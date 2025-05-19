ADVERTISEMENT

Ilya Denisov, better known by his pseudonym Ilya Stallone, is likely a familiar name to many Bored Panda readers.

In the past, he took the internet by storm with his witty medieval reinterpretations of iconic movie posters like Titanic, Star Wars, and The Lord of the Rings, as well as his clever redesigns of famous logos—adding ironic, thought-provoking twists. Who could forget the gothic-style McDonald’s emblem or YouTubeum, elegantly rendered in script that looked straight out of an illuminated manuscript?

Now, Ilya is back with another captivating project: a Medieval Deck of Cards, designed for an online poker platform and brought to life directly through Telegram. Rich in detail and full of character, this series continues his tradition of merging history with modern culture in the most unexpected and delightful ways.

More info: Instagram | x.com

#1

Medieval style Queen of Diamonds card featuring an artist's reimagined deck of cards with detailed illustrations.

Ilya Stallone Report

Get ready to be dealt a royal hand of creativity! These cards are anything but ordinary—imagine your favorite poker night hosted by medieval monks with a wicked sense of humor. Scroll down to see how Ilya Stallone turned a simple deck of cards into a gorgeously illustrated time-traveling twist that’s equal parts clever, whimsical, and downright beautiful.
    #2

    Jack of hearts card redesigned with a medieval style featuring a fierce unicorn illustration on a vintage deck.

    Ilya Stallone Report

    #3

    Jack of clubs card reimagined in medieval style featuring a plague doctor holding a clock and torch.

    Ilya Stallone Report

    #4

    King of hearts playing card reimagined in medieval style, holding a burger, fries, and drinks with a crown and red cape.

    Ilya Stallone Report

    #5

    Medieval style queen of spades playing card featuring a skeleton queen holding purple flowers with a bat companion.

    Ilya Stallone Report

    #6

    Queen of hearts playing card reimagined in medieval style with red hair, crown, and vintage clothing in a detailed artistic design.

    Ilya Stallone Report

    #7

    Ace of spades playing card featuring a medieval style design with a purple ouroboros snake circling a golden spade symbol.

    Ilya Stallone Report

    #8

    Jack of diamonds playing card redesigned in medieval style featuring a rabbit warrior with shields and wooden clubs.

    Ilya Stallone Report

    #9

    Ace of diamonds playing card designed in medieval style with intricate green and gold patterns on a textured background.

    Ilya Stallone Report

    #10

    Queen of clubs playing card redesigned in medieval style with armor and crown, part of reimagined deck of cards artwork.

    Ilya Stallone Report

    #11

    Ace of clubs playing card designed in medieval style with intricate thorn crown and vintage textures in artistic deck redesign.

    Ilya Stallone Report

    #12

    King of clubs medieval style playing card featuring a warrior with axe and crown, reimagined deck of cards artwork.

    Ilya Stallone Report

    #13

    King of spades playing card reimagined in medieval style featuring skeletons with crowns and swords.

    Ilya Stallone Report

    #14

    Jack of spades card featuring a medieval-style purple demon with swords and chalices in an artistic deck redesign.

    Ilya Stallone Report

    #15

    King of diamonds card reimagined in medieval style with detailed hand-drawn illustration and vintage textures.

    Ilya Stallone Report

    #16

    Ace of hearts medieval style card with ornate heart and laurel design on aged parchment background.

    Ilya Stallone Report

