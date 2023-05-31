Top 37 Most Stunning Food-Themed Photos Announced By Pink Lady® Photographer Of The Year Jury Interview
The winners of the prestigious competition, celebrating the art of food photography, have been announced! First launched in 2011, the Pink Lady® Photographer of the Year award is by now a globally recognized competition that attracts camera enthusiasts, both professional and amateurs, from all around the world. In 2023 the organizers accepted applications from 65 countries.
The candidates could choose from 25 different categories including Bring Home the Harvest, Food for the Family, Food Influencer, Food Stylist Award, Food at the Table, and more. The main prize for the winner of the main title, The Overall Winner of Pink Lady® Photographer of the Year, totals £5,000. In addition to the categories dedicated to adult contestants, there are also three age categories for the youngest candidates: under 10, 11-14, and 15-17. Without further ado, we are honored to present you with a list of the best food photographs chosen by the jury of Pink Lady® Photographer of the Year 2023.
More info: pinkladyfoodphotographeroftheyear.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com
1st Place, Pink Lady® Moments Of Joy: Hanging Up Persimmons By Zhonghua Yang (China)
Autumn on the loess slopes of Shanxi Province, China. The mountainous region located in the Taihang Mountains, is so cold and dry that making hanging persimmon cakes is the main source of income for local farmers. This year's persimmons are harvested, peeled and dressed, and hung under the eaves in bunches, waiting for the persimmons to soften and freeze, hoping they will bring a good price in the New Year.
Bored Panda reached out to Caroline Kenyon, Founder and Director of the Pink Lady® Photographer Of The Year Awards, to find out about this unique contest. First, we wanted to know what criteria the judges consider when evaluating the submitted food photographs and films. Kenyon told us: “Our Chair of Judges, legendary food photographer David Loftus, will give some guidance, which will, of course, cover composition, technique, story-telling, impact, emotion, and ethics. But our judges are drawn from many fields but all very experienced at considering food and photography in different contexts, so they bring their own distinctive take as well.”
1st Place, Pink Lady® Food Photographer Of The Year (China): Anchang Sugar Dance Artist By Zhonghua Yang
Taken in Anchang, Shaoxing, Zhejiang Province. The process of pulling sugar is a local specialty. This process is very skillful and the master appears to be dancing when pulling the white sugar.
The photograph has been also awarded The Philip Harben Award for Food in Action.
Overall Winner: The Candy Man By Jon Enoch (United Kingdom)
Pappu Jaiswal - a candyfloss seller in Mumbai, India holds his display of brightly colored confectionery on the streets near to Versova Beach. Never more popular than in the age of social media for some eye-catching likes, the pink sugar clouds are popular for those looking for an affordable treat.
The photograph has also been awarded 1st Place in the Street Food category.
Next, we asked how the competition has evolved and grown since its inception in 2011. Caroline said: “When we launched, we had 12 categories, 20 judges, and entries from 30 countries. Now we have more than 50 judges on our global panel, ambassadors, an advisory board, almost 30 categories, and have had entries from just under 100 countries.”
1st Place, Claire Aho Award For Women Photographers: Adua By Carla Sutera Sardo (Italy)
Adua's kitchen is part of a journey down memory lane of an 86-year-old woman who had to leave her lifelong home during the covid pandemic.
The photograph has been also awarded Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year (Europe).
1st Place, Food Influencer: Lost Love - Grandfather By Indu Vishwanath Singh (India)
Grandfather with his love's favourite fruit, still unable to take off his ring after her death. Food connects us emotionally and this is a true example.
Asked about the different categories in the competition and how they reflect the cultural diversity of food depiction, the founder of the awards explained: “There are so many! But our aim is to show how food touches every aspect of our lives across the world. World Food Programme Food for Life shows the humanitarian side of food, while Champagne Taittinger Food for Celebration shows how food is so often at the heart of celebratory events. Bring Home the Harvest is about gathering in food and the Philip Harben Award for Food in Action shows people preparing and cooking food in any setting.”
1st Place, Food Stylist Award: Trio Of Cake By Keiron George (United Kingdom)
This image is one of several in the collection 'Beauty in Destruction' shot with Frankie Turner.
1st Place, Food Stylist Award: The Aftermath By Keiron George (United Kingdom)
This image is one of several in the collection 'Beauty in Destruction' shot with Frankie Turner.
