Some days, you wake up feeling like you just stepped out of a beauty commercial—your hair falls perfectly, your skin glows, and everything just works. But then there are those other days—the ones where your reflection in the mirror makes you do a double take, your hair has a mind of its own, and no amount of good lighting can save the situation.
Now, imagine putting those two moments side by side. They almost look like two completely different people, right? Well, some brave souls have taken it a step further by proudly sharing their best and worst looks online! We’ve rounded up some of the funniest before-and-after photos from the r/PrettyGirlsUglyFaces community—where confidence meets comedy. So, take a moment to enjoy these gloriously unflattering transformations. And who knows? Maybe you’ll feel inspired to try some goofy faces in the mirror yourself!
I Regret Nothing
Fourth Trimester, How It Looks vs. How It Feels
Me With And Without Sugar
The beauty and personal care industry is bigger than ever, and it’s only growing. According to Statista, it was valued at a mind-blowing $571.1 billion in 2023, and it’s expected to keep expanding by 3.8% every year. From skincare to makeup and haircare to grooming, there’s no shortage of products, hacks, and trends designed to help people look their best. But let’s be real, not everyone wakes up looking like a movie star.
With social media flooded with picture-perfect selfies, beauty tutorials, and glow-up transformations, it’s easy to believe that looking flawless is effortless. But is it really? To understand what goes on behind the scenes of those seemingly effortless glam looks, we spoke with Kayal, a fashion stylist from Mumbai, who has worked with several Bollywood celebrities.
I Love To Make Silly Faces
I’ve Found My People!
Felt Extra Pretty Today
"It’s all about creating an illusion," Kayal says. "No celebrity just wakes up looking red-carpet ready. It takes a combination of the right clothes, hair, makeup, lighting, and camera angles to create that perfect shot. Even a small tweak can completely change how someone looks in a photo."
Clothes are a game-changer, and Kayal knows exactly how to use them to enhance a look. "People underestimate how much of a difference a well-tailored outfit makes. A structured blazer can make someone look sharper, while the right neckline can elongate the body. For one Bollywood award show, I styled an actress in a deep-V gown with structured shoulders. It made her look taller and gave her a regal presence. The same person in a poorly fitted outfit would have looked completely different."
We’re Never Not Ugly Getting Our Hair Done
The "Pretty" Might Be A Stretch, But The "Ugly" Is Definitely Not
I Am Werm 🪱
Makeup is another powerful tool. "It’s not just about foundation and lipstick," Kayal explains. "Contouring and highlighting can shape the face, define cheekbones, and even make features pop on camera. I once worked with an actress who had a naturally round face, and with the right contouring, her cheekbones looked incredibly sharp in photos. People assume these features are all-natural, but trust me, most of them are enhanced in clever ways."
Lets Give Em’ Somthing To Talk Abouuttt
May The Freak Behind Cute Face Is Unleashed ... (Yee. I Got Really Bored In A Long Car Drive)
I Get It From My Momma
And then there’s hair, often underestimated but totally crucial. "Hair can change a look in seconds. A high ponytail instantly makes someone look more polished, while soft waves give a relaxed, romantic feel. For a film promotion, we gave a Bollywood star a voluminous blowout with a deep side part. It completely transformed her face, making her look more glamorous and elegant. Compare that to flat, unstyled hair, and it’s like looking at two different people."
My Two Personalities.👯♀️
Happy Fugly Friday!
Miss Me Miss Me Now You Gotta Kiss Me
But even if you have the perfect outfit, hair, and makeup, none of it matters without the right lighting and angles. "Lighting can make or break a photo. Soft lighting enhances the skin, removes shadows, and makes the face look smoother. That’s why professional shoots use multiple lights to create the perfect glow. Even something as simple as tilting your head slightly can make you look leaner, taller, or more defined. It’s all about playing to your strengths."
This Was My ‚ugly Face‘ As A Kid
Glamorsmash
I Summon Thee To The Conference Of Breee
Of course, the magic doesn’t stop there—editing and filters are part of the game, too. "Most professional photos go through some level of retouching," Kayal admits. "Even the simplest edits like adjusting brightness, smoothing out skin, or enhancing colors can make a huge difference."
Pulling Myself Together
Been A Minute Since I Did These
It’s Been Forever But I’m Back 🐸
Me Before And After Getting Rejected
The Right Haircut Can Disguise Your True Age
But at the end of the day, Kayal believes one thing matters most: confidence. "You can wear the best clothes, have perfect hair and makeup, and stand in the best lighting, but if you don’t feel good, it’ll show. Some of the most stunning celebrity photos come from people who just know how to own their look. When you’re comfortable in your own skin, that’s when you truly shine."
It's Been Awhile
I’m Not Liable For The Nightmares You’re Going To Have If You Open This Before Bed. (You’ve Been Warned)
Did I Perfect Face Number 2?🙃 I Must Know
Be My Friend?
So next time you see a flawless picture, remember—there’s a lot more going on behind the scenes than you think. The right clothes, lighting, angles, and even a little digital magic all work together to create that picture-perfect look. But nothing beats feeling confident and comfortable in your own skin. After all, real beauty isn’t about perfection; it’s about owning who you are—just like these posts where people confidently flaunt their before-and-after pics, embracing both their best and goofiest moments.
Which one of these made you laugh the most? Did it inspire you to snap a not-so-perfect pic of yourself? Let us know!