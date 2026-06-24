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Summer is already happening, and Prime Day just made it significantly more affordable to do it properly. Whether the plan involves a backyard that finally lives up to its potential, a camping trip that has been on the calendar since January, or simply surviving the heat with more grace than last year, this list has the outdoor essentials worth grabbing while the deals are live.

July 23rd through 26th is the window, and the savings across outdoor, garden, and backyard categories this year are genuinely worth showing up for. From sunup to sundown, and everything that happens around a fire pit after that, consider this the summer upgrade list that Prime Day just made a whole lot easier to justify.