21 Prime Day Outdoor And Backyard Essentials To Get You Through The Summer With Ease
Summer is already happening, and Prime Day just made it significantly more affordable to do it properly. Whether the plan involves a backyard that finally lives up to its potential, a camping trip that has been on the calendar since January, or simply surviving the heat with more grace than last year, this list has the outdoor essentials worth grabbing while the deals are live.
July 23rd through 26th is the window, and the savings across outdoor, garden, and backyard categories this year are genuinely worth showing up for. From sunup to sundown, and everything that happens around a fire pit after that, consider this the summer upgrade list that Prime Day just made a whole lot easier to justify.
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Nobody Misses The Part Where Everyone Spends The Whole Evening Smelling Like A Campfire, And A 20 Inch Smokeless Patio Fire Pit Makes Sure That Part Of Outdoor Entertaining Is Officially Retired
Review: "I ordered the smokeless 20” pit and the heat shield. We had our first burn in it and once the fire is going it really is smokeless. Needless to say it was a hit. The heat deflector is a must have and pushes the heat out very well. It’s very therapeutic to watch the smoke burn off. It’s also cost a fraction as the name brand pits but does the same thing. Only con is the wood you put in it will need to be cut into smaller chunk size piece. For full length wood(18”) id look into a bigger unit. But I had some pine I cut down into 12” chunks and it burned very clean. Also very light weight, portable and easy to remove the ashes." - Justin
Cold Drinks That Actually Stay Cold Stop Being A Problem The Moment A Smart Countertop Ice Maker Joins The Outdoor Setup And Starts Producing Ice Faster Than Anyone Can Use It
Review: "Arrived with no issues. Connected to wifi with no issues. It's just another great product from Govee for my smart home. I made a couple of batches of ice and tossed them to clean it out. It shuts off fine when ice tray is full or out of water." - Blue River Lore
Carrying Cold Drinks, Snacks, And Enough Lunch To Last An Entire Day Out Without A Single Compromised Temperature Reading Is What The Stanley All Day Backpack Soft Cooler Was Built To Do And It Does It Without Breaking A Sweat
Review: "Great price point for this Stanley bag. Get the Midi. It’s slightly bigger. Holds ice well and isn’t too bulky. Matches the seafoam color perfectly." - Stephanie
Reapplying Sunscreen Without Interrupting Whatever Good Thing Is Currently Happening Is Exactly The Kind Of Effortless Coverage A Neutrogena SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray Makes Possible Without Asking Anyone To Stand Still
Review: "It Smells very good. I buy it every summer. I highly recommend it." - Edwin
Summer entertaining has a way of exposing every gap in the outdoor setup all at once. The cooler that doesn't hold temperature, the chairs that were never quite right, the lighting situation that sends everyone inside before the night is over.
Prime Day is the one moment in the year where fixing all of it at the same time actually makes financial sense, and the deals on this list are broad enough to cover whatever the backyard has been missing since last season.
Striped, Fringed, And Giving Full Bohemian Beach Club Energy Without The Membership Fee, A Beach Cabana Is The Setup That Makes Everyone Else On The Sand Immediately Wish They Had Planned Better
Review: "Best cabana at the beach! This is a must super cute and high quality! Easy to assembly and put up. Perfect protection from the sun for my daughter’s play area at the beach!" - Emily
Backyard Vibes After Dark Get A Serious Upgrade When A Row Of Solar Tiki Torches Handles All The Ambiance Without A Single Extension Cord Or Lighter In Sight
Review: "I just love sitting outside with my Tiki style torches on. The flicker feels so real and they bring such a wonderful and fun ambiance to my yard. The light temperature is just right." - Wendy Williams
Turning The Back Of The Car Into A Fully Covered Campsite Without Setting Up A Single Pole Separately Is Exactly What A Tailgate Suv Tent Brings To Any Overnight Adventure That Starts And Ends With The Trunk
Review: "I purchased this tent 5 years ago and can’t believe how well it’s held up!!! It’s been caught in storms, tossed around vehicles and stored in my garage. It only takes a couple minutes to set up or breakdown. Probably the best thing I have purchased on Amazon." - Jun J
Drifting Downstream With Cold Drinks Within Arm's Reach And Zero Effort Required Is The Entire Promise Of An Inflatable River Tube Float With Built-In Cooler And It Delivers On Every Single Word
Review: "Was tough enough to handle the vegetation on the banks of the river. Sturdy and comfortable. Really liked the cooler, although I used it more as a storage space. Very pleased with it!" - Katy Richards
Beyond the backyard, the best outdoor summers are the ones where the gear actually keeps up with the plans. A spontaneous beach day, a last-minute camping trip, an afternoon at the park that turns into an evening nobody wanted to end, none of that happens quite as well without the right equipment backing it up.
Everything still to come on this list was chosen because it travels well, performs better than expected, and makes whatever you had planned feel as if you prepared for it weeks in advance, even if you ordered it yesterday.
