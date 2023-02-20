More and more people use AI as a tool to create art. But that has faced a lot of backlash, as if AI art is not art. However, if you have ever tried using AI tools yourself, you will notice that it is not as simple to get desirable results as maybe most people think.

One AI artist, Topher Welsh, who creates baby versions of popular characters such as Disney princesses, characters from Marvel, The Matrix, Friends, and others, has shared his opinion on how he sees all this hatred towards AI art: "The backlash against AI art is understandable but really shouldn't be a thing. Most of the backlash comes from a lack of understanding of its use and how it works, or they see it as a threat to job security for artists. Every generation has a new set of tools that can replace older models. For instance, photography had backlash from landscape painters, and digital painting received backlash from photographers and traditional artists alike."

So, Pandas, what are your thoughts on this topic, and have you tried making AI art? Let us know in the comments below.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Neville Longbottom From Harry Potter

Neville Longbottom From Harry Potter

tophmagoph_ Report

9points
POST
#2

Wednesday From Addams Family

Wednesday From Addams Family

tophmagoph_ Report

8points
POST
#3

Luke Skywalker From Star Wars

Luke Skywalker From Star Wars

tophmagoph_ Report

8points
POST
#4

Ariel From The Little Mermaid

Ariel From The Little Mermaid

tophmagoph_ Report

7points
POST
#5

Elsa From Frozen

Elsa From Frozen

tophmagoph_ Report

7points
POST
#6

Ross From Friends

Ross From Friends

tophmagoph_ Report

7points
POST
#7

Velma From Scooby-Doo

Velma From Scooby-Doo

tophmagoph_ Report

7points
POST
#8

Chewbacca From Star Wars

Chewbacca From Star Wars

tophmagoph_ Report

7points
POST
#9

Black Widow

Black Widow

tophmagoph_ Report

6points
POST
#10

Deadpool

Deadpool

tophmagoph_ Report

6points
POST
#11

Hermione Granger From Harry Potter

Hermione Granger From Harry Potter

tophmagoph_ Report

5points
POST
#12

Joker

Joker

tophmagoph_ Report

5points
POST
#13

Morpheus From The Matrix

Morpheus From The Matrix

tophmagoph_ Report

5points
POST
#14

Ash From Pokémon

Ash From Pokémon

tophmagoph_ Report

5points
POST
#15

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman

tophmagoph_ Report

5points
POST
#16

Yondu From The Guardians Of The Galaxy

Yondu From The Guardians Of The Galaxy

tophmagoph_ Report

4points
POST
#17

Loki

Loki

tophmagoph_ Report

4points
POST
#18

Nick Furry From Avengers

Nick Furry From Avengers

tophmagoph_ Report

4points
POST
#19

Jasmin From Aladdin

Jasmin From Aladdin

tophmagoph_ Report

3points
POST
#20

Pocahontas

Pocahontas

tophmagoph_ Report

3points
POST
#21

Merida From Brave

Merida From Brave

tophmagoph_ Report

3points
POST
#22

Itt From Addams Family

Itt From Addams Family

tophmagoph_ Report

3points
POST
#23

Bane From The Dark Knight Trilogy

Bane From The Dark Knight Trilogy

tophmagoph_ Report

3points
POST
#24

Harry Potter

Harry Potter

tophmagoph_ Report

3points
POST
#25

Hawkeye

Hawkeye

tophmagoph_ Report

3points
POST
#26

Naruto

Naruto

tophmagoph_ Report

3points
POST
#27

Sakura From Naruto

Sakura From Naruto

tophmagoph_ Report

3points
POST
#28

Ron Weasley From Harry Potter

Ron Weasley From Harry Potter

tophmagoph_ Report

3points
POST
#29

Superman

Superman

tophmagoph_ Report

3points
POST
#30

Thor

Thor

tophmagoph_ Report

3points
POST
#31

Ray Stantz From Ghostbusters

Ray Stantz From Ghostbusters

tophmagoph_ Report

3points
POST
#32

Briar Rose From Sleeping Beauty

Briar Rose From Sleeping Beauty

tophmagoph_ Report

2points
POST
#33

Cyborg

Cyborg

tophmagoph_ Report

2points
POST
#34

Domino From Deadpool 2

Domino From Deadpool 2

tophmagoph_ Report

2points
POST
#35

Neo From The Matrix

Neo From The Matrix

tophmagoph_ Report

2points
POST
#36

Shaggy From Scooby-Doo

Shaggy From Scooby-Doo

tophmagoph_ Report

2points
POST
#37

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo

tophmagoph_ Report

2points
POST
#38

The Flash

The Flash

tophmagoph_ Report

2points
POST
#39

Trinity From The Matrix

Trinity From The Matrix

tophmagoph_ Report

2points
POST
#40

Mantis From The Guardians Of The Galaxy

Mantis From The Guardians Of The Galaxy

tophmagoph_ Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Marty Mcfly From Back To The Future

Marty Mcfly From Back To The Future

tophmagoph_ Report

2points
POST
#42

Saitama From One Punch Man

Saitama From One Punch Man

tophmagoph_ Report

2points
POST
#43

Agent Smith From The Matrix

Agent Smith From The Matrix

tophmagoph_ Report

1point
POST
#44

Aquaman

Aquaman

tophmagoph_ Report

1point
POST
#45

Batman

Batman

tophmagoph_ Report

1point
POST
#46

Captain America

Captain America

tophmagoph_ Report

1point
POST
#47

Hulk

Hulk

tophmagoph_ Report

1point
POST
#48

Iron Man

Iron Man

tophmagoph_ Report

1point
POST
#49

Sasuke From Naruto

Sasuke From Naruto

tophmagoph_ Report

1point
POST
#50

Phoebe From Friends

Phoebe From Friends

tophmagoph_ Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Rachel

Rachel

tophmagoph_ Report

1point
POST
#52

Winston Zeddemore From Ghostbusters

Winston Zeddemore From Ghostbusters

tophmagoph_ Report

1point
POST
#53

Gamora From The Guardians Of The Galaxy

Gamora From The Guardians Of The Galaxy

tophmagoph_ Report

1point
POST
#54

Two-Face From The Dark Knight Trilogy

Two-Face From The Dark Knight Trilogy

tophmagoph_ Report

0points
POST
#55

Cable From Deadpool 2

Cable From Deadpool 2

tophmagoph_ Report

0points
POST
#56

Firefist From Deadpool 2

Firefist From Deadpool 2

tophmagoph_ Report

0points
POST
#57

Fred From Scooby-Doo

Fred From Scooby-Doo

tophmagoph_ Report

0points
POST
#58

Daphne From Scooby-Doo

Daphne From Scooby-Doo

tophmagoph_ Report

0points
POST
#59

Spider-Man

Spider-Man

tophmagoph_ Report

0points
POST
#60

Dr. Peter Venkman From Ghostbusters

Dr. Peter Venkman From Ghostbusters

tophmagoph_ Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Jean Grey From X-Men

Jean Grey From X-Men

tophmagoph_ Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!