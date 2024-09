Food is something you can get creative with while also getting ample nourishment from. Although it’s such a magical creation, different dishes still go in and out of style for a variety of reasons. Even if they’re not made or ordered as much anymore, we bet they’re just as tasty as always. So, we decided to explore the most popular meals of the past . Who better to recall them than older folks who witnessed these trends come and go? Get ready to lick your lips as you explore dishes that used to be all the rage but aren’t now. More info: Reddit

#1 Nobody serves beef stroganoff anymore.

#2 Around 1980, seems like every restaurant had fried zucchini and fried mozzarella sticks as appetizers.

#3 Potato skins were pretty big in the 80s.

Restaurant menus change and keep updating based on the meals that are popular among their customers. In earlier times, word of mouth played a big role in establishing certain food fads. Now, meals can go in and out of fashion depending on social media trends. It’s also become popular to post aesthetically pleasing photos of cuisine online. As you watch different food crazes come and go, it’s easy to understand why so many dishes fell out of fashion in the past and why so many remain classics to this day. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Prawn cocktail.

#5 Fondue.

#6 French onion soup with a big piece of toast and melted cheese on top. ‘70s.

Some interesting food items have been completely removed from restaurant menus. It’s almost baffling to imagine why they were taken off, considering how delicious they are. To understand this phenomenon better, Bored Panda contacted Jack Higgott, a passionate chef from Australia who created Chef Life to show the world how hard cooks and kitchen staff work. We asked him for examples of popular or trendy dishes from the past that no longer seem to be on menus. Chef Jack told us that one such dish is quiche Lorraine. He said: “once a popular brunch item, this savory tart filled with eggs and cream has been overshadowed by more modern breakfast options.” ADVERTISEMENT He also gave two more examples. One was about “Prawn cocktails, which have been replaced by more adventurous appetizers that align with contemporary tastes and global cuisines.” The other dish was “Lobster Newberg, replaced by the rise of more casual seafood dishes. A shift towards lighter, healthier options has made it less popular.”

#7 Crepes as an entree were popular in the 70s, filled with chicken or crabmeat in a sauce.

#8 Orange Roughy the fish……It turned out that the fish were incredibly old-up to 200 years old-and they are almost fished to extinction.

#9 Please travel back in time with me, to the SIXTIES, and let’s talk about baked potato “fixins” being brought to your table in that thing with connected metal bowl. Sour cream? Coming up! And it was spun around to that bowl so the server could spoon it into your potato. Ditto cheese and bacon bits.



And ditto salad dressings, served the same way, including the rarely-seen (but then popular) Thousand Island and Roquefort dressings.

Apart from the items mentioned on this list, there are some dishes that never seem to go out of fashion. We asked Jack Higgot for a few examples of items like that. He said “as for classic meals, I think it all comes down to tradition! If you keep it simple and execute everything perfectly most people are so happy with comfort food.” Some examples he gave include: “Apple Pie: known as a symbol of American culture, apple pie features a flaky crust filled with spiced apples. It’s often served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, embodying the idea of home-cooked comfort food. Spaghetti Bolognese: originating from Italy, this dish features a sauce made with ground meat (often beef), tomatoes, onions, garlic, and herbs. It's typically served over spaghetti and topped with grated Parmesan. The rich, savory flavors make it a favorite for family dinners and gatherings. Chicken Curry: with numerous regional variations, chicken curry can range from mild to spicy. Common ingredients include chicken, onions, garlic, ginger, and a blend of spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric. Served with rice or bread, it's a favorite for its bold flavors and aromatic spices.”

#10 Quiche, In the late 70s and the 80s. Every fern bar restaurant like TGI Fridays featured quiche, and people were cooking quiche. The popularity of quiche even inspired the title of the book Real Men Don’t Eat Quiche. That book inspired the humorous meme of “Real Men Don’t (fill in the blank)”



Salad bars. In the 80s every restaurant had one, even some fast food burger places like Wendy’s.

