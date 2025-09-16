Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Major Breakthrough In Cold Case Of Boy, Two Years After Police Received Anonymous Letter
Teen boy with lip piercings wearing red cap outdoors near parking lot and fenced area with banners on trees background
Crime, Society

Major Breakthrough In Cold Case Of Boy, Two Years After Police Received Anonymous Letter

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Police are one step closer to finding out what happened to an innocent teenage boy, who vanished after his homecoming dance and was later found lifeless in a Georgia creek.

For nearly 15 years, Blake Chappell’s family and loved ones have desperately waited for justice following his disappearance.

Now, a man named Scotty Elliot Smith “confessed” and was arrested in connection with Blake’s tragic passing.

Highlights
  • A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Blake Chappell, aged 17, who tragically lost his life in 2011.
  • After their school's homecoming dance, Blake dropped his girlfriend off at home and was on his way to another friend’s house when he vanished without a trace.
  • The Newnan Police Department said they made an arrest last week after Scotty Elliot Smith “confessed” to the homicide.
    Police are one step closer to finding out what happened to Blake Chappell before he disappeared

    Image credits: Uncovered/Season of Justice

    After their school’s homecoming dance on October 16, 2011, 17-year-old Blake had dropped his girlfriend off at her house and was on his way to another friend, Austin’s home, when he vanished without a trace.

    He sent his last text to his girlfriend around 5:30 a.m., cribbing about the cold weather.

    Image credits: Uncovered/Season of Justice

    Detectives are still investigating what happened to Blake while he was on the three-mile walk from his girlfriend’s house and Austin’s.

    Blake’s mother, Melissa Becker, recalled her phone call with her son after the homecoming dance.

    After the homecoming dance, Blake dropped his girlfriend off at home and was on his way to another friend’s house when he vanished

    Image credits: Uncovered/Season of Justice

    “He called and he said, ‘Mom, I had so much fun, it was the best day of my life, I got to hang out with my friends and dance,’” the mother told 11Alive in 2021.

    Years later, she still doesn’t know exactly what happened to Blake after her last phone call with him.

    Image credits: WLTX

    The morning after the dance, Austin phoned Melissa and informed her that Blake had never made it back to the house after dropping his girlfriend off at home.

    “Around 11 a.m., the friend that he stayed the night with calls me and says Blake’s missing, and I couldn’t understand,” Melissa told the outlet at the time. “I’m like, ‘What do you mean Blake’s missing? He stayed the night at your house.’ Well, he went to his girlfriend’s and he never came back.”

    The teenager’s body was found face down in his underwear in a creek two months later

    Image credits: Uncovered/Season of Justice

    Investigators initially treated his disappearance as a runaway missing persons case, but his body was found two months later, on December 19.

    Blake had been struck by a bullet before his lifeless body was located face down in the creek, wearing only his underwear.

    Image credits: City of Newnan, GA

    Back in 2023, police said they had received an anonymous letter about the case and asked the writer to come forward.

    It is unclear whether the tips from the anonymous letter led investigators to suspect Scotty and his alleged connection with Blake’s disappearance.

    Image credits: 11Alive

    Scotty, aged 38, was arrested last week and confessed to ending Blake’s life.

    He was placed in custody and is facing charges of “felony m****r, aggravated as***lt, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, concealing the d**th of another, and tampering with evidence.”

    Scotty Elliot Smith was arrested and is facing charges in connection with the teen’s homicide 

    Image credits: 11Alive/Coweta County Sheriff’s Office

    Comment from Ansley Swieringa expressing relief about a major breakthrough in cold case of boy after anonymous letter.

    Comment from Ansley Swieringa expressing relief about a major breakthrough in cold case of boy after anonymous letter.

    Police said they were not previously investigating Scotty for possible links to Blake’s homicide, but a “new lead” tied him to the case.

    “During the investigation into this new lead, the NPD detectives corroborated facts of the case, as related to Smith,” the police said. “In his multiple interviews with detectives, Scotty Smith confessed to the m****r of Blake Tyler Chappell.”

    Officials did not reveal further details linking Scotty to Blake’s homicide.

    Image credits: 11Alive

    “While an arrest has occurred, this is still an ongoing investigation,” Newnan Police Chief Brent Blankenship announced last week.

    The Newnan Police Department said in a statement that Scotty’s arrest came after “countless hours of dedication” from the officials working on the case.

    Scotty confessed to ending Blake’s life in cold blood, the police department said

    Image credits: WLTX

    Comment from Tonya White expressing love and missing the boy related to major breakthrough in cold case investigation.

    Comment from Tonya White expressing love and missing the boy related to major breakthrough in cold case investigation.

    “This arrest is the result of countless hours of dedication by the Newnan Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, as well as the direct, professional assistance of the Coweta County DA’s Investigators,” the Newnan Police Department said in a statement.

    “We thank the community for the continued support and cooperation throughout this lengthy process,” they added “The commitment of our partners and the community’s trust has been vital in the pursuit of justice.”

