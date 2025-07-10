41 Old Photos That Show The Beauty Of Women From The 1900sInterview With Expert
Photos have a magical way of bringing the past to life. Whether it’s an iconic moment in history or a candid shot of a woman laughing in the 1900s, images let us glimpse the world as it once was: raw, vibrant, and stunningly real. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this collection: to celebrate women from over a century ago embracing joy, rebellion, and unfiltered fun.
Long before hashtags, filters, or front-facing cameras, these women were out there living boldly, posing with confidence, dancing in sunlight, or just being unapologetically themselves. So, if you’ve ever wondered what joy looked like in the 1900s, keep scrolling. You’re in for a treat.
Simone, Rouzat
Three cheers for Simone! 👍 😁 🤣 (I do hope she was okay - but that seems likely...)
Camera Work: Marcella
Camera Work: Portrait (Miss N.)
It’s no secret that women have faced countless challenges throughout history. From fighting for the right to vote to making decisions about their own bodies, the road to empowerment has been anything but easy. These battles were not just political, they were personal and societal.
Even simple acts like getting a photograph taken could be seen as too bold, too rebellious. Women had to tread carefully, conform quietly, and push boundaries slowly. But despite the odds, there have always been those who stood firm. Women who refused to stay invisible.
Gertrude Tate, Alice’s Life Partner, By Alice Austen
Dorothy Smoller
Alice And Her Friends In The Darned Club
One such woman is Mridu Jain, founder and designer of Chiyo India, a homegrown brand known for its bold, elegant, and affordable jewelry collections. When we spoke with her, she recalled her journey with quiet confidence. “I’m from Rajasthan, and we’re two sisters,” she shared. “
In our town, people often say you must have at least one son.” She grew up hearing subtle reminders that boys were preferred. That belief, however, never made it past the walls of her home. Her parents chose differently.
A Nineteenth-Century Selfie By Alice Austen
Jeune Fille
Carriage Day At The Races At Auteuil, Paris
“Our parents always supported our dreams. They believed in us fully,” Mridu said. “Back then, many thought boys were necessary because they would earn for the family.” Girls, they assumed, would marry and move away, making education for them seem like a wasted effort.
Mridu admits some of those ideas still exist in parts of the country today. But she also sees hope in the shifting tides. “Things are changing. Slowly, yes. But definitely,” she adds with optimism.
To A Greek Girl
Camera Work: Portrait - Miss De C
Camera Work: Minuet
From a young age, Mridu was drawn to design. Not just any design, but the kind that helped women feel bold, colorful, and confident. “I always wanted to create pieces that let women wear their personalities,” she says. Her collections reflect this belief. They're not confined by traditional norms. Instead, they invite women to express themselves in full color, without apology. “Why stick to boring, regular pieces?” she laughs. “Jewelry should speak for you.”
Camera Work: Behind The Scenes
Untitled
Untitled
But her mission goes beyond the product. It’s also about the people. “My team is all women,” Mridu says proudly. “It’s important to give jobs to women and create a space where they feel empowered.” For her, building a business meant building a support system. One that not only pays the bills but also nurtures dreams and breaks stereotypes. It’s about offering opportunities to women who may not have had them otherwise.
The Bubble
Woman, Half-Length Portrait, Facing Right, Viewed From Behind
Rita De Acosta Lydig
As Chiyo India grew, so did the reactions from her community. “People started telling my parents how proud they were,” she recalls. The same voices that once questioned the value of raising daughters now praised their success. It was a quiet victory, a personal one. Mridu’s journey didn’t just challenge societal norms, it helped reshape them. “They saw the value in us, finally,” she says, her voice steady.
Ruth St. Denis
Ann Pennington, 1920, Vanity Fair
Yevonde In Eighteenth Century Dress
For Mridu, jewelry isn’t just about beauty, it’s about amplification. “Accessories can elevate a woman’s presence,” she shares. Every piece she designs is meant to celebrate individuality, not mask it. Her belief is simple yet powerful: “You are beautiful the way you are,” she says. “Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.” Her words carry the weight of experience and the lightness of encouragement. And they land exactly where they should, on hearts ready to believe them.
Asleep
The Peacock Feather
Blindman's Buff
Well, today’s posts are a beautiful reminder of how stunning, expressive, and bold women were: even in a time when society often tried to box them in. Each photograph tells a story not just of fashion or aesthetics, but of confidence, individuality, and quiet rebellion. It’s incredible to see the spark of joy, mischief, or poise in their eyes, captured long before filters or hashtags existed.
Letitia Felix At Table
What Shall I Say?
Dancers In Greek Drapery
So, which one of these moments stood out to you the most? Did any of them inspire you to strike a pose or cherish your own snapshots in time? Because sometimes, the best way to honor their spirit is to keep clicking, keep smiling, and keep being unapologetically you.
Untitled
Woman Dancing
Valentine De Saint-Point Photographed By Alphonse Mucha
Barbara Stanwyck, Ziegfeld Girl
Not merely that, but also: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barbara_Stanwyck
The Azalea Plant (Julia Hall Mccune)
Mrs. W.g. Loew
Gertrude Käsebier At Crecy En Brie, France
The Misses Gerson
Maria Gambarelli
Fantasie En Blanc
Lillian And Dorothy Gish
Billydove
Fairbanks Twins
Mary Pickford-Ziegfeld
If you don't recognise the name: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Pickford
Yes, I'm captivated - this is one of those lists where I'd love to comment on every post but can't think of the words. But... I can't help thinking: yeah, I'm captivated 'cos I'm a white heteronormative man (yada yada and yes I do notice that women are also captivated by this sort of thing for reasons which are different to mine). I loved this list - but can we have some women as women, rather than "women on display". I realise I probably sound like some sort of killjoy. Sorry. 😬
