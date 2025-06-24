Prime Day Is Coming But These 21 Deals Decided To Show Up Early To The Party
Okay, mark your calendars and prepare your wishlists, because the glorious shopping spree known as Amazon Prime Day is officially heading our way from July 8th to July 11th. It's that magical time when deals descend from the heavens (or, you know, Amazon's warehouses) and our carts magically fill themselves. We're already mentally prepping for the main event.
But here’s a little secret, just between us: why wait until then to start saving? Amazon, in its infinite retail wisdom, has decided to give us eager beavers a little pre-game treat. That's right, a bunch of fantastic deals are already live right now, and we’ve sifted through the digital aisles to find 21 early bird specials you can grab before the official Prime Day frenzy kicks off.
This post may include affiliate links.
This Memory Foam Mattress Topper Will Make Your Bed Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Supportive, Well-Ventilated Cloud, Hopefully Minus The Actual Precipitation
Review: "Best college purchase. Fits my matrices exactly, great cushion. My dorm mates loved it as well. The box it is shipped in is very compact. It aired out and expanded in 2 minutes and was the reason my 8am's were easier to attend. I am planning on using this for my next 2 years. Great quality." - Amazon Customer
Unleash Your Inner Middle School Art Enthusiast And Make Your To-Do Lists Approximately 20 Times More Fabulous With This Glorious 20 Pack Of Colored Gel Pens
Review: "I am thoroughly excited and pleased for this set of colorful pens! I purchased them to use/decorate/organize my personal planner. I had previously been using erasable pens for the reassurance of easily cleaning up a mistake, however, these pens are so much better. The ink is vibrant, the pens are comfortable to use, the 0.5 tip writes smooth and clean, have not had any issues with smudging ink, and I love the variety of colors it hard to pick which one to use. The written ink sample is in order of how the pens were spread out. Be aware that the white pen does not have white ink, but rather brown. I hope they come out with ink refills because I will definitely be putting these pens to good use! I would recommend!" - Brittany
Let Your Blink Outdoor Security Camera Be The Unblinking Eye That Keeps Watch, So Your Actual Eyes Can Binge-Watch That New Series Guilt-Free
Review: "Great product at a reasonable price. I like it and I'm very happy with it." - Dean
With This 5-In-1 Pocket Multi-Tool You're Pretty Much Ready To Macgyver Your Way Out Of At Least Five Minor Daily Jams, Dramatic Theme Music Sold Separately
Review: "Price is great. All features operate smoothly." - Amazon Customer
Prepare To Get So Immersed In Your Game World That You Might Forget To Hydrate Or Acknowledge The Existence Of Other Humans, All Thanks To This Stunningly Panoramic Curved Gaming Monitor
Review: "Good product works as it should. nice clear picture." - Wesley Suinn
These Air Purifiers Are Basically Your Home's Personal Bouncers, Telling Dust, Pollen, And Funky Smells 'You're Not On The List'
Review: "Very lightweight and easy to set up. It feels sturdy and well-made. I feel a difference in the room after about a week and a half of using them now, one for upstairs and one for downstairs. They run all day but don’t get warm and they have a low white noise. These are great for helping with cat litter odor." - Adrienne Butler
This Bald Head Shaver Is Here To Make Your Dome As Smooth As A Freshly Zamboni'd Ice Rink, With Way Less Effort Than That Old Razor Routine
Review: "I have just purchased and received this shaver. So far I love it! I would recommend to anyone who wants an easy to use shaver because I find this one much better than the traditional single blade versions. The heads are flexible and do a great job under arms and on knees/ankles with no cuts! I used it dry and have no skin irritation and it is very comfortable. The design is easy for me to hold even with small hands. Mine came with a 90 minute charge on it out of the box. Unit recharges with a Type C charging cable which is included along with a bunch of accessories. The blades do a great job!" - Florida Essential Oil Expert
It feels pretty good to be ahead of the curve, snagging those bargains while everyone else is still drafting their Prime Day strategy. Think of these early deals as the delicious appetizers before the main course – and there are still more tasty discounts to discover.