    Image credits: WLTX

    Comment expressing relief about breakthrough in cold case of boy two years after anonymous letter to police.

    Comment expressing relief about breakthrough in cold case of boy two years after anonymous letter to police.

    Despite the years that have passed, Blake’s mother, Melissa, never lost hope of finding out what happened to her son.

    “He had his whole life ahead of him,” she previously told 11Alive.

    “He was just an innocent child. He did nothing wrong,” bereaved mother Melissa Becker said 

    Image credits: 11Alive

    Gale White Walton commenting on a breakthrough in a cold case involving a boy, two years after an anonymous letter.

    Gale White Walton commenting on a breakthrough in a cold case involving a boy, two years after an anonymous letter.

    She said she could forgive an “imaginary person” but would still be haunted by questions about what happened to her slain son.

    “I just want to know why. Just allow us to have some peace. He was just an innocent child. He did nothing wrong,” she told the outlet.

    Image credits: 11Alive

    Netizens expressed grief and said, “R.I.P. May you never be forgotten.”

    “I went to school with him! He was the funny kid! I can’t believe it,” read one comment.

    Another wrote, “Keep your kids close, you never know who’s plotting, waiting, watching, or wrong place at the wrong time. Listing someone as a runaway because they’re a teen shouldn’t automatically happen. Their family knows if they’ve run away or not. Listen to them! So glad an arrest was made.”

    “Oh, I am so sad for his family,” one wrote online, “I can’t imagine the loss his parents are going through” 

    Comment reading He confessed 14 years later, expressing a breakthrough in cold case of boy after anonymous letter received by police.

    Comment reading He confessed 14 years later, expressing a breakthrough in cold case of boy after anonymous letter received by police.

    Comment praising a young man and relief over culprit caught in major breakthrough in cold case of boy.

    Comment praising a young man and relief over culprit caught in major breakthrough in cold case of boy.

    Social media comment by Nikki DeGraff reflecting on a major breakthrough in cold case of boy investigation.

    Social media comment by Nikki DeGraff reflecting on a major breakthrough in cold case of boy investigation.

    Comment by Barry King discussing new evidence and confession in major breakthrough in cold case of boy investigation.

    Comment by Barry King discussing new evidence and confession in major breakthrough in cold case of boy investigation.

    Comment by Gaven Seth reflecting on a major breakthrough in a cold case of a boy found dead years ago.

    Comment by Gaven Seth reflecting on a major breakthrough in a cold case of a boy found dead years ago.

    Comment by Carley McCanney saying what happens in the dark eventually comes to light, related to cold case breakthrough.

    Comment by Carley McCanney saying what happens in the dark eventually comes to light, related to cold case breakthrough.

    Comment from Carla Adams expressing mixed feelings about a major breakthrough in a cold case of a boy.

    Comment from Carla Adams expressing mixed feelings about a major breakthrough in a cold case of a boy.

    Comment on social media expressing heartbreak and prayers for the boy's family after major breakthrough in cold case.

    Comment on social media expressing heartbreak and prayers for the boy's family after major breakthrough in cold case.

    Facebook comment by Felipa Perez Mirabile expressing sympathy for the boy's family in a major cold case breakthrough.

    Facebook comment by Felipa Perez Mirabile expressing sympathy for the boy's family in a major cold case breakthrough.

    Comment from Flora King Malone expressing hope for answers in the major breakthrough in cold case of boy investigation.

    Comment from Flora King Malone expressing hope for answers in the major breakthrough in cold case of boy investigation.

    Comment by Louise Cavanaugh-Dennis expressing relief that loved ones can find closure in cold case investigation.

    Comment by Louise Cavanaugh-Dennis expressing relief that loved ones can find closure in cold case investigation.

    Comment by Jimmy Converse Sr. discussing the cold case of boy and police investigation timeline.

    Comment by Jimmy Converse Sr. discussing the cold case of boy and police investigation timeline.

    Comment from Jeannie Bieb expressing sadness about a young boy in a major breakthrough cold case discussion.

    Comment from Jeannie Bieb expressing sadness about a young boy in a major breakthrough cold case discussion.

    Comment on social media expressing frustration over justice delay in major breakthrough cold case of boy after anonymous letter.

    Comment on social media expressing frustration over justice delay in major breakthrough cold case of boy after anonymous letter.

    Comment from Lazarus Long expressing outrage about a boy found in underwear, hinting at sexual assault and murder in cold case.

    Comment from Lazarus Long expressing outrage about a boy found in underwear, hinting at sexual assault and murder in cold case.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a major breakthrough in a cold case of a boy years after an anonymous letter.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a major breakthrough in a cold case of a boy years after an anonymous letter.

    Facebook comment by Tanya Thompson urging caution about runaways and expressing relief over arrest in cold case of boy.

    Facebook comment by Tanya Thompson urging caution about runaways and expressing relief over arrest in cold case of boy.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
