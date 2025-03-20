ADVERTISEMENT

Some days, you wake up feeling like you just stepped out of a beauty commercial—your hair falls perfectly, your skin glows, and everything just works. But then there are those other days—the ones where your reflection in the mirror makes you do a double take, your hair has a mind of its own, and no amount of good lighting can save the situation.  

Now, imagine putting those two moments side by side. They almost look like two completely different people, right? Well, some brave souls have taken it a step further by proudly sharing their best and worst looks online! We’ve rounded up some of the funniest before-and-after photos from the r/PrettyGirlsUglyFaces community—where confidence meets comedy. So, take a moment to enjoy these gloriously unflattering transformations. And who knows? Maybe you’ll feel inspired to try some goofy faces in the mirror yourself!

#1

I Regret Nothing

Woman showcasing humor and contrast in two photos, highlighting how different the same person can look.

HPBitchCraft Report

    #2

    Fourth Trimester, How It Looks vs. How It Feels

    A woman shows humor with two contrasting facial expressions in side-by-side photos.

    PunkinGuts Report

    #3

    Me With And Without Sugar

    Woman humorously showing different expressions in two side-by-side photos, highlighting varied looks.

    pyam_to_go Report

    The beauty and personal care industry is bigger than ever, and it’s only growing. According to Statista, it was valued at a mind-blowing $571.1 billion in 2023, and it’s expected to keep expanding by 3.8% every year. From skincare to makeup and haircare to grooming, there’s no shortage of products, hacks, and trends designed to help people look their best. But let’s be real, not everyone wakes up looking like a movie star.  

    With social media flooded with picture-perfect selfies, beauty tutorials, and glow-up transformations, it’s easy to believe that looking flawless is effortless. But is it really? To understand what goes on behind the scenes of those seemingly effortless glam looks, we spoke with Kayal, a fashion stylist from Mumbai, who has worked with several Bollywood celebrities.

    #4

    I Love To Make Silly Faces

    Woman showing humor with contrasting selfie expressions.

    MrsFlyslamz Report

    #5

    I’ve Found My People!

    Woman showing humor with contrasting facial expressions in two photos.

    ciadangerrocco Report

    #6

    Felt Extra Pretty Today

    Woman with a sense of humor, showing contrasting expressions in two different photos, wearing glasses and a yellow shirt.

    tiny_weenis Report

    "It’s all about creating an illusion," Kayal says. "No celebrity just wakes up looking red-carpet ready. It takes a combination of the right clothes, hair, makeup, lighting, and camera angles to create that perfect shot. Even a small tweak can completely change how someone looks in a photo."

    Clothes are a game-changer, and Kayal knows exactly how to use them to enhance a look. "People underestimate how much of a difference a well-tailored outfit makes. A structured blazer can make someone look sharper, while the right neckline can elongate the body. For one Bollywood award show, I styled an actress in a deep-V gown with structured shoulders. It made her look taller and gave her a regal presence. The same person in a poorly fitted outfit would have looked completely different."

    #7

    We’re Never Not Ugly Getting Our Hair Done

    Woman with a sense of humor in two contrasting selfies, showcasing different angles and expressions.

    Playful_Technology82 Report

    #8

    The "Pretty" Might Be A Stretch, But The "Ugly" Is Definitely Not

    Woman displaying humor with two contrasting facial expressions at home.

    phoebesjeebies Report

    #9

    I Am Werm 🪱

    Woman with a sense of humor; two contrasting selfies demonstrating different expressions and angles.

    tootyfruitysummerluv Report

    Makeup is another powerful tool. "It’s not just about foundation and lipstick," Kayal explains. "Contouring and highlighting can shape the face, define cheekbones, and even make features pop on camera. I once worked with an actress who had a naturally round face, and with the right contouring, her cheekbones looked incredibly sharp in photos. People assume these features are all-natural, but trust me, most of them are enhanced in clever ways."

    #10

    Lets Give Em’ Somthing To Talk Abouuttt

    Two photos of the same woman highlighting humor with different expressions and settings, showcasing her versatility.

    _buffaloranch Report

    #11

    May The Freak Behind Cute Face Is Unleashed ... (Yee. I Got Really Bored In A Long Car Drive)

    Woman with a sense of humor showcasing different facial expressions in two photos.

    beeboogirl Report

    #12

    I Get It From My Momma

    Two photos of a woman showcasing humor through different facial expressions.

    MrsFlyslamz Report

    And then there’s hair, often underestimated but totally crucial. "Hair can change a look in seconds. A high ponytail instantly makes someone look more polished, while soft waves give a relaxed, romantic feel. For a film promotion, we gave a Bollywood star a voluminous blowout with a deep side part. It completely transformed her face, making her look more glamorous and elegant. Compare that to flat, unstyled hair, and it’s like looking at two different people."

    #13

    My Two Personalities.👯‍♀️

    Woman displays sense of humor with two contrasting photos, showcasing different expressions and playful personality.

    Grand_Sun_4014 Report

    #14

    Happy Fugly Friday!

    Woman with a sense of humor, wearing clear glasses, shows how different angles change her appearance in two photos.

    axolotls_anon Report

    #15

    Miss Me Miss Me Now You Gotta Kiss Me

    A woman humorously shows contrasting expressions in side-by-side photos, highlighting how different the same person can look.

    theycallmejugzy Report

    But even if you have the perfect outfit, hair, and makeup, none of it matters without the right lighting and angles. "Lighting can make or break a photo. Soft lighting enhances the skin, removes shadows, and makes the face look smoother. That’s why professional shoots use multiple lights to create the perfect glow. Even something as simple as tilting your head slightly can make you look leaner, taller, or more defined. It’s all about playing to your strengths."

