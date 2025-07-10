ADVERTISEMENT

Photos have a magical way of bringing the past to life. Whether it’s an iconic moment in history or a candid shot of a woman laughing in the 1900s, images let us glimpse the world as it once was: raw, vibrant, and stunningly real. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this collection: to celebrate women from over a century ago embracing joy, rebellion, and unfiltered fun.

Long before hashtags, filters, or front-facing cameras, these women were out there living boldly, posing with confidence, dancing in sunlight, or just being unapologetically themselves. So, if you’ve ever wondered what joy looked like in the 1900s, keep scrolling. You’re in for a treat.

#1

Simone, Rouzat

Woman from the 1900s falling off a bicycle on a dirt path surrounded by trees, captured in an old photo.

Jacques Henri Lartigue Report

olrq422i50iv avatar
Forrest Hobbs
Forrest Hobbs
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Three cheers for Simone! 👍 😁 🤣 (I do hope she was okay - but that seems likely...)

    #2

    Camera Work: Marcella

    Vintage sepia photo of a woman from the 1900s showcasing the beauty of women in old photos.

    F. Benedict Herzog Report

    #3

    Camera Work: Portrait (Miss N.)

    Vintage photo of a woman from the 1900s wearing an off-shoulder dress, showcasing beauty and elegance from the era.

    Gertrude Käsebier Report

    annaannabb avatar
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If anyone is interested, this is a picture of Evelyn Nesbit. She was a model/actress and was involved in one the biggest murder scandals of the time. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Evelyn_Nesbit

    It’s no secret that women have faced countless challenges throughout history. From fighting for the right to vote to making decisions about their own bodies, the road to empowerment has been anything but easy. These battles were not just political, they were personal and societal.

    Even simple acts like getting a photograph taken could be seen as too bold, too rebellious. Women had to tread carefully, conform quietly, and push boundaries slowly. But despite the odds, there have always been those who stood firm. Women who refused to stay invisible.

    #4

    Gertrude Tate, Alice’s Life Partner, By Alice Austen

    Black and white portrait of a woman from the 1900s showcasing the beauty of women in old photos.

    Alice Austen Report

    #5

    Dorothy Smoller

    Black and white portrait of a woman from the 1900s adjusting her vintage dress, highlighting the beauty of women from that era.

    Adolf de Meyer Report

    #6

    Alice And Her Friends In The Darned Club

    Four women from the 1900s dressed in period clothing, standing outdoors by the water, showing timeless beauty.

    Alice Austen Report

    One such woman is Mridu Jain, founder and designer of Chiyo India, a homegrown brand known for its bold, elegant, and affordable jewelry collections. When we spoke with her, she recalled her journey with quiet confidence. “I’m from Rajasthan, and we’re two sisters,” she shared. “

    In our town, people often say you must have at least one son.” She grew up hearing subtle reminders that boys were preferred. That belief, however, never made it past the walls of her home. Her parents chose differently.
    #7

    A Nineteenth-Century Selfie By Alice Austen

    Vintage portrait of a woman in an elegant 1900s dress seated among lush plants, showcasing the beauty of women from the 1900s.

    Alice Austen Report

    #8

    Jeune Fille

    Sepia-toned old photo of a woman from the 1900s showing classic beauty in profile with her hair styled back.

    Gustave Marissiaux Report

    #9

    Carriage Day At The Races At Auteuil, Paris

    Three women in 1900s striped and lace dresses with large hats showing the beauty of women from the early 1900s.

    Jacques Henri Lartigue Report

    “Our parents always supported our dreams. They believed in us fully,” Mridu said. “Back then, many thought boys were necessary because they would earn for the family.” Girls, they assumed, would marry and move away, making education for them seem like a wasted effort.

    Mridu admits some of those ideas still exist in parts of the country today. But she also sees hope in the shifting tides. “Things are changing. Slowly, yes. But definitely,” she adds with optimism.
    #10

    To A Greek Girl

    Sepia-toned vintage photo of a woman in a flowing dress playing a harp outdoors, showcasing beauty of women 1900s.

