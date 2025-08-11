ADVERTISEMENT

Iranian artist Maryam Ashkanian transforms something as ordinary as a pillow into a work of art that feels both intimate and universal. In her "Sleep Series", she creates life-size embroidered portraits of people resting, capturing the quiet vulnerability of sleep as if their presence still lingers in the fabric.

Each pillow becomes a window into the dream world, blending delicate stitching with subtle paint to bring her sketches to life in textures so realistic they blur the line between thread and cloth. These pieces invite viewers to reflect on the familiar positions we all find ourselves in at rest, turning a simple object into a tender exploration of human connection.

More info: Instagram | maryamashkanianstudio.com

#1

Embroidered pillow with detailed thread art of a sleeping woman, showcasing dreamy embroidery capturing the beauty of sleep.

maryamashkanianstudio

    #2

    Embroidered pillow art by Maryam Ashkanian featuring a detailed face design, capturing the beauty of sleep in soft fabric.

    maryamashkanianstudio

    #3

    Embroidered pillow featuring abstract detailed face design capturing the dreamy beauty of sleep by Maryam Ashkanian.

    maryamashkanianstudio

    #4

    White embroidered pillow with detailed stitched portrait art, showcasing dreamy embroidery capturing the beauty of sleep.

    maryamashkanianstudio

    #5

    Embroidered pillow with intricate black thread art depicting a sleeping figure, showcasing dreamy embroidered pillows design.

    maryamashkanianstudio

    #6

    Embroidered pillow featuring a detailed stitched design of a woman, showcasing dreamy embroidered pillows by Maryam Ashkanian.

    maryamashkanianstudio

    #7

    Embroidered pillow featuring a detailed sleeping figure design, capturing the beauty of sleep in soft fabric art.

    maryamashkanianstudio

    #8

    Embroidered pillow with a detailed portrait capturing the beauty of sleep in a minimalist display frame.

    maryamashkanianstudio

    #9

    Embroidered pillow by Maryam Ashkanian with detailed thread art depicting two figures in an intimate embrace.

    maryamashkanianstudio

    #10

    Embroidered pillow by Maryam Ashkanian featuring a detailed thread portrait capturing the beauty of sleep in a shadow box frame.

    maryamashkanianstudio

    #11

    Embroidered pillow artwork by Maryam Ashkanian featuring a detailed figure capturing the beauty of sleep.

    maryamashkanianstudio

    #12

    Embroidered pillow featuring a detailed stitched portrait of a sleeping woman, showcasing dreamy artistic embroidery.

    maryamashkanianstudio

    #13

    Embroidered pillow featuring a detailed, dreamy stitched line art of a person resting peacefully.

    maryamashkanianstudio

    #14

    Embroidered pillow featuring intricate thread art depicting a dreamy, emotional figure capturing the beauty of sleep.

    maryamashkanianstudio

    #15

    Embroidered pillow with abstract dreamy face design by Maryam Ashkanian showcasing the beauty of sleep and art.

    maryamashkanianstudio

    #16

    Embroidered pillow art by Maryam Ashkanian featuring intricate stitching that captures the beauty of sleep in a framed display.

    maryamashkanianstudio

    #17

    Embroidered pillow with detailed sketch of a sleeping woman on white fabric with ruffled edges, styled by Maryam Ashkanian.

    maryamashkanianstudio

