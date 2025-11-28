ADVERTISEMENT

While global economics can sometimes seem boring, at its core lies the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita. This figure represents the total income earned by a country’s people and businesses, plus taxes, minus subsidies, divided by the population.

Each year, experts use GDPs to assess the economic status of countries worldwide.

Crunch the numbers, convert them to a rate that compares purchasing power parity (PPP) to equalise the cost of living across different currencies, and you can make sense of the world’s economy.

While GDP is a fairly accurate metric, political conflicts, climate shocks, and even pandemics can make the economy volatile and subject to dramatic annual fluctuations.

Global events aside, the world’s poorest countries have remained relatively stable. Of the fifteen countries with the lowest GDP per capita, thirteen are African.

Ironically, some, like DR Congo and the Central African Republic, boast massive deposits of the world’s natural resources, including diamonds and cobalt.