    Emma Justine Farnsworth Report

    #11

    Camera Work: Portrait - Miss De C

    Vintage photo of a woman from the 1900s wearing an elegant dress, showcasing the beauty of women from the era.

    Joseph T. Keiley Report

    #12

    Camera Work: Minuet

    Woman in 1900s vintage dress with lace sleeves, seated and holding her skirt, showcasing beauty of women from the early 1900s.

    Frank Eugene Report

    From a young age, Mridu was drawn to design. Not just any design, but the kind that helped women feel bold, colorful, and confident. “I always wanted to create pieces that let women wear their personalities,” she says. Her collections reflect this belief. They're not confined by traditional norms. Instead, they invite women to express themselves in full color, without apology. “Why stick to boring, regular pieces?” she laughs. “Jewelry should speak for you.”

    #13

    Camera Work: Behind The Scenes

    Vintage photo of a woman in a classic dress showcasing the beauty of women from the 1900s era.

    Robert Demachy Report

    #14

    Untitled

    Vintage black and white photo of a woman from the 1900s sitting on a chair, showcasing the beauty of women era style.

    Clarence H. White Report

    #15

    Untitled

    Vintage photo of a woman from the 1900s surrounded by blooming branches, showcasing the beauty of women in early photography.

    Clarence H. White Report

    But her mission goes beyond the product. It’s also about the people. “My team is all women,” Mridu says proudly. “It’s important to give jobs to women and create a space where they feel empowered.” For her, building a business meant building a support system. One that not only pays the bills but also nurtures dreams and breaks stereotypes. It’s about offering opportunities to women who may not have had them otherwise.
    #16

    The Bubble

    Black and white vintage photo of a woman from the 1900s holding a glowing orb in a dark outdoor setting.

    Clarence H. White Report

    #17

    Woman, Half-Length Portrait, Facing Right, Viewed From Behind

    Black and white photo of a woman from the 1900s wearing a headband and ornate dress standing by a floral patterned wall.

    Frances Benjamin Johnston Report

    #18

    Rita De Acosta Lydig

    Vintage photo of a woman from the 1900s wearing a dress, showcasing the beauty of women in old photos.

    Adolf de Meyer Report

    As Chiyo India grew, so did the reactions from her community. “People started telling my parents how proud they were,” she recalls. The same voices that once questioned the value of raising daughters now praised their success. It was a quiet victory, a personal one. Mridu’s journey didn’t just challenge societal norms, it helped reshape them. “They saw the value in us, finally,” she says, her voice steady.
    #19

    Ruth St. Denis

    Woman in 1900s attire dancing with a fan, showcasing the beauty of women from the early 1900s in an old photo.

    Adolf de Meyer Report

    #20

    Ann Pennington, 1920, Vanity Fair

    Sepia-toned old photo of a woman from the 1900s with long hair and vintage clothing showcasing timeless beauty.

    Adolf de Meyer Report

    #21

    Yevonde In Eighteenth Century Dress

    Vintage sepia photo of a woman from the 1900s wearing a hat and pearl necklace, showcasing the beauty of women in that era.

    Yevonde Report

    For Mridu, jewelry isn’t just about beauty, it’s about amplification. “Accessories can elevate a woman’s presence,” she shares. Every piece she designs is meant to celebrate individuality, not mask it. Her belief is simple yet powerful: “You are beautiful the way you are,” she says. “Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.” Her words carry the weight of experience and the lightness of encouragement. And they land exactly where they should, on hearts ready to believe them.
    #22

    Asleep

    Vintage photo of a woman from the 1900s resting in bed, showcasing the timeless beauty of women from the early 20th century.

    Constant Puyo Report

    #23

    The Peacock Feather

    Vintage sepia photo of a woman in a 1900s dress holding a feather, showcasing beauty of women from the 1900s.

