“Educated” Person Falls For Scam Investment, Surprises Spouse With Zero Savings And Immense Debt

ADVERTISEMENT

Money is one of the many touchy issues among married couples. A 2024 survey by Fidelity Investments revealed that 45% of partners argue about their finances “at least occasionally,” while more than 1 in 4 couples resent being left out of decisions related to money.

The couple in this story is part of that statistic, after one spouse fell for a scam that cost them their entire life savings. However, what made matters worse was that they seemingly chose not to disclose the situation to their partner, resulting in massive debt that could have been avoided in the first place.

You may want to have a bowl of popcorn nearby as you read, because this lengthy narrative has quite a few twists and turns. As you scroll through, you will also find our brief conversation with a few experts regarding financial infidelity.

RELATED:

No one wants to be left in the dark with their spouse’s financial activity

Woman with worried expression sitting on couch, stressed about scam investment and overwhelming debt situation.

Share icon

Image credits: New Africa/Freepik (not the actual photo)

This is what happened to a couple after one of them fell for a scam

ADVERTISEMENT

Educated person falls for scam investment, causing zero savings and immense debt, surprising their spouse with financial loss.

Text excerpt describing emotional struggles between a couple after falling victim to a scam investment causing debt.

Text excerpt about a person falling for a scam investment and the impact on their spouse’s savings and debt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Person falls for scam investment in crypto, resulting in zero savings and immense debt, surprising their spouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Educated person falling for scam investment, surprising spouse with zero savings and overwhelming debt from real estate proceeds.

Man in plaid shirt looking stressed at laptop, representing educated person affected by scam investment and financial loss.

Share icon

Image credits: benzoix/Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

To make things worse, the erring partner kept their spouse in the dark the entire time

Educated person falls for scam investment, hiding financial troubles and causing immense debt with zero savings.

Text describing a spouse explaining how a scam investment appeared legitimate due to crypto trends but led to debt and zero savings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about spouse dealing with scam investment, fees, taxes, and refinancing mortgage after falling for scam investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Educated person falls for scam investment, loses savings and accumulates immense debt, shocking their spouse.

Text excerpt describing a spouse submitting withdrawal requests, new fees, and loans piling up in a scam investment scenario.

Text excerpt about scam investment involving educated person, spouse, zero savings, and immense debt consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Spouse realizes educated person fell for scam investment causing zero savings and immense debt after sharing details.

Woman in casual clothes looking shocked at laptop, representing educated person falling for scam investment debt.

Share icon

Image credits: natali_brill/Freepik (not the actual photo)

The situation left the couple in massive debt

Person shocked by scam investment, revealing zero savings and facing immense debt in a financial crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Person shocked by scam investment, revealing zero savings and immense debt, surprising their spouse and seeking counseling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excerpt from a personal story about an educated person facing immense debt and zero savings after a scam investment.

Text about an educated person discovering a scam investment causing zero savings and immense debt, shocking their spouse.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Man sitting on couch talking to standing partner, showing distress over scam investment and financial troubles at home.

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

The story’s author ended with a valuable piece of advice for readers

Text excerpt about an educated person falling for a scam investment, resulting in zero savings and immense debt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warning message advising against falling for scam investments and stressing the importance of honest family communication.

Image credits: SlaughteredPiggy

ADVERTISEMENT

Financial infidelity rarely starts with deception

Unlike when a spouse has an illicit affair, financial infidelity isn’t getting as much shine. One of the reasons is that it rarely begins with deception, according to BatSheva Goldstein, a financial communication strategist and licensed financial advisor. As she tells Bored Panda, it starts with discomfort.

“It begins when someone feels anxious about spending, guilty about debt, or afraid of being judged. That discomfort turns into silence, and silence turns into secrecy. By the time it’s uncovered, the emotional damage often exceeds the financial one,” Goldstein explained.

Goldstein further explained how money isn’t just about the dollars. Instead, it’s about what those dollars represent. And when money conversations ignore values, guilt and fear tend to take over. As she noted, “silence does more harm than any spreadsheet mistake.”

Of course, financial infidelity, like all forms of betrayal, erodes trust. But in this case, it also causes severe anxiety about the future. According to clinical psychologist Dr. Nancy Iwrin, couples may begin worrying about things like their children’s college fund and their retirement.

Baltimore Therapy Center director Raffi Bilek, LCSW-C brought up an important point regarding financial anxiety, stating that even after the relationship ends, the victim’s financial situation may still be in tatters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Financial infidelity can easily lead to massive debt, as the couple in the story went through. And as expected, they went into panic mode.

Moving forward from financial infidelity must be about understanding rather than throwing blame

But in such situations, Goldstein shared a rather unique and practical tip: focus on understanding and gaining insight rather than finger-pointing.

“Have financial conversations that begin with questions about values, not just. Ask, ‘What money story did you grow up with, and does that still shape our decisions today?’ or ‘What are we trying to protect?’” she advised, stating that this approach helps couples reconnect with purpose before they tackle practical details.

Bilek advises speaking with both a couples counselor and a financial advisor. This two-pronged approach not only helps repair the relationship but also enables the couple to develop a plan for managing their financial situation.

However, if all else fails, the couple may need to rethink their marriage.

“(A divorce may be necessary) When the two cannot let their guards down and agree upon a doable approach to money: earning it, saving it, spending it, respecting it, and most importantly, talking about it,” Dr. Irwin said.

It may take a while for the couple to climb out of their hole and get back to where they were before they lost the significant sum of money. They may need to undergo many counseling sessions and disclose everything they spend.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The author provided more information as reader comments poured in

Reddit comment advising on handling massive debt and bankruptcy after falling for scam investment with zero savings.

