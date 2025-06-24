ADVERTISEMENT

Okay, mark your calendars and prepare your wishlists, because the glorious shopping spree known as Amazon Prime Day is officially heading our way from July 8th to July 11th. It's that magical time when deals descend from the heavens (or, you know, Amazon's warehouses) and our carts magically fill themselves. We're already mentally prepping for the main event.

But here’s a little secret, just between us: why wait until then to start saving? Amazon, in its infinite retail wisdom, has decided to give us eager beavers a little pre-game treat. That's right, a bunch of fantastic deals are already live right now, and we’ve sifted through the digital aisles to find 21 early bird specials you can grab before the official Prime Day frenzy kicks off.

This post may include affiliate links.

Blue memory foam mattress topper partially rolled up on bed frame, highlighting early Prime Day deals for home comfort products.

Review: "Best college purchase. Fits my matrices exactly, great cushion. My dorm mates loved it as well. The box it is shipped in is very compact. It aired out and expanded in 2 minutes and was the reason my 8am's were easier to attend. I am planning on using this for my next 2 years. Great quality." - Amazon Customer

    #2

    Unleash Your Inner Middle School Art Enthusiast And Make Your To-Do Lists Approximately 20 Times More Fabulous With This Glorious 20 Pack Of Colored Gel Pens

    Colorful pens arranged in a row next to a vibrant floral cross coloring, showcasing early Prime Day deals on art supplies.

    Review: "I am thoroughly excited and pleased for this set of colorful pens! I purchased them to use/decorate/organize my personal planner. I had previously been using erasable pens for the reassurance of easily cleaning up a mistake, however, these pens are so much better. The ink is vibrant, the pens are comfortable to use, the 0.5 tip writes smooth and clean, have not had any issues with smudging ink, and I love the variety of colors it hard to pick which one to use. The written ink sample is in order of how the pens were spread out. Be aware that the white pen does not have white ink, but rather brown. I hope they come out with ink refills because I will definitely be putting these pens to good use! I would recommend!" - Brittany

    Compact black Blink security camera mounted on an exterior wall, showcasing early Prime Day deals on smart home devices.

    Review: "Great product at a reasonable price. I like it and I'm very happy with it." - Dean

    Hand holding a red multitool with knives and other tools against a beige carpet, highlighting early Prime Day deals.

    Review: "Price is great. All features operate smoothly." - Amazon Customer

    #5

    Prepare To Get So Immersed In Your Game World That You Might Forget To Hydrate Or Acknowledge The Existence Of Other Humans, All Thanks To This Stunningly Panoramic Curved Gaming Monitor

    Curved monitor displaying popular Nintendo Switch games, highlighting early Prime Day deals on gaming products.

    Review: "Good product works as it should. nice clear picture." - Wesley Suinn

    Levoit air purifier on a kitchen counter, featured in early Prime Day deals for home and lifestyle products.

    Review: "Very lightweight and easy to set up. It feels sturdy and well-made. I feel a difference in the room after about a week and a half of using them now, one for upstairs and one for downstairs. They run all day but don’t get warm and they have a low white noise. These are great for helping with cat litter odor." - Adrienne Butler

    Electric razor with seven rotating heads displayed on a desk, highlighting early Prime Day deals and discounts.

    Review: "I have just purchased and received this shaver. So far I love it! I would recommend to anyone who wants an easy to use shaver because I find this one much better than the traditional single blade versions. The heads are flexible and do a great job under arms and on knees/ankles with no cuts! I used it dry and have no skin irritation and it is very comfortable. The design is easy for me to hold even with small hands. Mine came with a 90 minute charge on it out of the box. Unit recharges with a Type C charging cable which is included along with a bunch of accessories. The blades do a great job!" - Florida Essential Oil Expert

    It feels pretty good to be ahead of the curve, snagging those bargains while everyone else is still drafting their Prime Day strategy. Think of these early deals as the delicious appetizers before the main course – and there are still more tasty discounts to discover.

    Yellow insulated drink tumbler with handle and straw, featured in early Prime Day deals for party essentials.

    Review: "I read an article and saw that this brand outperformed the other brands. It beat Stanley, Yetti, Corckcicle, and others. It's affordable and keeps my water freezing cold all day long. There's still ice in it!" - Allison Stewart

    Modern bedside table with fabric drawers next to a bed, showcasing early Prime Day deals for stylish bedroom furniture.

    Review: "Simple and easy to put together. Perfect for my tiny home." - Denise B

    Craftsman screwdriver set with multiple bits displayed on a wooden surface for early Prime Day deals promotion.

