More and more people use AI as a tool to create art. But that has faced a lot of backlash, as if AI art is not art. However, if you have ever tried using AI tools yourself, you will notice that it is not as simple to get desirable results as maybe most people think.

One AI artist, Topher Welsh, who creates baby versions of popular characters such as Disney princesses, characters from Marvel, The Matrix, Friends, and others, has shared his opinion on how he sees all this hatred towards AI art: "The backlash against AI art is understandable but really shouldn't be a thing. Most of the backlash comes from a lack of understanding of its use and how it works, or they see it as a threat to job security for artists. Every generation has a new set of tools that can replace older models. For instance, photography had backlash from landscape painters, and digital painting received backlash from photographers and traditional artists alike."