We were wondering if Caroline could share any success stories or notable achievements of past winners of the competition. Kenyon told us: “Our entrants tell us that even just being shortlisted changes their life. Donna Kraus went from being a keen enthusiast to shortlisted, to Finalist, which gave her the confidence to go professional - and became an Ambassador for Nikon! During the lockdown years, we had many messages from photographers saying that hearing they had been shortlisted had made them so happy in times of so much sadness and pain.”
1st Place, Mpb Award For Innovation: Flowing Still Life: Greengrocery Project By Elisa Villa (Italy)
Vegetables or green fish?
1st Place, Food For The Family: Slurping Spaghetti By Catherine Falls (Ireland)
Spag bol is always a winner in our house and the leftovers are enjoyed for lunch the next day, as my youngest daughter demonstrates in this image.
Then, we were interested if the director of the awards has noticed any specific trends or themes that have emerged in food photography and filmmaking over the years. Caroline Kenyon said: ”I would say there is more and more storytelling in food photography - but when I’m asked if I see particular fashions or trends, I’m inclined to respond saying that almost anything and style goes, so long as it is superbly executed. We live in a very catholic age.”
1st Place, Food Stylist Award: Say When... By Keiron George (United Kingdom)
This image is one of several in the collection 'Beauty in Destruction' shot with Frankie Turner.
1st Place, Pink Lady® Food Photographer Of The Year (South East Asia): Drying Fish By Khanh Phan Thi (Viet Nam)
These women are drying fish but they appear to be connecting the coloured patches together. The details of the fish remind us of Van Gogh's watercolour paintings.
Lastly, we asked Caroline in what ways the competition contributes to the recognition and promotion of food photography as an art form. We learned that: “We always recall in the early years of the Awards, a German photographer and filmmaker called Klaus Einwanger from Berlin came to the Awards ceremony in London. He thanked us for the Awards, saying, 'You have made food photography important.' The Awards are unique in their content and reach. That means so much to us.”
1st Place, Food Stylist Award: Let Them Eat Cake... By Keiron George (United Kingdom)
This image is one of several in the collection 'Beauty in Destruction' shot with Frankie Turner.
1st Place, Pink Lady® Food Photographer Of The Year (African Territory): Gingery Pear & Treacle Sponge Pud By Dianne Bibby (South Africa)
1st Place, Production Paradise Previously Published: The New Pigs In Blanket By Kris Kirkham And Lola Faura (United Kingdom)
The ultimate hero pig in blanket.
1st Place, Young - 10 And Under: Peaches By Maja Kowalczyk (Poland)
One of my favorite summer fruits, photographed under a tree in our garden.
1st Place, Bring Home The Harvest: In The Storm By Khanh Phan Thi (Vietnam)
Lap An Lagoon in Hue province in the dry season. When the water recedes, the fish are stuck in puddles and when the tide is low, people often go fishing here. When I arrived at Lap An Lagoon, the storm came. The people who were with me were very afraid of lightning, but I stayed to witness the change of the storm when Heaven and Earth seemed to be connected by wind and water. I tried to stay calm, to forget my fear and shoot this moment. I think things that survive in harsh conditions are always great.
1st Place, On The Phone: Bonnet Delights By Hein Van Tonder (United Arab Emirates)
Saturday afternoon street food in Galle Fort, Sri Lanka.
1st Place, Unearthed® Food For Sale: Selling Fish By Md Mahabub Hossain Khan (Bangladesh)
Naya Bazaar is one of the oldest weekly fish markets in Dhaka, Bangladesh. We can see rare and expensive species of fish here that cannot usually be seen in other markets.
1st Place, Champagne Taittinger Food For Celebration: Dinner With The King And Queen Of Sweden By Jonas Borg (Sweden)
"Sverigemiddagen" (the Dinner of Sweden), an annual event held at the Royal Castle in Stockholm, celebrates individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to their local communities. Invited guests are honoured for their achievements and are hosted by the King and Queen of Sweden at a grand dinner.
1st Place, Hotel Art Group Cream Of The Crop: Mushrooms In Seville Market By Susan Astor-Smith (Australia)
The mushrooms at Mercado de Triana in Seville immediately caught my eye with their strong shapes, lines and textures. Black and white perfectly suited the graphic detail of this image.
1st Place, Pink Lady® Food Photographer Of The Year (The Gulf): Two By Two By Rico X (United Arab Emirates)
While shooting in the northern town of Saint Louis in Senegal, I ventured into the neighborhood of Guet N'Dar, meeting its people, trying to understand the community with the help of my guide when I came across this spot. All that was there were the jeans and the door with the Senegalese flag. I waited and I waited and this is by far my favorite capture from that long wait.
