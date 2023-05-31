The winners of the prestigious competition, celebrating the art of food photography, have been announced! First launched in 2011, the Pink Lady® Photographer of the Year award is by now a globally recognized competition that attracts camera enthusiasts, both professional and amateurs, from all around the world. In 2023 the organizers accepted applications from 65 countries.

The candidates could choose from 25 different categories including Bring Home the Harvest, Food for the Family, Food Influencer, Food Stylist Award, Food at the Table, and more. The main prize for the winner of the main title, The Overall Winner of Pink Lady® Photographer of the Year, totals £5,000. In addition to the categories dedicated to adult contestants, there are also three age categories for the youngest candidates: under 10, 11-14, and 15-17. Without further ado, we are honored to present you with a list of the best food photographs chosen by the jury of Pink Lady® Photographer of the Year 2023.

