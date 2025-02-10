Colorful Photograph Capturing Crowds Of Pilgrims Is Going Viral On Vietnamese Social Media (5 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an image that has been making waves across Vietnamese media and social platforms in the first days of the New Year. Some people say it resembles lego bricks stacked together, while others believe that this colorful photo reminds them of Tay Ninh’s mixed rice paper dish.

In fact, this is a photograph capturing crowds of pilgrims making their way to Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh, Vietnam, to seek blessings at the beginning of the New Year.

Ba Den Mountain, located in the northeast of Tay Ninh City, stands as a renowned and symbolic landmark of southern Vietnam. During the Lunar New Year, people throughout Vietnam uphold the tradition of visiting renowned spiritual sites with family and friends. At the foot of Ba Den Mountain (Tay Ninh), crowds of visitors gathered on every pathway to participate in the the Ba Den Mountain Spring Festival held annually from the 4th day of the Lunar New Year to the 16th day of the first lunar month, is a unique cultural event and one of the largest festivals in Tay Ninh province.

46-year-old photographer Nguyen Minh Tu from Ho Chi Minh City captured the lively atmosphere at Ba Den Mountain on the afternoon of the 4th day of the Lunar New Year, drawing significant attention online. His aerial shots vividly describe the bustling scene of people “camping” overnight at the foot of the mountain.

These striking images quickly went viral across hundreds of fan pages and news platforms throughout Vietnam. Many viewers compared the photos to vibrant abstract paintings, describing the scene as a distinctly Vietnamese spectacle. Interestingly enough, with each closer look, new details emerged, offering a vivid portrayal of how Vietnamese people celebrate the Lunar New Year. Families arrived with mats, blankets, lamps, and tents, transforming the mountain’s base into a colorful “sea of people.” The stark contrast between the immense crowd and the smaller, animated groups of visitors further enhanced the scene’s visual appeal.

The first month of the Lunar calendar, according to Vietnamese beliefs, marks the beginning of a New Year but also a new opportunity and is considered a time to open up the spiritual realm. People believe that offering incense at Ba Den Mountain during this time will bring blessings from Linh Son Thanh Mau (Linh Son Holy Mother) Bodhisattva, a revered deity in southern Vietnamese folklore, known for her miraculous manifestations and compassion, and that they will receive good luck and protection throughout the year. At the summit, visitors eagerly pay homage to the towering Tay Bo Da Son Buddha statue, the tallest of its kind in Asia, as well as one of the world’s largest Maitreya Bodhisattva statues.

Once an underappreciated spiritual site, Ba Den Mountain is now gaining global attention, thanks to its striking imagery. Beyond its spiritual significance, Ba Den Mountain captivates visitors with breathtaking natural scenery. From the summit, travelers can admire the vast Tay Ninh plains, shimmering Dau Tieng Lake, and winding roads weaving through endless green rice fields. The experience of “standing above the clouds, gazing over the expansive lowlands” makes it a must-visit for nature lovers seeking tranquility.

Today, Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh stands as one of southern Vietnam’s top pilgrimage destinations. Here, visitors can not only explore the sacred mountain but also pay homage at revered sites and immerse themselves in a vibrant array of cultural and spiritual festivals held throughout the year.

Ba Den Mountain is a year-round pilgrimage destination. Notably, on May 9, it will serve as the main venue for the International Vesak Celebration, one of the world’s largest Buddhist events. This grand festival will feature many remarkable moments, with the highlight being an extensive lantern-offering ceremony attended by revered monks, esteemed Buddhist leaders, and delegates from 80 countries, alongside tens of thousands of Buddhist followers from Vietnam and around the world.