1st Place, Pink Lady® Food Photographer Of The Year (New Zealand): Eggs At Farina Ponsonby By Manja Wachsmuth
Chef is handling eggs in preparation for pasta making in the kitchen at Farina Ponsonby in Auckland NZ.
1st Place, World Food Programme Food For Life: Hungry Tears By Al-Nasim Talukdar Rajib (Bangladesh)
"Sustenance is unfortunately not available to everyone. Humiliation, sadly not unknown to the starving children living in the hostile street environment, is often
something to which they have to become accustomed"
1st Place, Young - 15 - 17: Spices Of Indian Household By Amitha A. R. (India)
This image is my depiction of the ruling spices in Indian cuisine, showcasing the vibrant colors of powdered turmeric and chili exploding in the hands.
1st Place, Errazuriz Wine Photographer Of The Year - Places: Pommard Pruning By Oscar Oliveras (France)
A vineyard worker burning vine branches from the previous season in the Pommard Rugiens vineyard in Burgundy, France.
1st Place, Errazuriz Wine Photographer Of The Year - Produce: The Eye By Adrian Chitty (United States)
Chardonnay lees forming a striking pattern at the bottom of a stainless steel fermentation tank.
1st Place, Food At The Table: Thankful For The Simplicity In Life By Jesslyn Jocom (Singapore)
This image was taken from my visit to Shwe Gu Orphanage monastery in Old Bagan, Myanmar, in 2018. I visited this monastery for 3 days and observed their daily routines. Most of these children have lost their parents and have no family. They are training to be Buddhist monks. These children have very difficult lives in a difficult place, yet they are very happy and grateful. They are thankful for the simplicity of life that they have.
1st Place, Food In The Field: Dinner Is Ready By Felipe Pizano (United Kingdom)
Sow taking a nap in a hole, meanwhile her piglets feed themselves in the hot weather of Palenque, close to Cartagena, Colombia.
1st Place, Food Stylist Award: Who By Keiron George (United Kingdom)
This image is one of several in the collection 'Beauty in Destruction' shot with Frankie Turner.
1st Place, Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture: Fritto Misto By Alice Ostan (United Kingdom)
A Venetian fritto misto from Venice to London with love.
1st Place, Pink Lady® Food Photographer Of The Year (USA): Chapel Barrel Room Fitapreta Vinhos Alentejo Portugal By David Sawyer
The beauty that the Chapel Barrel Room (the building dates back to the mid 1390's) at Fitapreta Vinhos emitted early one evening compelled me to capture its pure serenity. I suppose any chapel should evoke such compulsion in one, whether full of perfectly stacked barrels or not.
1st Place, Politics Of Food: Ramadan Meals Among The Ruins In Idlib, Syria By Mouneb Taim (Netherlands)
After the campaign of the Syrian regime on Idlib and the departure of the Syrian forces from the city of Nayrab, the people of the city found all its houses destroyed. That was in the month of Ramadan in the year 2020. Neither the war nor the destruction prevented the people from holding a group breakfast, an important tradition for them during Ramadan.
1st Place, Student Food Photographer Of The Year Supported By The Royal Photographic Society: Amazonian Foodscape By Kim Bainbridge (United Kingdom)
An imaginative scene that could be somewhere in the dense Amazonian jungle. Made out of food.
1st Place, Young - 11 - 14: Flaming Lamb Skewers By Jacqueline Tsang (New Zealand)
At a bustling night market in Pakuranga, stands line the aisles of a once-dull car park, bringing it back to life. A chef works passionately in his stall, and curious customers watch as he fetches bundles of skewers - evidently prepared earlier - and lays them neatly along the edge of the grill before sprinkling them generously with seasoning. After waiting for the meat to cook, he flips each set over, summoning a blazing tower of flames, much to the spectators' delight.
1st Place, Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Photographer: Stories During Dinner By Isabelle Hattink (Netherlands)
Kids playing around the family table at a huge wedding.
1st Place, Errazuriz Wine Photographer Of The Year - People: Girl After Emptying A Tank At The End Of The Fermentation By Thierry Gaudillère (France)
Girl resting after emptying a vat after the fermentation of the grapes in a vineyard in Burgundy. Physical and tiring work.
1st Place, Pink Lady® Food Photographer Of The Year (Chile): Fishing At First Light By Matt Wilson
Lone fisherman on Matanzas beach in Chile early morning.