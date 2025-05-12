“Think You Know Plurals?”: Prove It By Typing In All 25 Without Making A Single Mistake
Most of us don’t think twice about plural forms — we just kind of know them. But when you actually have to spell them out, things get trickier. Is it “knifes” or “knives”? “Cactuses” or “cacti”? English doesn’t always play by the rules.
This quiz will test how well you know the plural forms of 25 words — and how well you can type them out. There’s no multiple choice and no hints.
Ready to give it a go? Let’s start! ✍️
I got it "right" but i thought person in the plural needs context. Like "people should be searching for the person or persons responsible for this crime"
I agree, I think the issue with bp quizzes is that some are designed to trick you and some are very straightforward like this oneLoad More Replies...
Before typing plural for wife, instinctively looked over my shoulder to make sure my wife is not around. She wouldn't approve of this plurality
Has she not heard of other married women?
