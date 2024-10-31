“You’re Being A Bit Dramatic”: Man Goes On Boys’ Trip Leaving Wife With 6MO Baby, She’s Furious

ADVERTISEMENT

When their kids are born, parents make some silent sacrifices that we don’t even know of, because things don’t stay the same after having a child. They have to mold their lives so that they get to spend more time with their children, while also juggling their old life.

This new mom was annoyed at her husband as he went on a guys’ trip to Vegas, leaving her alone with their 6-month-old baby. However, when she vented online, folks were divided in their opinions as not everyone sympathized with her, and some backed her husband.

Parents make so many silent sacrifices after their kids are born and we don’t even know about some of these

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s husband went on a 5-day, 4-night trip to Las Vegas for his friend’s 40th birthday, leaving his wife with their 6-month-old baby

Image credits: MumDaisy1980

Image credits: Cameron Rainey / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He offered to have his mom visit her and help when he was gone, but she declined as she felt it would be more work for her

Image credits: MumDaisy1980

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She felt extremely tired managing everything on her own and claimed that it was too much for her

Image credits: MumDaisy1980

She also complained that he had another trip planned for the year and she was annoyed by it all as she felt he should change after having a baby

In today’s story, netizens couldn’t figure out who’s the protagonist or the antagonist cause they were completely divided in their opinions. The original poster (OP) narrated her frustration online after her husband went on a guys’ trip to Las Vegas while leaving her with their 6-month-old baby.

When he had mentioned the trip, she had expected that he wouldn’t go as their baby would be 6 months at the time, but he did against her wishes. Moreover, she was annoyed that he was downplaying it as a long weekend trip when actually it was 5 days and 4 nights, and after so many days of handling things solo, the poster found it all too much to bear.

Unfortunately, the kid also caught a cold, and looking after it, she found herself running on less sleep and low energy, which does sound like a struggle. On top of it, her husband had only sent her one text inquiring about the kid but not how she was doing.

OP also tells us that he had offered to have his mother come and help her out, but she preferred not to as it would just be more work for the poster and she didn’t really have the energy to deal with it. In a frustrated tone, she further elaborated that the husband had planned a couple’s trip without asking her, and she had said no as she didn’t feel like it.

Moreover, he also had another long weekend planned at the end of the month, and it was probably the last straw for her. She vented online and said that things change after having kids and he should’ve been on just a short trip for 2 days and 1 night; however, netizens couldn’t reach a verdict.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Many people felt that she was being unreasonable as her husband was allowed to have some part of his old life even after they had kids. They felt it was normal as long as she too got to have part of her old life as well, and it was not just one-sided. Folks thought that she was overreacting probably due to postpartum depression.

Research suggests, “Postpartum rage is a mood disruption that causes intense anger, aggression, and agitation in the weeks and months after a person gives birth. A new mom experiencing postpartum rage may be easily frustrated, feel like they hate their partner, lose their temper, or yell more often than before they were pregnant. It is often a symptom of postpartum depression or anxiety.”

Well, we may never know for sure, but netizens could be right in assuming that she has been suffering through this. There were also quite a few who felt that she was not being unreasonable and it was expected of him to help look after the baby. They also found his lack of communication questionable as he didn’t even once ask how she was doing, and whether she was able to hold the fort alone.

As per the Center for Couples Counseling, it’s pretty common to have increased conflicts after couples become parents, so it’s completely normal. Many people who empathized with the poster mentioned that she could sit down and talk to him about how it was bothering her and come to a resolution, as it would be healthier for her.

Honestly, even we agree, as communication is pretty important rather than bottling things up and suppressing them. Wouldn’t you agree? Also, if you were in the poster’s shoes, what would you have done? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Netizens were divided as some sympathized with her while some felt that it was fine for her husband to have one trip a year

