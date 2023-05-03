Most of us still eat food combinations that we used to love as kids, yet other people might find it weird. It reminds us of our childhood, the feeling when you just put together random ingredients that you find in the kitchen and you are good to go! Also, probably most of these combinations could be called “poor people food” - canned beans, sandwiches, ramen noodles or hot dogs - they may not win any culinary awards, but they hold a special place in our hearts. No matter how rich we become or if we start eating fancy food every day, once in a while, every one of us wants to come back and taste the food that we grew up with.

Someone asked people to share the "poor people food" they will always eat, regardless of how much money they start making, in this online thread. People listed so many different cheap foods, and here are 38 of the most popular ones, so you can check them out and vote for your favorites!

#1

I absolutely love canned tuna. I eat it right out of the can. I find it so delicious and flavorful. I have plenty of disposable income and could probably buy actual bluefin tuna filets but I just love canned tuna. I'll eat it even if i was a millionaire.

ZombieTheRogue

6points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tuna is really good. Tuna, a little mayo, some parsley and crackers.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#2

My mom used to make "shmasta noodles" for us a lot growing up, it's basically just fried rice with bacon or sausage in it. We also had to eat a lot of ramen so she'd mix it up by frying it, putting a hard boiled egg on top and calling it a bird nest

MotherOfBorzoi

4points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The bird nest sounds cool, I'm gonna try it.

0
0points
reply
#3

Sugar cereal in a bag! I'm so weak to those giant bags of deliciousness. No fruity pebbles or Froot Loops for me! Gimme Dino-Bites with Marshmallows and Tootie Frooties in insane quantities.

pixieflip

4points
POST
Ridiant
Ridiant
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I find it quite funny that the image is of Cheerios, a notoriously bland type of breakfast cereal. Although, I'm guilty of eating dry vanilla Cheerios for the sugar-glaze-thing they sweeten them with - I don't think that's quite the scale of sweetness OP was thinking of, though...

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#4

Ramen

Magnficent_Phone

3points
POST
#5

Buttered noodles

NoTripOfALifetime

3points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't even know I had a memory of this. Buttered noodles and buttered rice.

0
0points
reply
#6

Potato, i love potatoes because they are so versatile

Gofuyourselff

3points
POST
#7

Tomato soup and grilled cheese

Coldtoes2023

2points
POST
#8

Rice and beans. So many ways to make it, delicious and nutritious

Wishing4Signal

2points
POST
#9

Lentils. I swear they will save humanity and the planet. The perfect protein.

bruh_wut69

2points
POST
#10

butter on a flour tortilla warmed up, my brother put me on it

katcomesback

2points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We do dahlpuri (so it's like a thick tortilla but with a lentil filling between the layers), heated until it's a little crisp...best thing ever to eat on it's own.

0
0points
reply
#11

Perogies. Easy to make, cheap and easy to freeze . Different ways to make them

Swimming_Stop5723

2points
POST
#12

Cinnamon toast

eastcoastprankster

1point
POST
#13

Fried cabbage, potatoes, and kielbasa

qazzer53

1point
POST
#14

Toast with just butter lol and please dont hate it if youve never tried it, its really good!

Kris_Daley

1point
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Toast with butter is awesome! I have that pretty often.

0
0points
reply
#15

Spam n eggs

treeheemelee

1point
POST
#16

Tuna fish casserole.

Street_Piece8194

1point
POST
#17

White rice with soy sauce and microwaved chips and cheese

Weary-Inspector-6971

1point
POST
#18

Pasta with tomato sauce and cheese on top. So good! My grandma used to do it for me all the time when she was babysitting, makes me nostalgic.

PrincessNugget22

1point
POST
#19

Porkchops with rice smothered in cream of mushroom soup 🤤

gnu_vonni

1point
POST
#20

PB & J...Ramen...Kraft Mac & Cheese...Hot Dogs

cornflake2448

0points
POST
#21

Grilled cheese sandwiches. It must be made with the cheap grocery store white bread and American cheese. I've had many "fancy" grilled cheeses in my life with artisan breads and exotic sounding cheeses... but none have ever hit quite the same.

Anand999

0points
POST
#22

Kraft dinner

chinesespybaboon

0points
POST
assdog
assdog
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I basically live on mac n cheese. I love it. Not the box stuff, we don't have it here (France). Even if we did i still would do my own poor man's recipe!

0
0points
reply
#23

Totino's pizzas.

lydz31

0points
POST
#24

Hot dogs and baked beans. Dump can of beans in the pot and add hot dogs. Place over heat source until hot. You can make regular hotdogs if you have bread and eat the beans as a side or directly on top of the hotdogs. If you have no bread, eat as is. Delicious, cheap, and easy. It's one of my favorite meals growing up, and I still make it when I don't want to think too hard or spend much money but want a nice hot dinner that's comforting.

Free-Government5162

0points
POST
#25

Macaroni and cheese

Koolaid

Tuna casserole

Canned ravioli

Ramen

Totino's pizzas

Koolaid

Tuna casserole

Canned ravioli

Ramen

Totino’s pizzas

masterwad

0points
POST
ShaZam Beaubien
ShaZam Beaubien
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love Kool-Aid. It's full of flavor, cheap, sugar-free, and an easy way to drink water.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#26

Bologna on white bread with mustard and mayo.

leatherrecliner

0points
POST
panther
panther
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same, only I'm using whole wheat bread in my lunch today.

0
0points
reply
#27

Waffle House.

cametobemean

0points
POST
ShaZam Beaubien
ShaZam Beaubien
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Scattered, smothered, covered, chucked, diced, peppered, capped, topped, and country.

0
0points
reply
#28

Brown gravy over white bread. There was a point in my childhood when that was dinner. I remember my mom crying while I ate, but it was delicious! I still keep instant gravy in the house for the occasional comfort food feast.

Economy-Biscotti8557

0points
POST
#29

"Velveeta" and pasta and grilled cheese.

Spazztastic85

0points
POST
#30

Tinned sardines on crackers.

W-S_Wannabe

0points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes! Still have time from time to time. Add a bit of black pepper and chopped onions too.

0
0points
reply
#31

Chicken and broccoli casserole made with Velveeta (no real cheese allowed!) and cream of mushroom soup. My favorite.

foul_dwimmerlaik

0points
POST
#32

Saltines with butter

mAliceinTendieland

-1point
POST
#33

Hamburger Helper

ohyoushiksagoddess

-1point
POST
#34

Mac & Cheese with cut up hotdogs.

ProjectDirectory

-1point
POST
#35

Sloppy joes!!!

thiccdiamonds

-1point
POST
ShaZam Beaubien
ShaZam Beaubien
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only if you sign the song ...sloppy joe slop, sloppy joe sloppy joe slop, sloppy joe uh-hu sloppy joe slop, sloppy joe uu-dah sloppy joe slop, *pphhbbb* joe

0
0points
reply
#36

Instant mashed potatoes, ground beef, & McCormick's brown gravy.

diesels_only

-1point
POST
#37

Jiffy corn bread

hooptyboots18

-1point
POST
#38

With zero shame: Spaghettios

Pratius

-1point
POST

