These figurines were made by me in the period from 2019 to the present day. I use several types of polymer clay, as well as acrylic paints, fabric, and beads.

Most of all I like hoofed animals, but I do not only them. Most of the creatures come from my fantasy world, and some of them were made according to the description of customers. Lately, I've been making monsters more often than dragons.

More info: Instagram | dailydoll.shop | inspireuplift.market

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dragon Haku

Dragon Haku

Report

42points
Capra Palustris
POST
Tybalt P.
Tybalt P.
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love this movie so much, I first watched it when I was a kid, and was a dragon kid from that point onward 😊 I still am

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#2

Report

38points
Capra Palustris
POST
Tybalt P.
Tybalt P.
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amazing, I’d love to see this guy in a glowing magical forest!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#3

Report

37points
Capra Palustris
POST
Snowfoxrox
Snowfoxrox
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Way cool interpretation of a cockatrice!!! Love it!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#4

Report

37points
Capra Palustris
POST
View more comments
#5

Kitsune

Kitsune

Report

36points
Capra Palustris
POST
Samia Guled
Samia Guled
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

where did she get her hair done?!

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Wolf Shiranui From Okami Game

Wolf Shiranui From Okami Game

Report

36points
Capra Palustris
POST
Samia Guled
Samia Guled
Community Member
12 months ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

* angry minecraft wolf noises*

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Report

34points
Capra Palustris
POST
Kayleigh A
Kayleigh A
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

THE WINGS, THE WINGS! I CANT GET OVER THE WINGS!

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#8

Ouroboros

Ouroboros

Report

34points
Capra Palustris
POST
Tara Ybarra
Tara Ybarra
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the texture of the wings!

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Report

34points
Capra Palustris
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

White Rabbit

White Rabbit

Report

33points
Capra Palustris
POST
BoredBirb
BoredBirb
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like me standing in the bathroom after shower.

19
19points
reply
View more comments
#11

Report

31points
Capra Palustris
POST
View more comments
#12

Sky Dragon

Sky Dragon

Report

30points
Capra Palustris
POST
BoredBirb
BoredBirb
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Internal organs? Never heard!

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Report

30points
Capra Palustris
POST
View more comments
#14

Report

30points
Capra Palustris
POST
View more comments
#15

Report

30points
Capra Palustris
POST
View more comments
#16

Report

29points
Capra Palustris
POST
Sasha
Sasha
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i love how the tail changes from white to black

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#17

Report

28points
Capra Palustris
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Sea Dragon

Sea Dragon

Report

28points
Capra Palustris
POST
Tara Ybarra
Tara Ybarra
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The black on the tail is amazing! It almost looks like smoke!

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Report

28points
Capra Palustris
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Report

25points
Capra Palustris
POST
Tybalt P.
Tybalt P.
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fantastic, I’d love to see this guy in a Zelda game!

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#21

Report

24points
Capra Palustris
POST
Samia Guled
Samia Guled
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

mate, there is a car heading towards you I think u should move

8
8points
reply
#22

Report

24points
Capra Palustris
POST
Sasha
Sasha
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i love the phases of the moon🌕

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Oriental Dragon

Oriental Dragon

Report

23points
Capra Palustris
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Report

22points
Capra Palustris
POST
Samia Guled
Samia Guled
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this fella got some spray paint fur

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#25

Report

22points
Capra Palustris
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Report

21points
Capra Palustris
POST
#27

Report

21points
Capra Palustris
POST
View more comments
#28

Lamb And Monster

Lamb And Monster

Report

21points
Capra Palustris
POST
#29

Report

20points
Capra Palustris
POST
View more comments
#30

Report

19points
Capra Palustris
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Report

18points
Capra Palustris
POST
View more comments
#32

Report

18points
Capra Palustris
POST
Miss Benzo
Miss Benzo
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Llama dog twig thingy. A lladotwiggy.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#33

Report

18points
Capra Palustris
POST
Jeff‍
Jeff‍
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am in love with your works

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#34

Report

16points
Capra Palustris
POST
Kassiopeia
Kassiopeia
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like it's applauding to someone

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Report

16points
Capra Palustris
POST
View more comments
#36

Report

16points
Capra Palustris
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Forest Beast

Forest Beast

Report

16points
Capra Palustris
POST
#38

Black Dragon

Black Dragon

Report

15points
Capra Palustris
POST
#39

Horned Raven

Horned Raven

Report

15points
Capra Palustris
POST
#40

Report

14points
Capra Palustris
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Report

14points
Capra Palustris
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

Report

14points
Capra Palustris
POST
Sasha
Sasha
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

reminds me of the seagull meme

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#43

Report

13points
Capra Palustris
POST
Samia Guled
Samia Guled
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

strutting on the red carpet, I see.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#44

Dog

Dog

Report

13points
Capra Palustris
POST
#45

Monster

Monster

Report

12points
Capra Palustris
POST
#46

Report

11points
Capra Palustris
POST
Samia Guled
Samia Guled
Community Member
12 months ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

he Shallhave de crown on his head

0
0points
reply
#47

Gryphon

Gryphon

Report

3points
Capra Palustris
POST
#48

Albino

Albino

Report

2points
Capra Palustris
POST
#49

Crow

Crow

Report

2points
Capra Palustris
POST
#50

Crow

Crow

Report

1point
Capra Palustris
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!