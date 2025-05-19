ADVERTISEMENT

Ilya Denisov, better known by his pseudonym Ilya Stallone, is likely a familiar name to many Bored Panda readers.

In the past, he took the internet by storm with his witty medieval reinterpretations of iconic movie posters like Titanic, Star Wars, and The Lord of the Rings, as well as his clever redesigns of famous logos—adding ironic, thought-provoking twists. Who could forget the gothic-style McDonald’s emblem or YouTubeum, elegantly rendered in script that looked straight out of an illuminated manuscript?

Now, Ilya is back with another captivating project: a Medieval Deck of Cards, designed for an online poker platform and brought to life directly through Telegram. Rich in detail and full of character, this series continues his tradition of merging history with modern culture in the most unexpected and delightful ways.

More info: Instagram | x.com