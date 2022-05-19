8Kviews
I Create Fantasy-Inspired Beasts And Animals Out Of Polymer Clay And Here Are 50 Of My Best Sculptures
These figurines were made by me in the period from 2019 to the present day. I use several types of polymer clay, as well as acrylic paints, fabric, and beads.
Most of all I like hoofed animals, but I do not only them. Most of the creatures come from my fantasy world, and some of them were made according to the description of customers. Lately, I've been making monsters more often than dragons.
Dragon Haku
Kitsune
Wolf Shiranui From Okami Game
Ouroboros
White Rabbit
Sky Dragon
Sea Dragon
The black on the tail is amazing! It almost looks like smoke!
mate, there is a car heading towards you I think u should move
I absolutely love these! You're extremely talented and imaginative. They're just gorgeous.
Thank you!
Wow!
I cannot do anything with clay THIS GOOD! you are awesome! Keep it up!
Thanks :)
