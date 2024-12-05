Entitled Mom Expects Passenger To Move While She Caters To Her Undisciplined Kid Crowding Plane Aisle

ADVERTISEMENT

We often hear people complaining about how parenting is going haywire with the introduction of so many new methods that claim they are the best. Amidst all this, parents fail to understand that positive disciplining can actually be a good thing, not just for kids, but for easing their struggles too.

Just look at this entitled mom on a plane who didn’t even reprimand her son when he was throwing tantrums in the middle of the aisle while deboarding. Instead, she quite rudely spoke to a fellow passenger and asked them to move, but they just refused!

Due to numerous parenting methods clouding the world, some parents fail to teach positive discipline to their kids

The poster was in the aisle deplaning from a 4-hour flight after a long Thanksgiving weekend when two kids crammed into the space

Image credits: Logic-Bomb1989

The kid was pushing around his sister and throwing a tantrum amidst the chaos but his mom didn’t even reprimand him

Image credits: Logic-Bomb1989

Instead, she asked the poster very rudely to move for her tantrum-throwing son, leaving them feeling shocked

Image credits: Logic-Bomb1989

They straightaway refused but she was rude again, so the poster just ignored her, took their bag, and deplaned

Today, we will be boarding into a story about a chaotic kid on a plane and his rude mom, as narrated by our original poster (OP), Logic-Bomb1989. After a long Thanksgiving weekend, they were deboarding a 4-hour long flight when the drama started as people began crowing the aisle.

While the poster was in the aisle, 2 kids—around the ages of 3 and 4—crammed ahead of them and one of them started throwing tantrums right in the crowded space. The little guy started pushing his sister around, and when the dad tried to pick him up, he shouted, “Let me go, I hate you!” Ugh, a crowded flight with a screaming kid is probably the worst combination.

Anyway, his parents didn’t even reprimand him; instead, his mom said in a sing-song voice, “We don’t talk to daddy that way”, and that was all! While the kid was still busy screaming, the poster suddenly heard the mom’s voice adopt an extremely rude tone asking someone to move for her son.

Well, OP thought that she was speaking to her husband, but surprisingly, they heard the same thing being repeated while the mom tapped their back, and they realized that the rudeness was directed at them. Now they were stranded as they couldn’t move forward and still needed to take their bag, so they apologized and told the mom so.

Instead of understanding the situation, the entitled mom retorted that OP’s butt was in her kid’s face, leaving the poster dumbfounded. Meanness doesn’t really get what you want so, of course, the poster didn’t budge for the family but ignored them, stayed put, took their bag as soon as they could, and deplaned.

Probably feeling confused about whether it was the right thing to do, they vented online and sought advice.

Folks online were completely shocked by the parents’ lack of effort to discipline their child while he was being a complete menace and causing inconvenience to others. Some even pointed out that she took out her anger on a complete stranger and it was highly inappropriate.

According to AbilityPath, “Positive discipline is crucial because it promotes your child’s self-control, teaches him to take responsibility for his actions, and helps him make thoughtful choices about how he treats himself and others.”

It has also been observed that in today’s world, children have become disrespectful and spoiled, which leads to them being out of control–making parents or guardians look bad although they are at fault. The poster’s story is a clear example of why positive discipline is essential in order to raise children into responsible adults.

Netizens said that the mom could have been drained from looking after such chaotic kids on the flight, while others blamed her behavior on air rage, which has seen a sharp rise since covid. However, they unanimously agreed that the poster was right to ignore the entitled woman who was being rude to them without any fault of theirs.

Some even advised hilarious replies that OP should’ve given the woman using a sing-song voice. OP replied that they were so shocked by the sudden rudeness that it completely slipped their mind and they really wished they had indeed done so.

Now, imagine you are stuck in a crowded aisle and you encounter such an entitled woman. What would you say to her? Would you simply ignore her or come up with a savage reply? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Folks online called out the rude mother and chastised her for not disciplining her kid even when he was acting chaotic

