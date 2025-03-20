ADVERTISEMENT

Some days, you wake up feeling like you just stepped out of a beauty commercial—your hair falls perfectly, your skin glows, and everything just works. But then there are those other days—the ones where your reflection in the mirror makes you do a double take, your hair has a mind of its own, and no amount of good lighting can save the situation.

Now, imagine putting those two moments side by side. They almost look like two completely different people, right? Well, some brave souls have taken it a step further by proudly sharing their best and worst looks online! We’ve rounded up some of the funniest before-and-after photos from the r/PrettyGirlsUglyFaces community—where confidence meets comedy. So, take a moment to enjoy these gloriously unflattering transformations. And who knows? Maybe you’ll feel inspired to try some goofy faces in the mirror yourself!