    #16

    This Was My ‚ugly Face‘ As A Kid

    Woman with a sense of humor showing different looks in two photos; one smiling, the other making a funny face.

    ffieses Report

    #17

    Glamorsmash

    Woman showcasing humor in contrasting poses, wearing a black dress and pearl necklace.

    KaleidoKitty Report

    #18

    I Summon Thee To The Conference Of Breee

    Woman showing humor with contrasting selfies; one smiling, one making a funny face.

    MrsFlyslamz Report

    Of course, the magic doesn’t stop there—editing and filters are part of the game, too. "Most professional photos go through some level of retouching," Kayal admits. "Even the simplest edits like adjusting brightness, smoothing out skin, or enhancing colors can make a huge difference."
    #19

    Pulling Myself Together

    Woman humorously pulling on a strap, showcasing different facial expressions in a playful photo collage.

    pyam_to_go Report

    #20

    Been A Minute Since I Did These

    Woman shows humor by posing differently in the same kitchen setting, illustrating how the same person can look very different.

    creepyt0es Report

    #21

    It’s Been Forever But I’m Back 🐸

    Woman with a sense of humor shows contrasting poses: a polished look on the left and a humorous, casual one on the right.

    toadlipz85 Report

    #22

    Me Before And After Getting Rejected

    Woman with a sense of humor shows contrasting expressions, smiling calmly in one photo and making a silly face in the other.

    pyam_to_go Report

    #23

    The Right Haircut Can Disguise Your True Age

    A woman humorously shows two different expressions in side-by-side photos, highlighting the contrast.

    PunkinGuts Report

    But at the end of the day, Kayal believes one thing matters most: confidence. "You can wear the best clothes, have perfect hair and makeup, and stand in the best lighting, but if you don’t feel good, it’ll show. Some of the most stunning celebrity photos come from people who just know how to own their look. When you’re comfortable in your own skin, that’s when you truly shine."

    #24

    It's Been Awhile

    Woman humorously showing how different the same person can look in two side-by-side photos, wearing glasses.

    emiyamermaid Report

    #25

    I’m Not Liable For The Nightmares You’re Going To Have If You Open This Before Bed. (You’ve Been Warned)

    Woman with a sense of humor showing contrasting expressions, highlighting how different the same person can look in photos.

    StupidSexySnoo Report

    #26

    Did I Perfect Face Number 2?🙃 I Must Know

    Woman showing humor and contrast in two different photos, one dressed up and the other casual in bed.

    Grand_Sun_4014 Report

    #27

    Be My Friend?

    Woman with a sense of humor showing different expressions in two photos, wearing glasses and a smile.

    tiny_weenis Report

    So next time you see a flawless picture, remember—there’s a lot more going on behind the scenes than you think. The right clothes, lighting, angles, and even a little digital magic all work together to create that picture-perfect look. But nothing beats feeling confident and comfortable in your own skin. After all, real beauty isn’t about perfection; it’s about owning who you are—just like these posts where people confidently flaunt their before-and-after pics, embracing both their best and goofiest moments.

    Which one of these made you laugh the most? Did it inspire you to snap a not-so-perfect pic of yourself? Let us know!
    #28

    From Baby Girl To Baby Carrot :)

    Woman showcasing a sense of humor with contrasting selfies and expressions.

    AgentWitneyWiggleton Report

    #29

    When The Idea Hits

    Woman with a sense of humor shows two different expressions: smiling and making a funny face.

    PunkinGuts Report

    #30

    Pretty…ugly!!!

    Woman with a sense of humor, glamorous with rose in one photo, and making a funny face in another.

    Impressive_Pair8056 Report

    #31

    Facing My Inner Endboss

    Woman with a sense of humor showing contrasting expressions in two side-by-side photos.

    pyam_to_go Report

    #32

    Mhm

    Woman showing humor with two contrasting expressions in side-by-side photos.

    Zestyclose-Field-212 Report

    #33

    How I Think I Flirt vs. Reality

    Woman with a sense of humor showing contrasting expressions while holding a glass of water.

    pyam_to_go Report

    #34

    Happy Halloween

    Woman showing humor with contrasting expressions and outfits in two different photos.

    Lizjizz16 Report

    #35

    Gotta Love Angles😂

    Woman showcases different looks in photos, highlighting humor and versatility.

    honey_mayoon Report

    #36

    How I Feel When I Leave Work For The Day🙃

    Woman showing humor with two different selfies, highlighting how people can look different in photos.

    axolotls_anon Report

    #37

    Sup Guyzzzzzz????

    Woman with a sense of humor showing contrasting expressions in two side-by-side photos.

    _buffaloranch Report

    #38

    Got A Haircut… Do I Look Purdy?

    Woman shows humor with contrasting facial expressions in side-by-side photos, highlighting different appearances.

    MidCenturyMarzipan Report

    #39

    Me Arriving At The Bar For Some Cute Casual Day Drinking…vs Me On The Train Back Home After Puking My Guts Up Because I Had 4 Whole Drinks…i Think I’m Getting Too Old For This Shit Guys 😂

    Woman showing humor with contrasting appearances in different photos.

    EnglishAngelica Report

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!