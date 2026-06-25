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Tech upgrades have a reputation for being expensive, and for good reason, the good stuff usually is. Prime Day is the one time of year where that equation shifts enough to make pulling the trigger on something you've been eyeing for months feel genuinely reasonable rather than reckless.

From the home office to the living room, the gym bag to the nightstand, the electronics deals landing this Prime Day are covering every corner of a modern setup at prices that are hard to argue with. Whether you're replacing something that's been on its last legs for longer than you'd like to admit or finally adding the piece that the whole setup has been missing, this is the list worth starting with.