Comfort Finally Got A Glow Up And Crocs Women's Low Wedges Are The Proof That Nobody Has To Choose Between Looking Good And Actually Enjoying The Walk Anymore
Review: "Wow! I love heels but have lately been having foot pain due to a Morton’s Neuroma. I’ve been living in crocs and I got these hoping they would be just as comfortable as regular crocs and they are!!!!! Now I have something cute to wear on Sundays when my foot is acting up… well I will wear them all the time anyway! They are just as squishy as regular crocs! Now I’m going to save up and get an all black pair. I’m normally a 6.5 and a 7 in crocs and I got these in a size 7 and they fit perfect. I have very small ankles and they adjust and fit perfectly." - LadyFitzgerald
Stringing Up 50ft LED Outdoor String Lights Is The Single Fastest Way To Turn A Plain Backyard Into Somewhere People Actually Want To Stay After The Sun Goes Down
Review: "Great product works super great especially attaching it to a cable and or another fixed object for longevity." - Jason
Showing Up To The Beach With A Lightweight Coleman Beach Chair That Sets Up In Seconds And Weighs Almost Nothing Means More Time Sitting And Significantly Less Time Wrestling With Equipment In The Sand
Review: "Lightweight and very comfortable. Easy to carry, quick to set up, and surprisingly stable on sand. Comfortable to sit for a long time — perfect beach chair. I use it often in Oahu, Hawaii." - Anna
Flat When You Don't Need It And Fully Functional When You Do, The Coleman Snap N Go Collapsible Cooler Is The One That Finally Makes Sense For People Who Never Had The Storage Space For A Regular One
Review: "Wow, wow, wow! What an amazing product. As RVers, we find this collapsible cooler incredibly useful. The overall quality is very good, and the lid provides an excellent seal. The cooler collapses into a compact package that stores easily in an RV or vehicle, as shown in our SUV photo. We have used this cooler on multiple grocery runs and have experienced no issues keeping food and beverages cold with reusable ice packs. For RVers, campers, or anyone short on storage space, this cooler is an easy recommendation." - MKWilli
No Backyard Gathering Has Ever Been Made Worse By The Arrival Of A Cornhole Set That Gives Everyone Something To Compete Over While Pretending They're Just There To Relax
Review: "This is exactly what I was expecting and hoping for. The bags are a proper weight for throwing, and I really enjoyed the waterproof carrying case that came with it." - Laura Pollock
Everything That Has Been Cluttering The Patio, Porch, Or Garage Floor Finally Has A Home Inside A 30 Gallon Resin Outdoor Storage Box That Locks, Stacks, And Handles Whatever Weather Shows Up Without Complaining
Review: "I read the reviews that this was easy to put together, and it really is. I honestly cannot put anything together, ever, but decided to give this a try. It just snaps together and the directions are straightforward, completely straightforward. This took me maybe 5 minutes. I wanted something to hide my leaf blower, extension cord and watering can. It all fits with room to spare. It’s a little darker than I anticipated, which actually matched better. It’s not the sturdiest, but it’s pretty well made and should hold up well enough. I like it; it was a good purchase." - Michelle S
A Garden Hose That Actually Survives The Summer Without Kinking, Cracking, Or Giving Up Halfway Through Watering Is Exactly What A 25ft Abrasion Resistant Water Hose Brings To A Yard That Deserves Better Than What's Been Out There
Review: "I’m surprised of the quality of the garden hose!! It’s very maneuverable and lightweight the connection with the head spray very good material it don’t slip out of my hand ( bring extra O’ring) it does not leak and have so much different types of pressure." - Jasmine
All You Need Is A Patch Of Grass And A Portable Volleyball Net To Turn Any Outdoor Space Into The Most Competitive Spot At The Campsite, The Beach, Or The Backyard Barbecue
Review: "Was looking for a sturdy volleyball net for the beach. We purchased one before and it did not hold up so wasn’t expecting this to be good, but it held up so well. Easy to set up. Would recommend if you’re looking for a beach volleyball net." - Joan
Ground That Used To Mean A Sore Back And A Bad Night's Sleep Becomes A Completely Different Experience When An Aksoul Camping Sleeping Pad With Pillow Is Between You And Whatever The Earth Has Going On Down There
Review: "Simple, fast and comfortable sleeping mat for camping. It rolls up really well and fits into a small bag, so takes up no space at all. Built in foot pump is awesome and deflating is quick. Roll and go!" - Cory
Beating The Heat At A Festival, A Game, Or Anywhere Outside That Forgot To Install Air Conditioning Is A Lot More Manageable With A Mini Portable Fan That Fits In A Bag And Works Harder Than It Has Any Right To At That Size
Review: "Small but powerful. This portable fan has three levels and it's very convenient whether for office, car, or events. Highly recommend!" - Winnie
Turning A Bare Patio Lounger Into Somewhere Worth Spending An Entire Afternoon Starts With An Outdoor Chaise Lounge Cushion That Makes The Whole Setup Feel Significantly More Intentional Than It Did Five Minutes Ago
Review: "Fits this old deck chair well! It has a pocket on the top the fits over the head of the chair. There are two tie strings that line up perfectly to the cross bars on the frame. As long as the material weathers well, I’m going to be very happy." - MDJ
Staying Fresh Through Heat, Humidity, And Whatever The Afternoon Decides To Throw At You Is Exactly Where Saltair Serum Deodorant Earns Its Place In Every Beach Bag And Outdoor Kit Worth Packing
Review: "Love Love Love. Great scent throw, effective, lasting great all day odor protection, dries fast; it is a serum and it is liquid so it needs a few to dry but its a lovely texture and smells wonderful. The acids help exfoliate the skin and keeps it soft. No residue on clothing. Easy to use and keep clean. Safe for all skin types. I wanna try all the flavors!" - jaimilee
Fresh Juice That Actually Tastes Like The Fruit It Came From Is What Separates A Cold Press Juicer From Every Other Appliance On The Counter That's Been Promising The Same Thing With Significantly Worse Results
Review: "I have only had for few weeks and used 3 times, but it's worth the money. Juice fully extracted and few pulps" - ok