#11 No one has mentioned bread being served before meals, always. Or a basket of crackers at family restaurants.



Salad bars were all the craze. Nice restaurants to Wendy’s. Salad bars everywhere!

#12 Beef Wellington, at pricier restaurants. Hard to find now, but not too hard to make at home for the right occasion.

Maybe some of the items on this list have attracted your fancy either for their elegance, taste, or aesthetic. To learn about even more tasty food items from the past, we also reached out to Billy Parisi, a classically trained culinary school graduate from Scottsdale Culinary Institute with over 15 years of experience in the restaurant industry. He focuses on creating homemade recipes from scratch while showcasing classical French and Italian cooking techniques. He shared some examples of popular or trendy dishes that no longer seem to be on menus, like “patty melt, bouillabaisse, cioppino, osso buco, rice pudding, Chateaubriand, and steak au poivre.” ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Bananas Foster and the whole tableside performance flambé craze I remember from the 70s. Maybe some places still offer that? I've not seen it on a menu in forever.

#14 Chocolate mousse in a stem goblet. It was my favorite thing about eating out as a kid in the 80's . 🥲



Then at some point it was all crappy frozen chocolate cake.

#15 Chateau Briand.

Although many of these items may have disappeared from menus, there’s always a chance they may be brought back. Chef Billy said: “there are so many dishes that are always delicious or on trend, but in the current restaurant culture of what's next these classical dishes tend to fall away.” ADVERTISEMENT “Many restaurants like to try and keep things fresh and constantly keep changing things. However, there's a reason they call them the classics, because they're always in style. Dishes people always love include pasta carbonara, chicken Kiev, chicken piccata, croque monsieur, and chopped steak,” he added.

#16 Diet plate that had a hamburger patty, a lump of cottage cheese, and canned peaches.

#17 Steak Diane



Particularly, made the correct old school way, flambéed tableside.

#18 A hot open faced roast beef sandwich also known as a beef hot shot.

#19 Prime rib was huge back in the day.

#20 Liver and onions.

#21 Monte Cristo Sandwiches? Reuben Sandwiches? Are they still a big deal?

#22 I will submit Swedish meatballs, which I actually just got done making for dinner. Idk if it died out, but I never see it on the menu anywhere.

#23 This is an ice cream flavor but man I miss a good Rocky Road Ice Cream. 🍦.

#24 Blackened everything. It seemed like chefs were working overtime to figure out what they could make in a Cajun blackened version.

#25 I can’t think of a specific dish but there was a period in the 90s when pesto was EVERYWHERE and so were roasted red peppers. 🤷🏻‍♀️.

#26 Oysters Rockefeller. Cherries Jubilee. Meatloaf. Chicken Cordon Bleu.

#27 Tiramisu was the go-to fancy dessert at every possible restaurant for a while.

#28 Trout Amandine. I miss it. I'm a terrible cook, so can't make it myself.

#29 For a while, there was a massive advertising effort for Bacon. People started talking about their love of bacon like it was a unique personality trait. Restaurants were serving everything with bacon, chicken wrapped in bacon, bacon ice cream, bacon doughnuts, bbb— bacon bacon and bacon sandwich.



At a business dinner, someone would order something with bacon, and everyone would just go on about bacon.



It was strange to me because I’ve always thought bacon was pretty good, but not something I really needed to share with others. Like many foods- ice cream, hamburgers… bacon has always seemed to be an American staple that most people enjoyed. I didn’t understand why people were suddenly acting like it was a new product.



Bacon has now seemed to move back to where it had been.

#30 I've enjoyed a lot of these comments and I will add one more: the ubiquitous spiced apple ring on a kale leaf garnish on nearly every plate at SO many restaurants.

#31 Duck a l'orange, in the 1970s.



Parsley as a garnish. 1970s and well into the 1980s.

#32 Turkey Tetrazzini.