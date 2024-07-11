Premium Quality Handmade Paintings
Craftico Creations aims to facilitate young professional artists who desire to create unique art to meet the demands of the changing world. Craftico brainstorms with artists to come up with art designs that are relevant to modern ethos and taste. Craftico provides a suitable workplace, high-quality raw materials, and design inputs and helps artists understand modern art trends.
More info: craftico.in
Loving Embrace – 24*24 – Rolled Canvas
Street Artist – 18*36 – Rolled Canvas
Urban Man – 18*36 – Rolled Canvas
Japanese Landscape 3 – 20*30 – Rolled Canvas
The Lighthouse – 24*24 – Rolled Canvas
Creaftico Creation Teaser – Premium Handmade Paintings
Catering to the public's ethos and taste does not make art. Take your marketing and go away.
Catering to the public's ethos and taste does not make art. Take your marketing and go away.
4
1