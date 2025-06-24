ADVERTISEMENT

Okay, mark your calendars and prepare your wishlists, because the glorious shopping spree known as Amazon Prime Day is officially heading our way from July 8th to July 11th. It's that magical time when deals descend from the heavens (or, you know, Amazon's warehouses) and our carts magically fill themselves. We're already mentally prepping for the main event.

But here’s a little secret, just between us: why wait until then to start saving? Amazon, in its infinite retail wisdom, has decided to give us eager beavers a little pre-game treat. That's right, a bunch of fantastic deals are already live right now, and we’ve sifted through the digital aisles to find 21 early bird specials you can grab before the official Prime Day frenzy kicks off.