20 Portraits That Show Just How Beautiful Human Diversity Really Is
The Prix de la Photographie, Paris (PX3) shines a spotlight on the art of portraiture—one of the most intimate and expressive genres in photography. This year’s winners in the Portraiture category offer a moving glimpse into the human spirit, capturing emotions, stories, and identities from around the world. Whether through bold character studies or quiet, introspective moments, these portraits celebrate the beauty and diversity of people everywhere.
PX3 welcomes submissions from both professionals and non-professionals, with prizes of up to $11,500, international exhibitions, and publication in the PX3 Annual Book. Want to see your portraits in Paris? Submit your best work by July 15 and join the global celebration of photographic excellence.
More info: px3.fr | Instagram | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
"Willow" By Emily Neville Fisher, United States
Silver in Portraiture | Children
"A young girl with her pet goose, Willow."
Emily Neville Fisher is a photographer based in Westchester, New York. She received her bachelor’s degree in Fine Art at James Madison University, her master's in Arts Administration from New York University, and her certificate for the Track program at the International Center for Photography in NYC. She has worked in painting, drawing, jewelry, and pottery, but has been concentrating on photography for the past decade.
Love this. The innocent tilt of the goose's head, the don't flock with me or my goose expression on the girl's face.
"Reflections At Yangon Port" By Yani Clarke, Australia
Gold in Portraiture | Children
"A Myanmar boy gazes past my lens towards the sky, its blue mirrored in his eyes, stark against the murky waters of Yangon’s old port."
"From My Blue Moments" By Somy Samanipoor, Iran
Gold in Portraiture | Self-Portrait, 2nd Place winner in Portraiture
"The world of my self-portraits is a world between fantasy and reality. This world is characterized by its elusive and unattainable nature, yet it remains within our grasp. At the core of this visionary universe lies a central protagonist—myself, portrayed as a woman. My intention is to depict this woman in a manner that transcends the confines of any specific historical epoch, enabling viewers to perceive her with unrestrained interpretation. Through her portrayal, I aspire to accentuate the restraints, prejudices, and societal pressures that women encounter. Especially women in my country."
"The Girl With The Persimmon" By Alvina Ciceri-Kirichek, Italy
Bronze in Portraiture | Children
"This is a portrait of my daughter. And she's bilingual. I wanted to show in one photo how difficult it is for her to express herself, her creativity, in a foreign environment. How does it feel? Communicate with others in dad's language, and think in mom's language.
My passion is nature. I love to observe the world and the people around me. I love capturing real emotions. I like to stop time and capture those moments in a photo. I love taking pictures of children because they are sincere, and they don't wear masks. I am happy when my photos evoke emotions in other people. Because when we experience emotions, we truly live."
"Gods Among Men" By Tushar Tyagi, India
Bronze in Portraiture | Culture
"Theyyam is a Hindu ritualistic dance form practised in northern Kerala and some parts of Karnataka in India.
There are 400+ varieties of Theyyam, and there would be a performer/group of performers who wear extensive makeup, headgear, fire torches around their body, colourful attire usually a mix of red, yellow, and black, and dance according to the rhythm of cymbals, drums, and folk music.
This was shot from Kativanoor Veeran performance in Kerala in February 2024."
"Guardians Of Tradition" By Ray Stone, United States
Bronze in Portraiture | Culture
"In a remote village, a series of captivating portraits unveils the guardians of tradition, once marginalized for their differences. Each image radiates resilience and pride as these individuals defiantly uphold their cultural heritage, embodying the enduring spirit of their tribe. Against the backdrop of their secluded community, they stand as pillars of strength and unity, a testament to the power of tradition in shaping their identity."
Ray Stone was born and raised in a quaint and beautiful village on the border of France and Germany. From a young age, he had the desire to explore different cultures. As he traveled, he experimented with different forms of art, including painting, sculpture, and photography.
Photography is meditation and stillness to the mind, body, and soul. It was in the south of Thailand where Ray found his stillness. The monastery “Suan Mokkh” was the gateway to silence, peace, and freedom.
