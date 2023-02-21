There are plenty of weird foods, especially when it comes to taco-flavored Oreos. Sometimes, brands just take it too far. Post a photo of a particularly strange one you find, or more!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

Just Why?

Just Why?

www.irishmirror.ie Report

2points
J.Lomax
POST
#2

How Did We Go From BBQ Flavored To This?

How Did We Go From BBQ Flavored To This?

www.usatoday.com Report

1point
Amanita Muscaria
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish