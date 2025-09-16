Passenger Describes Nightmare Flight After Seatmate Soils Himself Before Takeoff

ADVERTISEMENT

There are usually a dozen things bouncing around your mind when going to the airport. Did you remember your passport? Did you pour out your water bottle before going through security? Are you going to make it to your gate in time for boarding? There’s so much going on that it can be impossible to relax until you’re seated on the plane.

But once you’ve made it, you can finally breathe a huge sigh of relief and relax until the plane lands. Unless, of course, the passenger next to you is violently ill. Below, you’ll find a story that was posted on the United Airlines subreddit detailing one man’s nauseating journey to California, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

The passenger seated next to you can make or break your experience on a flight

Unfortunately for this man, he got stuck next to someone who was clearly sick for his entire journey

Passenger describes nightmare flight experience after seatmate soils himself before takeoff on a United Airlines plane.

Image credits: riceilove

Image credits: riceilove

Passenger describes nightmare flight experience after seatmate soils himself before takeoff, sharing concerns about the incident.

Image credits: riceilove

Questionable behavior from travelers on planes has been on the rise in recent years

According to a survey from Airlines for America, about 44% of Americans flew commercially in 2022, and nearly 90% of Americans have flown commercially in their lifetime. While it’s amazing that so many people have access to travel, there are also many things that can go wrong when flying to another city, state or country. And one of the biggest things travelers often complain about is other passengers.

Nowadays, it seems like there’s always a new viral video of passengers acting out on an airplane. Whether they’re demanding to switch seats with another traveler, putting their feet in another passenger’s space or letting their kids cause chaos, it’s clear that some people need to be educated on plane etiquette.

YouGov conducted a survey in 2023 to determine the most unacceptable behavior while flying, and drunkenness came in as the number one thing passengers should avoid. Next up was playing videos or music out loud without headphones, removing footwear, personal grooming in public, fully reclining seats and having loud and noisy children.

While you may be thinking that social media is simply amplifying the issue of entitled passengers, flight attendants have told USA Today that behavior actually has gotten worse in recent years. As far as why that is, some note that crowded planes are certainly contributing to the issue. People have less space, which might make them even more irritable than before.

The pandemic has also played a part in this. After spending a few years isolated at home, many people simply forgot how to be kind, respectful and accommodating in public spaces. Meanwhile, the stress of modern travel has made the experience less pleasant for everyone involved. And when passengers pay high ticket prices, even for economy seats, they might feel entitled to a certain level of service.

It’s never a good idea to board a plane while ill

But one thing that should never be acceptable is flying while ill. It’s understandable that you may not want to cancel your travels just because you started sniffling the night before your flight, but if you’re coughing, dry-heaving and soiling yourself, you should definitely stay home.

According to Fit For Travel, airlines can actually deny boarding to any passenger who looks unwell, especially if the crew suspects that they may have an infectious illness.

Now, air quality is carefully controlled on airplanes to ensure that the risk of transmitting infectious diseases on board is minimal. In fact, the International Air Transport Association reports that your risk of getting ill while flying is similar to your risk of picking up a nasty cold while going to a movie theatre or taking a train.

However, if a passenger is coughing and spreading germs all over the travelers next to them, those individuals will be at risk of catching whatever they’ve got. In an attempt to stay healthy, even if you’re seated next to someone who appears to be ill, Dr. Marta Feldmesser, chief of infectious disease at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, recommends taking the same health and safety measures that you would take anywhere else.

“People should keep their hands as clean as possible and avoid touching their face,” Dr. Feldmesser told CNN. And if you are ill, it’s a good idea to “be considerate of others and to either reschedule travel … or take additional measures to prevent transmission,” she notes. And, of course, wearing a mask or taking cough medicine won’t hurt.

Later, the author responded to several comments and shared even more details about the situation

Reddit user describes nightmare flight experience after seatmate soils himself before takeoff, causing discomfort and distress.

Readers were disgusted by the story, and many noted that the passenger definitely should not have stayed on the flight

Screenshot of a passenger’s comment describing a nightmare flight experience involving a seatmate who soiled himself before takeoff.

Screenshot of a passenger’s comment describing a nightmare flight after seatmate soiled himself before takeoff.

Reddit comment expressing disbelief about sitting next to a seatmate who soils himself before takeoff on a nightmare flight.

Reddit comment advising to see a flight attendant for a seat change or to deplane after a passenger's nightmare flight incident.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying Sounds like you traveled with a Reddit moderator describing a nightmare flight.

Passenger describes nightmare flight after seatmate soils himself before takeoff, highlighting discomfort and lack of accommodation.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a passenger’s nightmare flight after seatmate soils himself before takeoff.

Screenshot of a passenger describing a nightmare flight experience after seatmate soils himself before takeoff.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing issues related to a passenger’s nightmare flight after a seatmate soiled himself before takeoff.

Screenshot of a social media comment describing a nightmare flight after seatmate soils himself before takeoff.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a passenger describing a nightmare flight after a seatmate soils himself before takeoff.