"Childhood Blooms" By Aggelos Barai, Greece
Bronze in Portraiture | Children
"A Roma child joyfully plays with the vibrant flowers just outside his house. Aspropyrgos, Greece."
Aggelos Barai is an Albanian photojournalist based in Athens, Greece. His interest focuses mainly on social issues, human rights, and immigration. He is also working for magazines and newspapers such as Vice, Lifo Mag, Solomon Mag, and the photographic agencies Associated Press, Getty Images, and Sooc.
His work has also been published at The Guardian, The Washington Post, Le Monde, The Independent, Der Spiegel, The Telegraph, CNN, Al Jazeera, El País, Kathimerini, etc. Aggelos is a member of the Foreign Press Association and the Ambassador of FujiFilm in Greece.
"Go Home With Grandpa" By Yu Ling Ho, Taiwan
Silver in Portraiture | Family
"Grandpa went out to sell bamboo weaving Products. After finishing work, he rode bike home. His two grandsons greeted him and walked happily on the path beside the fields. This is a warm and sweet family image."
"The King Of The Cattle" By Roberto Pazzi, Spain
Silver in Portraiture | Culture
"A Mundari tribesman with one of the bulls of his cattle (South Sudan).
The Mundari are cattle herders who live in symbiosis with their bovines. Nothing is more important for them than their Ankole Watusi cattle, characterized by their large horns. The Mundari use the ash created by the fires to rub on themselves and their cattle, creating a protection against the (extremely) numerous and voracious mosquitoes of the area. They massage their animals twice a day."
Born in 1973 in Italy and educated as an engineer, Roberto Pazzi found his true passions in travelling and photographing remote cultures.
His immersive approach to photography has earned him acclaim from both critics and peers alike, having been recognized in several prestigious international competitions. Roberto's work has reached the pages of renowned publications all over the world, offering glimpses into the captivating diversity of our planet.
Currently based in Spain, Roberto organizes and leads photographic expeditions to the farthest corners of the world.
"Warm Heart" By Babak Mehrafshar, Iran
Bronze in Portraiture | Children
"Edmilson" By Luís Godinho, Portugal
Bronze in Portraiture | Children
"Albino boy shakes ants off himself."
"Face Of Yamal" By Natasha Yankelevich
Bronze in Portraiture | Children
"The Nenets are one of the indigenous peoples of the North, inhabiting the coast of the Arctic Ocean from the Kola Peninsula to Taimyr. A series of portraits were taken during Reindeer Herder's Day in Salekhard - a large-scale Arctic holiday that is loved in Yamal and is held every year.
The images from this series evoked a wide response from regional communities and won prizes in photo competitions. For example, the first portrait received gold in the 35AWARDS in the 'Children’s Portrait' category."
"Jeff - Defiance" By Pamela Hanlan, United States
Silver in Portraiture | Personality
"Jeff is always searching, learning, shedding the teachings of the past, finding new philosophies, and breaking the rules he learned as a youth.
It has taken me a while to consider myself a photographer. In my lifetime, I have been daughter, sister, wife, mother, empty nester, grandmother, great-grandmother, widow, and partner. Never in those years was I a photographer. Frankly, except for family memories, I didn't have time. Some might and have said that I am stubborn. I prefer to be determined. I have also been described as quirky, but only by those who say they love me. I have always seen stories in the world around me, but without a camera didn't have a way to tell these stories. Now that I have a camera, the stories are being told."
"Portrait Of A Poet" By Piotr Skubisz, Poland
Bronze in Portraiture | Personality
"Manka Menga aka Dr Winifrida John Mmasi MD (once upon a time and maybe sometime again in the future) is currently a multi-disciplinary artist who, through her poetry and visual arts work, involves challenging learned internalized misinformation both personally and socially. Her poetry, deliberately sensual and blasphemous is both therapy and victory over her abusers and challenges the scope of self expression afforded to African women and queer people. She is inspired by women who, through their defiance of societal norms, achieved a place in both history books and the hearts and minds of society."