Share icon

Text excerpt from an article about an educated person falling for a scam investment causing debt and zero savings.

Share icon

Text conversation about bankruptcy risks, debts from family loans, and impact on credit scores and investments.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion about educated person falling for scam investment causing zero savings and immense debt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit user warns about scam investment deception causing zero savings and immense debt, surprising spouse and damaging trust.

Reddit conversation about an educated person falling for a scam investment, resulting in zero savings and huge debt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit users discuss an educated person falling for a scam investment, causing zero savings and immense debt in a marriage.

Reddit comments discussing an educated person falling for a scam investment causing zero savings and immense debt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit conversation about an educated person falling for a scam investment and surprising their spouse with debt and no savings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit user discusses shock of scam investment causing zero savings and immense debt, surprising their spouse.

Reddit user describing pain and shock after an educated person falls for scam investment, ending with debt and no savings.

Reddit conversation about educated person falling for a scam investment resulting in zero savings and heavy debt impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Online comments discussing an educated person falling for a scam investment leading to zero savings and heavy debt.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a person falling for a scam investment causing zero savings and immense debt.

Reddit comments discussing an educated person falling for a scam investment causing immense debt and zero savings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Educated person falls for scam investment, causing zero savings and immense debt, surprising their spouse with financial loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online forum discussing an educated person who falls for a scam investment, leading to zero savings and debt.

Screenshot of online discussion about falling for a scam investment with no savings and accumulating immense debt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about an educated person falling for a scam investment leading to debt and no savings.

Reddit discussion about an educated person falling for a scam investment, causing zero savings and immense debt issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a person falling for a scam investment causing zero savings and immense debt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an educated person falling for a scam investment causing zero savings and heavy debt.

The author shared an update

Text excerpt discussing reports filed with federal agencies and an upcoming meeting with a detective about scam investment issues.

Share icon

Text excerpt about a spouse gullibly investing in a scam leading to zero savings and overwhelming debt.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Educated person falls for scam investment, leading to zero savings and immense debt, surprising their spouse with financial troubles.

Share icon

Couple sitting apart on a couch looking frustrated after one falls for scam investment causing debt and zero savings.

Share icon

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection/Freepik (not the actual photo)

Person expressing frustration over spouse’s secrecy after falling for scam investment with no savings and heavy debt.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on white background discussing worry, therapy, and a spouse's default state needing change, related to scam investment debt.

Share icon

Image credits: SlaughteredPiggy

ADVERTISEMENT

In their second update, the author provided a status on the marriage and how they’ve handled their finances since what happened

Text excerpt about educated person falling for scam investment leading to zero savings and immense debt.

Share icon

Text about married couple overcoming financial struggles after a scam investment causing zero savings and immense debt.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about financial infidelity and recovering messages revealing a spouse falling for a scam investment.

Share icon

Educated person falling for scam investment, surprising spouse with zero savings and overwhelming debt in emotional text excerpt.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about separated finances and shared expenses, highlighting issues with scam investment and resulting debt impact.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Educated person in kitchen arguing with spouse after falling for scam investment causing zero savings and immense debt.

Share icon

Image credits: Stockbusters/Freepik (not the actual photo)

They also admitted to having trust issues toward their spouse

Alt text: Legal agreement text discussing debt and equity separation after scam investment causing immense debt and zero savings.

Share icon

Text excerpt about divorce financial terms shown on a white background, highlighting debt and zero savings impact.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Educated person faces scam investment losses, causing zero savings and immense debt, creating marital trust issues and conflict.

Share icon

Text showing a person’s stubborn attitude after falling for a scam investment, resulting in immense debt and no savings.

Share icon

Person dealing with immense debt after falling for a scam investment, surprising spouse with zero savings and guilt.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Person with trust issues after falling for scam investment, revealing zero savings and immense debt to spouse.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Educated person recovering from scam investment losses, celebrating financial turnaround with spouse after immense debt.

Share icon

Person counting euro banknotes, illustrating a scam investment leading to zero savings and immense debt.

Share icon

Image credits: alidrian/Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently, financial losses is a trend in the author’s family

Educated person facing scam investment consequences, surprising spouse with zero savings and overwhelming debt.

Share icon

Text excerpt about family support after an educated person falls for scam investment and faces debt.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Educated person falls for scam investment, causing zero savings and immense debt, surprising their spouse emotionally.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Educated person falls for scam investment causing zero savings and immense debt, surprising their spouse with financial losses.

Share icon

Person typing on laptop at desk, representing educated individual involved in scam investment and financial trouble.

Share icon

Image credits: pressphoto/Freepik (not the actual photo)

According to the final update, law enforcement has not taken action despite the couple’s multiple reports

Educated person falling for scam investment, shocking spouse with debt and no savings after scam exposure.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Educated person falls for scam investment resulting in zero savings and overwhelming debt, surprising their spouse.

Share icon

Text excerpt discussing financial ruin and recovery after falling victim to a scam investment and its impact on spouse.

Share icon

Image credits:Adorable_Profit6044

Readers had nothing but positive messages

Comment praising resilience after falling victim to a scam investment causing immense debt and zero savings.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing an educated person falling for a scam investment and surprising spouse with debt and zero savings.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing sympathy in an online discussion about an educated person falling for a scam investment.

Share icon

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an educated person falling for a scam investment causing zero savings and immense debt.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment expressing support and well wishes for a spouse dealing with scam investment loss and debt.

Share icon