Man Insists Stranger Give Up Their Prepaid Train Seat For Pregnant Wife While Staying Seated Himself

Train rides can be a peaceful experience unless you find yourself locked in an unexpected battle over a reserved seat.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) had reserved a seat on a train but met a pregnant lady in their seat. This led to back and forth regarding the seat, and when the lady’s partner stepped in, things escalated.

It’s one thing to fight over something uncertain. However, it’s another thing entirely to fight over something that is clearly yours

The author had booked their train ticket in advance, only for them to get on the train to see a lady in their seat

They pointed it out to the lady, who acknowledged that she was in the wrong seat but refused to move from the seat

The lady’s partner, who was nearby, told them that the lady was pregnant, but the author mentioned that they also had a heart condition

They also asked the partner to be mindful of their tone, and things escalated when he started swearing at her

The OP had booked their train ticket in advance, ensuring they had a reserved seat for their long journey. However, upon boarding, they found a woman already sitting there. When politely asked to move, the woman admitted she was in the wrong seat but did nothing about it. The woman’s partner, sitting opposite the woman, took charge of the conversation, but he wasn’t friendly.

The man suggested that the OP find another seat, but the train was packed. However, that wasn’t necessarily the problem. The problem was the man’s refusal to acknowledge the mistake. The OP stood their ground, though, explaining that they had reserved that spot for a reason, but that’s when things took a turn for the worse.

The woman’s partner revealed that she was pregnant, making the OP’s request seem inconsiderate. However, the OP countered by sharing that they had a heart defect, which made standing for long periods difficult. They also asked the man not to speak to her in an aggressive tone before making a complaint.

At this point, things spiraled. The man began swearing, and when another passenger offered the man and his partner seats nearby, he laughed at the OP. The ticket inspector finally arrived as another passenger had already lodged a complaint on the OP’s behalf. In the end, the inspector asked the couple to move to their assigned seats.

To understand the psychology behind entitlement and how to handle situations where both parties have legitimate needs, Bored Panda reached out to psychologist Christabell Madondo. We started by asking if there are any psychological factors related to entitlement, which she affirmed. “Entitlement stems from early-on life experiences, especially childhood upbringing,” she started, going on to explain that those who were spoiled as children tend to be entitled.

In addition, she emphasized that personality traits also play a role in a person being entitled, especially if someone is less agreeable, as these people tend to be narcissistic. Madondo also speculated that the pregnant lady and her partner had a cognitive bias where they may have genuinely believed she was more deserving of the seat due to her condition.

Since the OP also had a medical condition, it was clear that they also had legitimate needs for wanting their seat by all means. We asked Madondo what strategies could be used to resolve issues without conflict, especially when both parties have legitimate needs.

She began by emphasizing effective communication and a willingness to compromise. “Collaboration can help find a solution that works for both individuals”, she explained before going further to speak about the importance of empathy, which allows each person to understand the other’s perspective and ensures fairness in the decision-making process.

We then asked if it was possible to balance empathy and setting boundaries, to which she said a big “yes”. “I’ve realized that a lot of people experience shame when it comes to expressing their needs for fear of being thought to be insensitive,” she said. However, one can balance empathy and setting boundaries with clear communication and assertiveness.

“This means standing firm with your decision and bending them or changing them because of what others will think,” she clarified before also recommending emotional regulation.

Netizens affirmed that the OP was not in the wrong and that the pregnant woman’s partner should have given up his seat instead of expecting them to. Many pointed out that the couple was entitled. Others were frustrated by the man’s aggressive behavior, calling him a bully who tried to manipulate the situation.

What do you think about this situation? How would you have reacted if you were in the OP’s position? Would you have handled things differently? We would love to hear your thoughts!

Netizens expressed their annoyance at the couple’s entitlement, insisting that the author had every right not to give up their seat