    Clarence H. White Report

    #24

    Blindman's Buff

    Two women from the 1900s, one blindfolded and reaching out while the other watches in vintage attire showing beauty of women.

    Clarence H. White Report

    Well, today’s posts are a beautiful reminder of how stunning, expressive, and bold women were: even in a time when society often tried to box them in. Each photograph tells a story not just of fashion or aesthetics, but of confidence, individuality, and quiet rebellion. It’s incredible to see the spark of joy, mischief, or poise in their eyes, captured long before filters or hashtags existed.
    #25

    Letitia Felix At Table

    Black and white old photo of a woman reading a book, capturing the beauty of women from the 1900s.

    Clarence H. White Report

    #26

    What Shall I Say?

    Vintage photo of a woman in a flowing dress seated by a desk, capturing the beauty of women from the 1900s.

    Clarence H. White Report

    #27

    Dancers In Greek Drapery

    Faded old photo of four women in flowing dresses capturing the beauty of women from the 1900s in soft focus.

    Clarence H. White Report

    So, which one of these moments stood out to you the most? Did any of them inspire you to strike a pose or cherish your own snapshots in time? Because sometimes, the best way to honor their spirit is to keep clicking, keep smiling, and keep being unapologetically you.
    #28

    Untitled

    Vintage photo of a woman in a flowing dress captured indoors highlighting the beauty of women from the 1900s era.

    Clarence H. White Report

    #29

    Woman Dancing

    Vintage photo of a woman from the 1900s gracefully posing with a flowing veil, showcasing beauty and elegance.

    Adolf de Meyer Report

    #30

    Valentine De Saint-Point Photographed By Alphonse Mucha

    Vintage sepia photo of a woman from the 1900s wearing a sheer dress, showcasing the beauty of women in old photos.

    Alphonse Mucha Report

    #31

    Barbara Stanwyck, Ziegfeld Girl

    Vintage photo of a woman from the 1900s holding a fan, showcasing the beauty of women in the early 20th century.

    Alfred Cheney Johnston Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not merely that, but also: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barbara_Stanwyck

    #32

    The Azalea Plant (Julia Hall Mccune)

    Vintage photo of a woman in a long dress bending near a flower vase, showcasing the beauty of women from the 1900s.

    Clarence H. White Report

    #33

    Mrs. W.g. Loew

    Vintage photo of a woman from the 1900s dressed in elegant attire sitting in a carriage showcasing beauty and fashion.

    The Library of Congress Report

    #34

    Gertrude Käsebier At Crecy En Brie, France

    Young woman from the 1900s in a vintage portrait, showcasing the timeless beauty of women from that era.

    Gertrude Käsebier Report

    #35

    The Misses Gerson

    Two women in elegant 1900s dresses holding bouquets, showcasing the beauty of women from the early 20th century.

    Gertrude Käsebier Report

    #36

    Maria Gambarelli

    Vintage sepia photo of a woman from the 1900s gracefully posing, showcasing the beauty of women in old photos.

    Adolf de Meyer Report

    #37

    Fantasie En Blanc

    Vintage photo of a woman from the 1900s wearing a sheer dress, seated beside a guitar and an ornate shield.

    Constant Puyo Report

    #38

    Lillian And Dorothy Gish

    Two women from the 1900s in elegant vintage dresses, one holding a fan, showcasing classic beauty and style.

    Alfred Cheney Johnston Report

    #39

    Billydove

    Vintage black and white photo capturing the beauty of women from the 1900s in a relaxed pose on a draped chair.

    Alfred Cheney Johnston Report

    #40

    Fairbanks Twins

    Two elegant women from the 1900s with vintage hairstyles and feathered attire showcasing beauty and style.

    Alfred Cheney Johnston Report

    #41

    Mary Pickford-Ziegfeld

    Vintage photo of a woman from the 1900s in a tutu dress posing gracefully by an ornate standing mirror.

    Alfred Cheney Johnston Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you don't recognise the name: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Pickford

