38 ‘Poor People’ Foods That Internet Users Will Always Eat No Matter Their Financial Situation
Most of us still eat food combinations that we used to love as kids, yet other people might find it weird. It reminds us of our childhood, the feeling when you just put together random ingredients that you find in the kitchen and you are good to go! Also, probably most of these combinations could be called “poor people food” - canned beans, sandwiches, ramen noodles or hot dogs - they may not win any culinary awards, but they hold a special place in our hearts. No matter how rich we become or if we start eating fancy food every day, once in a while, every one of us wants to come back and taste the food that we grew up with.
Someone asked people to share the "poor people food" they will always eat, regardless of how much money they start making, in this online thread. People listed so many different cheap foods, and here are 38 of the most popular ones, so you can check them out and vote for your favorites!
More info: Reddit
I absolutely love canned tuna. I eat it right out of the can. I find it so delicious and flavorful. I have plenty of disposable income and could probably buy actual bluefin tuna filets but I just love canned tuna. I'll eat it even if i was a millionaire.
Tuna is really good. Tuna, a little mayo, some parsley and crackers.
My mom used to make "shmasta noodles" for us a lot growing up, it's basically just fried rice with bacon or sausage in it. We also had to eat a lot of ramen so she'd mix it up by frying it, putting a hard boiled egg on top and calling it a bird nest
Sugar cereal in a bag! I’m so weak to those giant bags of deliciousness. No fruity pebbles or Froot Loops for me! Gimme Dino-Bites with Marshmallows and Tootie Frooties in insane quantities.
I find it quite funny that the image is of Cheerios, a notoriously bland type of breakfast cereal. Although, I'm guilty of eating dry vanilla Cheerios for the sugar-glaze-thing they sweeten them with - I don't think that's quite the scale of sweetness OP was thinking of, though...
Buttered noodles
I didn't even know I had a memory of this. Buttered noodles and buttered rice.
Potato, i love potatoes because they are so versatile
Tomato soup and grilled cheese
Rice and beans. So many ways to make it, delicious and nutritious
Lentils. I swear they will save humanity and the planet. The perfect protein.
butter on a flour tortilla warmed up, my brother put me on it
We do dahlpuri (so it's like a thick tortilla but with a lentil filling between the layers), heated until it's a little crisp...best thing ever to eat on it's own.
Perogies. Easy to make, cheap and easy to freeze . Different ways to make them
Cinnamon toast
Fried cabbage, potatoes, and kielbasa
Toast with just butter lol and please dont hate it if youve never tried it, its really good!
Toast with butter is awesome! I have that pretty often.
Spam n eggs
Tuna fish casserole.
White rice with soy sauce and microwaved chips and cheese
Pasta with tomato sauce and cheese on top. So good! My grandma used to do it for me all the time when she was babysitting, makes me nostalgic.
Porkchops with rice smothered in cream of mushroom soup 🤤
PB & J...Ramen...Kraft Mac & Cheese...Hot Dogs
Grilled cheese sandwiches. It must be made with the cheap grocery store white bread and American cheese. I've had many "fancy" grilled cheeses in my life with artisan breads and exotic sounding cheeses... but none have ever hit quite the same.
Kraft dinner
Totino’s pizzas.
Hot dogs and baked beans. Dump can of beans in the pot and add hot dogs. Place over heat source until hot. You can make regular hotdogs if you have bread and eat the beans as a side or directly on top of the hotdogs. If you have no bread, eat as is. Delicious, cheap, and easy. It's one of my favorite meals growing up, and I still make it when I don't want to think too hard or spend much money but want a nice hot dinner that's comforting.
Macaroni and cheese
Koolaid
Tuna casserole
Canned ravioli
I love Kool-Aid. It's full of flavor, cheap, sugar-free, and an easy way to drink water.
Bologna on white bread with mustard and mayo.
Waffle House.
Scattered, smothered, covered, chucked, diced, peppered, capped, topped, and country.
Brown gravy over white bread. There was a point in my childhood when that was dinner. I remember my mom crying while I ate, but it was delicious! I still keep instant gravy in the house for the occasional comfort food feast.
“Velveeta” and pasta and grilled cheese.
Tinned sardines on crackers.
Yes! Still have time from time to time. Add a bit of black pepper and chopped onions too.
Chicken and broccoli casserole made with Velveeta (no real cheese allowed!) and cream of mushroom soup. My favorite.
Saltines with butter
Hamburger Helper
Mac & Cheese with cut up hotdogs.
Sloppy joes!!!
Only if you sign the song ...sloppy joe slop, sloppy joe sloppy joe slop, sloppy joe uh-hu sloppy joe slop, sloppy joe uu-dah sloppy joe slop, *pphhbbb* joe
Instant mashed potatoes, ground beef, & McCormick's brown gravy.
Jiffy corn bread
With zero shame: Spaghettios