    Review: "High quality racheting screwdriver. No complaints, got the job done. Like that it comes with lots of bits." - Jack L

    #11

    Start Manifesting Your Future Success (Or At Least Remembering Your Appointments) Way In Advance With This Impressively Forward-Thinking 2025-2026 Academic Planner

    Pink 2024-2025 planner on desk symbolizing early Prime Day deals arriving before the event.

    Review: "I like pink, so let’s start with that I liked that this color was an option. There is plenty of space on each day to write what you need to write. It fits nicely in a purse or backpack. The pages are good thickness. If you’re looking for a planner, here ya go!" - The Dani Daily Reviews

    #12

    Your Wish For A Room That Vibes With Your Current Playlist (Or Emotional State) Is Alexa's Command With This Alexa Compatible Color Changing Lightbulb

    Modern house exterior at night with colorful lighting, showcasing early Prime Day deals ambiance and festive atmosphere.

    Review: "This works great to use for lamps in the house and outdoor lights so that it can be turned off from your phone with the app." - Duncan

    Smart plugs displayed on a dark surface, highlighting early deals available before Prime Day shopping event.

    Review: "Smaller size compared with most other smart plug so it’s easier to plug in. Easy to set up and control." - Cathy Zheng

    #14

    Your Netflix Marathons, Sudden Urges To Digitally Doodle, And Those Deep Dives Into 'Important Internet Research' (We See You) Just Found Their Spiritual Home In This Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

    Hand holding a tablet displaying a colorful screen with the time 5:59 and early Prime Day deals background lights.

    Review: "I got this for my 9 year old. This has great sound quality and seems durable. Has good touch screen response time and very easy to use. I set it up in a few minutes. It is working well with the size of games he has on it too. Very happy!!" - Aaron Ehnle

    Turtle-shaped garden decoration with brightly lit succulent flowers along its shell, featured in early Prime Day deals.

    Review: "This is the best present I've bought for my wife. She loves being outside and has other figurines with solar lights in her flowers; these added more to her collection. She absolutely loved them. The colors are pretty, so far they seem to be doing good, none have broken. So Hopefully they will last years." - Brian

    Black storage bag with folded clothes inside, placed on a bed, highlighting early Prime Day deals for home organization.

    Review: "Great option! As expected and perfect for packing away blankets, winter clothes shoes and more. Instead of using plastics totes or cardboard boxes for moving and storing I used these and so happy I did. They are flexible yet sturdy, the clear portion on the front allows you to see contents. These turned out to be a great cost effective option for my needs." - Amazon Customer

    Wooden folding tables and chair set arranged in a living room showcasing early Prime Day deals on furniture.

    Review: "Very nice, delivered on time and seem to be made from quality materials. I am very happy with my purchase and would buy again." - mickey3

    #18

    Your Collection Of Pens, Pencils, And Miscellaneous Stationery Doodads Can Finally Stop Their Chaotic Drawer Rave And Move Into This Surprisingly Spacious Large Capacity Canvas Pencil Bag

    Light blue pencil case filled with colorful markers and pens, highlighting Prime Day deals on stationery and office supplies.

    Review: "It is amazing how many things you can fit in it. Very functional. I bought it twice, and just ordered third time." - Saska

    #19

    Your Fridge Door Is About To Become A Culinary Command Center, Keeping Your Go-To Flavors At Your Beck And Call With This Magnetic Spice Rack

    Magnetic spice racks on fridge door holding spices and sauces, showcasing early Prime Day deals on kitchen organizers.

    Review: "These are great, very strong magnets doesn't matter the amount of weight I put in these it hold up great. Love to have my seasonings close to my stove. Love these." - Phabian Haynes

    Hand holding a black handheld fabric steamer with cord, part of early Prime Day deals showing up before the event.

    Review: "This steam iron works really well—heats up quickly and gets rid of wrinkles with ease. The steam output is strong, and it’s lightweight and easy to handle. Great for everyday clothes and more delicate fabrics too. Definitely a solid addition to my laundry routine." - zixia

    Man wearing black Matein backpack outdoors in city, showcasing early Prime Day deals on travel gear.

    Review: "I’ve been using this backpack for a few months now, and I’m really impressed. It’s super lightweight but feels really sturdy. The straps are comfortable and don’t dig into your shoulders, even when it’s fully packed. The design is sleek and modern, and it fits perfectly under my airplane seat. The zippers are smooth and easy to use, and there are plenty of compartments to keep everything organized. I’ve been able to fit a few days’ worth of clothes, my laptop, and all my travel essentials without any problems. Overall, I am happy with this backpack. It’s a great value for the price, and I’d definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a durable and stylish travel bag." - Frequent Customer

