“Think You Know Plurals?”: Prove It By Typing In All 25 Without Making A Single Mistake
“Think You Know Plurals?”: Prove It By Typing In All 25 Without Making A Single Mistake

Most of us don’t think twice about plural forms — we just kind of know them. But when you actually have to spell them out, things get trickier. Is it “knifes” or “knives”? “Cactuses” or “cacti”? English doesn’t always play by the rules.

This quiz will test how well you know the plural forms of 25 words — and how well you can type them out. There’s no multiple choice and no hints.

If you want to try a multiple-choice version, you can check out our other plural quiz here.

Ready to give it a go? Let’s start! ✍️

    jessica-bertram1 avatar
    Jess Bertram
    Jess Bertram
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I got it "right" but i thought person in the plural needs context. Like "people should be searching for the person or persons responsible for this crime"

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cotth2019 avatar
    horseloving panda
    horseloving panda
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree, I think the issue with bp quizzes is that some are designed to trick you and some are very straightforward like this one

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    s_akimov avatar
    RU Sirius
    RU Sirius
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Before typing plural for wife, instinctively looked over my shoulder to make sure my wife is not around. She wouldn't approve of this plurality

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    monicakanellis avatar
    roddy
    roddy
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Person or persons unknown" I'm sure that persons is not incorrect, though people is okay also.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
