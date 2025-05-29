Yes, It’s Possible: Wife Pregnant After Husband Had Vasectomy 10 Years Ago

You’ve built the family of your dreams with the love of your life. The kids are growing, the chaos of toddlerhood is behind you, and it feels like the right time to close the chapter on expanding your family.

Since your wife hasn’t reached menopause and you’d prefer not to disrupt her hormonal balance, you decide on what seems like the simple, low-maintenance option: a vasectomy.

Share icon Image credits: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

The procedure is quick and nearly painless. For the next ten years, the idea of another pregnancy doesn’t even cross your mind until the unthinkable happens.

Your wife starts feeling off, takes a test “just in case,” and the result leaves you both stunned. Against all odds, your lives are about to change again.

That was the reality for one husband who shared his story on the r/AmIOverreacting thread on Reddit. As unlikely as it sounds, he’s not alone.

While vasectomies are more than 99% effective, the small percentage of failures still affects thousands of families every year, sometimes years after the procedure.

If you’re reading this mid-panic, here’s a research-backed breakdown of what science, medicine, and real stories have to say about vasectomy failures.

Yes, Pregnancy Is Possible After a Vasectomy

According to the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, a vasectomy is a surgical procedure that cuts the vas deferens.

These tubes carry sperm from the epididymis to the urethra. It’s the most common and most effective permanent birth control method for men.

Modern vasectomy techniques boast over 99% effectiveness, and advancements in microsurgery have only improved accuracy. But despite its reliability, vasectomy failure is still possible.

A 2025 study published in the Journal of Urology by the American Urological Association analyzed over 489,000 vasectomies across 15 years and found a failure rate of about 2 in 1,000 cases. Meanwhile, the British Journal of Urology reported approximately 700 failures out of 105,000 vasectomies in the UK.

The numbers are small, but the impact is anything but for the families affected.

How Vasectomy Failure Happens

Vasectomy failure can occur in two ways: early or late.

According to the University of Utah Health Department, fertile semen typically contains over 20 million motile sperm cells per milliliter. After a successful vasectomy, semen should contain fewer than 100,000 non-motile sperm within three to six months, making the patient effectively sterile.

The Canadian Urological Association defines early failure as the continued presence of motile sperm up to six months after the procedure. This is the most common type of vasectomy failure and is usually caught during routine follow-up semen analysis.

Late failure is typically caused by spontaneous recanalization, where the severed ends of the vas deferens reconnect over time. This can happen when sperm leak into surrounding tissue and trigger the immune system.

The body walls off the errant sperm, forming small lumps called sperm granulomas. If granulomas form at the vasectomy site, they may eventually create a new connection, allowing sperm to travel through again.

When recanalization happens early, it’s often detected through semen testing within the first few months. However, late recanalization can occur years, even decades, after the procedure.

The same 2025 study by the American Urological Association found that vasectomy failure was most likely when a urology specialist didn’t perform the procedure.

Failure was also more common when vasectomies were done in office settings or not followed up with semen analysis.

However, a vasectomy can still fail even when everything is done right.

One man on the r/Marriage thread on Reddit shared that he chose a urologist recommended by his family doctor and passed a semen analysis at the three-month mark. But nine months later, his wife’s positive pregnancy test and a second sperm test revealed the procedure had failed.

Reversal vs Recanalization: What’s the Difference?

A vasectomy reversal is a surgical procedure designed to restore fertility by reconnecting the pathways that transport sperm. According to the Mayo Clinic, this is typically done via a vasovasostomy, which reconnects the severed ends of the vas deferens, or a more complex vasoepididymostomy, which attaches the vas deferens directly to the epididymis, the storage site for mature sperm.

Recanalization, by contrast, usually refers to an unplanned and natural reconnection of the vas deferens. This biological “reversal” can cause a vasectomy to fail, sometimes years after the initial procedure.

To make things even more confusing, surgical vasectomy reversals are occasionally also referred to as recanalization procedures in clinical contexts.

The Emotional Fallout of Failed Vasectomy

A positive pregnancy test after a vasectomy is a shock that can shake even the most stable relationships. For many couples, the first reaction isn’t celebration, but confusion, fear, and disbelief.

The emotional fallout often begins with doubt. Is the vasectomy the issue, or is there something else going on? From there, it can spiral quickly into uncomfortable questions: Should we terminate? Can we handle raising another child? What will this mean for our lives?

Some, like Kenyan woman Beryl Salano, have spoken publicly about the cultural backlash. After her husband’s vasectomy, her pregnancy was met with accusations of infidelity from her community. Her experience highlights the stigma that can shadow families when birth control fails.

Others have turned to Reddit to voice their private turmoil. One woman on r/Vasectomy wrote that she and her husband already had three kids, and the idea of another was overwhelming. “I feel so selfish even considering termination, yet I’m scared of the abortion pill… I’m just heartbroken,” she confessed.

In a particularly raw post on r/TrueOffMyChest, another woman wrote, “I would do anything to keep this baby… but there’s just no way.”

The anxiety doesn’t end with the parents. For families already raising kids, especially those with special needs, a new baby can feel like a destabilizing force.

A woman sharing on r/Parenting explained that after years of spending on therapy and education support, the thought of starting over was terrifying.

“We’re just now getting our life back on track… I’m worried how this will affect both my kids, especially my daughter who is deeply empathetic.”

Share icon Image credits: DC Studio (Not the actual photo)

The physical toll also weighs heavily on women who are older or have complex medical histories. One mom, also writing on r/Marriage, recalled the pain her past pregnancies had caused: “Babies aren’t easy on my body. I had my tailbone removed and an ovarian vein ablation…”

So what should you do if you’re in this situation?

There’s no universal answer, but facing the decision with honesty and care matters. Marriage and family therapist Evon Inyang told Newsweek that couples should approach this moment with compassion for each other, making space for confusion without jumping to blame.

Trust plays a huge role. One woman on r/AgeGap described how her 62-year-old boyfriend never questioned her fidelity when she became pregnant. He simply booked a semen analysis to check if his vasectomy had failed.

As one commenter on the thread noted, “Most men would’ve had suspicions… but she didn’t deserve that. This was his internal battle to sort through.”

If any doubts remain, couples can also consider a Non-Invasive Prenatal Paternity Test (NIPPT), which can be safely administered once the pregnancy reaches nine weeks.

And if termination is on the table, the decision must come from you, not from pressure.

A woman on r/pregnant, who ultimately decided to keep her baby despite her partner’s protests, put it plainly: “Don’t let your love for someone else push you into a decision you might regret… It needs to be the right decision for YOU.”

Finally, there may be legal recourse if medical negligence is to blame. According to Medical Solicitors, you may be eligible to sue your healthcare provider for wrongful conception, emotional damages, or the financial strain of raising an unplanned child, especially if the vasectomy was mishandled or poorly followed up.

FAQ

Can a man get a woman pregnant 10 years after a vasectomy?

Yes, a man can get a woman pregnant 10 years after a vasectomy. Late failure is a rare complication of vasectomies, but it is possible nonetheless.

How likely is a vasectomy to fail after 10 years?

According to research published in the Canadian Urological Association Journal, there is a 0.04 to 0.08% chance of late failure in vasectomies.

This means 4 to 8 vasectomies in every 10,000 are likely to fail. Factors like choice of surgeon, technique, and follow-up can also affect the likelihood of failure.

How reversible is a vasectomy after 10 years?

According to Advanced Urology Medical Offices, nearly all vasectomies are reversible, even 10 years after the surgery. However, reversing is less likely to succeed if the surgery is over 15 years old.