Piotr Skubisz is a photographer with a passion for portrait and body photography. Explores themes of self-discovery and cultural identity. Drawing inspiration from studies at The Film School in Lodz and Polish Studies at the University of Warsaw, where he developed an interest in cultural anthropology, his images blend aesthetics with reflection. Recognized for his work, he was shortlisted at the prestigious Sony World Photography Awards 2025. Received a Gold and Bronze medal at the PX3 2024 and an official selection in the IPA.
Based in Warsaw but enjoys traveling, eager to explore new horizons.
"My Family In Joaquin Nabuco" By Daniela Castellano, Italy
Bronze in Portraiture | Family
"Pilgrims At The Procession Of Sant’efisio" By Frank Lynch, Switzerland
Bronze in Portraiture | Culture
"The procession of Sant’Efisio is the longest in Europe, it lasts for 4 days at a distance of 65 km from the Cagliari church of Stampace, to that of Nora, where the saint was martyred, and returns. It is one of the oldest processions of Sardinia, which has taken place every year since 1656."
Frank Lynch is from Dublin, Ireland, and is currently living in Brig, Switzerland. He works in graphic design and takes photographs as a counter-balance to the stresses of the graphics business.
"Le Chant De L'aigle [ardabek & Ordabek, The Twins]" By Apostolos Kaloudis, Greece
Silver in Portraiture | Family
"Hunting with eagles is an ancient practice that has been passed down through generations. But not all children develop that special bond with the eagle. For example, here is 16y.o Ardabek, son of Eagle Hunter Koki Tolek & grandson of the great Master Baytei Babii. His father explained that Ardabek expressed his desire to be trained in the art of eagle-hunting from a very young age, but his twin brother Ordabek did not. Eagle hunters don't push their children to follow."
Apostolos Kaloudis sees himself as an adventurer/explorer rather than a photographer. His passion for exploration has been significantly influenced by his studies in Medieval History, which sparked his fascination with the intricate narratives and details of military campaigns. This enthusiasm has motivated him to journey through remote regions, including the Silk Road, the vast steppes and deserts of Central Asia and northern China, as well as former Himalayan kingdoms.
In 2015, he became a member of the National Geographic Global Community (NatGeoyourShot).
"In The Beginning" By Stephen Cooper, United States
Silver in Portraiture | Self-Portrait
"I was on a personal journey of self-discovery, and brought an antique 8"x10" camera and tripod out to the Brooklyn Bridge, stepped in front and squeezed the ancient bulb to open the shutter, unaware of any composition and the formation of moire patterns formed by the wires arising from my head."
"Tatyana" By Kirstine Fryd, Denmark
Bronze in Portraiture | Other
"TATYANA, 70 years old, from Kyiv, the Kyiv region in North Central Ukraine, fled to Harboøre in Denmark in 2022.
Tatyana fled after witnessing the Russian attacks at Hostomel in the Kyiv region, Ukraine. This is where one of the first and fiercest battles of the war took place, in which all infrastructure was destroyed. Tatyana was an eyewitness to several injuries and casualties."
“In 2009, I lost my mother. My mother was a very beautiful woman and the biggest role model I have had in my life. Her last wish was that I let my hair grow, and I therefore haven’t cut it since her death.”
Kirstine Fryd is a documentary photographer and visual storyteller based in Denmark. Kirstine holds an MA degree in Photojournalism & Documentary Photography from London College of Communication, University of the Arts London, and an MA degree in visual anthropology and journalism from Concordia University, Montreal.
Apart from doing commissioned work, Kirstine is engaged in long-term projects with a special interest in portraiture. Her main field of interest is to explore the feminine human landscape and the power of photographic storytelling from a female perspective to advocate and illuminate.
"Home" By Monet Moutrie, United States
Gold in Portraiture | Family
"Orson - born in the middle of a cold December night in Denver, Colorado."
Monet Nicole is a birth photographer and birth worker based in Denver, Colorado.
I hope they where at the hospital! And also free healthcare! *insert someone commenting on, "it's not free 🙄" *