This 50oz Tumbler Holds Enough Liquid To Get A Small Elephant Through A Mild Drought, Or Just You Through Your Tuesday Morning Meetings
Review: "I read an article and saw that this brand outperformed the other brands. It beat Stanley, Yetti, Corckcicle, and others. It's affordable and keeps my water freezing cold all day long. There's still ice in it!" - Allison Stewart
These Chic Bedside Drawers Are Where Your Phone, That Half-Read Book, And Your Collection Of Emergency Chapsticks Go To Live Their Best, Most Organized Life
Review: "Simple and easy to put together. Perfect for my tiny home." - Denise B
This Screwdriver Set With Its Cleverly Hidden Bits In The Handle Is Like The Swiss Army Knife Your Junk Drawer Has Been Begging For, Minus The Tiny, Impossible-To-Open Scissors
Review: "High quality racheting screwdriver. No complaints, got the job done. Like that it comes with lots of bits." - Jack L
Start Manifesting Your Future Success (Or At Least Remembering Your Appointments) Way In Advance With This Impressively Forward-Thinking 2025-2026 Academic Planner
Review: "I like pink, so let’s start with that I liked that this color was an option. There is plenty of space on each day to write what you need to write. It fits nicely in a purse or backpack. The pages are good thickness. If you’re looking for a planner, here ya go!" - The Dani Daily Reviews
Your Wish For A Room That Vibes With Your Current Playlist (Or Emotional State) Is Alexa's Command With This Alexa Compatible Color Changing Lightbulb
Review: "This works great to use for lamps in the house and outdoor lights so that it can be turned off from your phone with the app." - Duncan
With This Alexa Enabled Smart Plug You Can Finally Tell Your Lamp To Turn Itself Off From The Comfort Of Your Bed, Living Out Your Truest Jedi Master Fantasies
Review: "Smaller size compared with most other smart plug so it’s easier to plug in. Easy to set up and control." - Cathy Zheng
Your Netflix Marathons, Sudden Urges To Digitally Doodle, And Those Deep Dives Into 'Important Internet Research' (We See You) Just Found Their Spiritual Home In This Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Review: "I got this for my 9 year old. This has great sound quality and seems durable. Has good touch screen response time and very easy to use. I set it up in a few minutes. It is working well with the size of games he has on it too. Very happy!!" - Aaron Ehnle
Hopefully, your virtual shopping cart is starting to look pretty appealing by now. Getting these deals before the big rush of Prime Day (which, remember, is July 8th-11th!) is like finding a secret shortcut to savings. Let's keep this early access advantage going and see what other gems we can find.
This Solar Turtle Statue Brings That Chill, Unhurried Turtle Vibe To Your Garden All Day, Then Diligently Switches To 'Mood Lighting Specialist' Once The Sun Dips
Review: "This is the best present I've bought for my wife. She loves being outside and has other figurines with solar lights in her flowers; these added more to her collection. She absolutely loved them. The colors are pretty, so far they seem to be doing good, none have broken. So Hopefully they will last years." - Brian
These Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bags Are Basically Tiny, Soft-Sided Apartments For Your Out-Of-Season Wardrobe Or That Alarming Collection Of Graphic Tees You Can't Part With
Review: "Great option! As expected and perfect for packing away blankets, winter clothes shoes and more. Instead of using plastics totes or cardboard boxes for moving and storing I used these and so happy I did. They are flexible yet sturdy, the clear portion on the front allows you to see contents. These turned out to be a great cost effective option for my needs." - Amazon Customer
These Folding TV Trays Are The Unsung Heroes Of 'Dinner And A Movie' Night, Bravely Supporting Your Takeout So Your Couch Doesn't Have To Wear It
Review: "Very nice, delivered on time and seem to be made from quality materials. I am very happy with my purchase and would buy again." - mickey3
Your Collection Of Pens, Pencils, And Miscellaneous Stationery Doodads Can Finally Stop Their Chaotic Drawer Rave And Move Into This Surprisingly Spacious Large Capacity Canvas Pencil Bag
Review: "It is amazing how many things you can fit in it. Very functional. I bought it twice, and just ordered third time." - Saska
Your Fridge Door Is About To Become A Culinary Command Center, Keeping Your Go-To Flavors At Your Beck And Call With This Magnetic Spice Rack
Review: "These are great, very strong magnets doesn't matter the amount of weight I put in these it hold up great. Love to have my seasonings close to my stove. Love these." - Phabian Haynes
This Clothes Steamer Is Your New Best Friend For Looking Like You Have Your Life Together, Even If You Just Pulled That Shirt Out Of The 'Clean Laundry Mountain' Five Minutes Ago
Review: "This steam iron works really well—heats up quickly and gets rid of wrinkles with ease. The steam output is strong, and it’s lightweight and easy to handle. Great for everyday clothes and more delicate fabrics too. Definitely a solid addition to my laundry routine." - zixia
Think Of This Laptop Travel Backpack As Your Mobile Command Center, Ensuring Your Precious Tech Stays Secure And Your Emergency Chocolate Stash Remains Un-Squished By Your Actual Work Files
Review: "I’ve been using this backpack for a few months now, and I’m really impressed. It’s super lightweight but feels really sturdy. The straps are comfortable and don’t dig into your shoulders, even when it’s fully packed. The design is sleek and modern, and it fits perfectly under my airplane seat. The zippers are smooth and easy to use, and there are plenty of compartments to keep everything organized. I’ve been able to fit a few days’ worth of clothes, my laptop, and all my travel essentials without any problems. Overall, I am happy with this backpack. It’s a great value for the price, and I’d definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a durable and stylish travel bag." - Frequent Customer