Oracene Massey

Share icon Image credits: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Lieutenant Oracene Massey is played by Canadian actor Sharon Taylor on Cross. The pregnant superior helps Alex investigate the murder of BLM activist Emir Goodspeed. Oracene is close to John, and much like the Chief, she wants to wrap the case up as soon as possible.

Karen LeBlanc was initially cast for the role but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.

Sharon Taylor is known for her roles in The 100, Dead Boy Detectives, The X-Files, and Ghost Wars.

Johnny Ray Gill as Bobby Trey

Image credits: David Livingston / Getty Images

Johnny Ray Gill plays the secondary antagonist, Bobby Trey, who works for Ed Ramsey. Bobby, who was born and raised in the bayous of Louisiana, is a former cop who’s turned to the dark side.

Bobby aids Ed in finishing his serial killer-inspired masterpieces. With a background in the force is very tactful in escaping scot-free from under Alex’s nose.

Though the character has had limited screen time, Ray Gill’s portrayal of him has already cemented him as a memorable character.

The actor is best known for his roles in Harry’s Law, Bones, True Blood, BrainDead, Underground, Opening Night, and Rollers.

Chaunteé Schuler Irving as Maria Cross

Share icon Image credits: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Alex Cross’s late wife, Maria Cross, who appears in flashbacks, is played by Chaunteé Schuler Irving. Her unprecedented death still haunts the Cross family as they struggle to deal with her absence.

The actress has appeared in 80 episodes of As the World Turns.

Karen Robinson as Miss Nancy

Share icon Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

A character that one mustn’t take at a surface level, Damon’s piano tutor, Miss Nancy, played by Karen Robinson, gradually becomes a part of the Cross family. The character remains a side character for most of the season but is one for which viewers must keep a lookout.

Robinson has starred in Titans, Schitt’s Creek, King, and many more shows in addition to Cross.

New Cast Members Joining Next Season

In April 2024, Deadline reported that three new members would join the cast of Cross for the upcoming second season. New cast members who’ve been onboarded for Cross Season 2 include Wes Chatham, Matthew Lillard, and Jeanine Mason.

Chatham will reportedly play a far-right military veteran turned farmer named Donnie, who has a sensitive heart. Lillard is set to play a ruthless self-made tycoon, Lance. Mason will star as ambitious judge Rebecca.

The primary cast members from Season 1 will likely return for the Prime Video show’s second season. However, whether we will see Ed Ramsey remains a mystery.

The series’ Season 2 has wrapped up filming but an official release date has yet to be announced.

What to Expect From Cross Season 2?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ben Watkins revealed that Cross Season 2 will introduce a new killer. The creator reaffirmed that each season will be treated like its own book, with each installment diving into the world of new killers while simultaneously building the dynamic between the central characters.

Share icon Image credits: @cultureratedpv

Season 2 of the Prime Video show will also focus on John’s character and get a peek into his backstory and how the character deals with his own demons. Some of the Cross cast members told TV Insider that naming the Season 2 killer will be a “really bumpy ride” as the audience will be left to decide who can be termed a monster.

Cross Season 1 made a strong debut and has already gathered a massive fan following. The series’ overnight success could mean that viewers can expect a handful of seasons following the tumultuous life of detective Alex Cross as he cracks open the vile minds of notorious serial killers.