Pin-Up Style, But Make It Male: These Creators Are Back With Two New Coloring Books

ADVERTISEMENT

For two decades, the Cheesecake Boys have been slipping, tumbling, and oops-ing their way into the hearts of art lovers everywhere. From paintings to greeting cards to merch, this cheeky pin-up series has become a joyous, inclusive movement – giving gents their own moment of playful exposure. Now, artist Paul Richmond is adding two new coloring books to the mix: Cheesecake Boys 2 and Cheesecake Daddies. So, sharpen your colored pencils and get ready to color your pants off – again!

More info: paulrichmondstudio.com | Facebook | Instagram | youtube.com

RELATED:

A Pin-Up Revolution With a Twist

Share icon

Move over, vintage bombshells! The Cheesecake Boys are here to reclaim the pin-up genre with a modern, inclusive twist. Inspired by the classic pin-up art of the 1940s and ’50s, artist Paul Richmond has spent the last 20 years flipping the script – giving men their own moment of accidental, skin-baring glory.

It all started with a simple question: Why do women get all the fun in pin-up art?

Share icon

Richmond, a lifelong fan of the genre, decided it was time for some equal-opportunity wardrobe malfunctions. Thus, the Cheesecake Boys were born – hunky, hapless, and hilariously exposed in the most delightful ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

What began as a series of paintings quickly expanded into drawings, greeting cards, merchandise, and now, a full-fledged coloring book empire

Share icon

The first Cheesecake Boys coloring book sparked a global pin-up coloring craze, and now, Richmond is back with two new additions: Cheesecake Boys 2 and Cheesecake Daddies.

Meet the Daddies

Share icon

If you thought the Cheesecake Boys were fun, wait until you meet their seasoned counterparts – the Cheesecake Daddies! These distinguished gents prove that age is just a number when it comes to playful pin-up antics. Whether tumbling onto a giant cheesecake or losing their trousers in a gust of wind, they do it all with style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, the Cheesecake Boys have grown into more than just a series – they’ve become a community

Fans from around the world have embraced Richmond’s vision, sharing their own colored masterpieces, swapping stories, and celebrating the joy of self-expression.

In a world that often takes itself too seriously, the Cheesecake Boys remind us to laugh, embrace our quirks, and celebrate diversity

Share icon

Richmond’s work is more than just eye candy – it’s a statement about inclusion, body positivity, and the sheer joy of being unapologetically yourself

What makes a Cheesecake Boy? A well-timed gust of wind, a mischievous pup, or an unfortunate slip on a banana peel

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Richmond’s scenarios are delightfully absurd, ensuring that every piece is packed with humor and charm.

Color Your Pants Off!

Share icon

The tagline says it all – these books are designed for maximum fun. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or just looking for a laugh, Cheesecake Boys 2 and Cheesecake Daddies promise hours of cheeky entertainment.

Published by Dreamspinner Press, both books will be available starting May 20, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

You can grab your copies online and start coloring your way into the world of playful pin-ups.

Join the Party!

Share icon

Want to connect with fellow Cheesecake Boys fans? Richmond has created a Discord server where you can share your colored creations, chat with the artist himself, and revel in the joy of pin-up artistry: https://discord.gg/cdTPAspyZU.

It’s Coloring Time!

Share icon

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your crayons, markers, or colored pencils and color your pants off with Cheesecake Boys 2 and Cheesecake Daddies!