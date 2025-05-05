61 Hilarious And Sweet Past-And-Present Pictures Of People Years Apart (New Pics)
Time flies and memory fades, so we have to document the moments that are dear to us if we want to relive them in the future. Luckily, there's photography!
The subreddit r/PastAndPresentPics is a place where people compare themselves and their loved ones to their old selves, highlighting how much—or how little—they've changed.
It’s a touching reminder of growth, aging, and the enduring bonds that only grow stronger over the years. Continue scrolling to check out a shortlist of our recent favorites.
My Parents In The 1970s And In Their 70s
Gotta love that old 1970-1990s Kodacolor & derivatives film.
1976 And 2025
My parents and me! They were 20 and 21 when they had me. They are the best parents I could have a hoped for. They had one more kid after me, with 9 grandkids, 6 greats and counting. It's been an amazing nearly 50 years so far.
Krystine Batcho, Ph.D., who studies nostalgia and is a professor at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York, suggests that looking through old personal photos can be a double-edged sword.
"Seeing something beautiful, funny, cute, or important can make us happy by virtue of the qualities of what appears in the image and by reviving the feelings we had when the picture was taken," she writes.
"Research has shown that viewing images associated with specific positive autobiographical memories increased positive mood."
My Late Father Holding 8 Month Old Me In 1991 And Sleeping With My Son At The Same Age In 2021
15 To 34
Met on MSN back in 2006, he used to travel 3 hours every weekend to come and see me before we moved in together about 3 years later. Now we own a house and a cat together and he’s still my favourite person in the world.
28 To 42, How Am I Doing?
Furthermore, according to Batcho, a photograph can correct inaccurate details of how someone remembers a person, place, or event.
"Over time and life experiences, our memories can become distorted in both subtle and substantive ways. While many details are not important, there can be instances of pivotal corrections," the professor explains.
1989 Dating As Teenagers And 35 Years Later Christmas 2024 With Our Five Sons
My Parents In 1984 vs. 2024, They Have Been Married For 41 Years!
Okay, it's not always the Kodacolor film. It can frequently be the paper the image is printed on.
Viewing a childhood photo, Batcho says, someone might realize how very young they had been when they experienced a transformative event—they might suddenly understand how vulnerable and innocent they had been, which can be inspiring or demoralizing.
"The recognition of who they were then can impact their current self-esteem or change their understanding of how their past contributed to who they have become."
"Such insights can prompt positive or negative responses. Feelings of guilt or resentment can be generated or diminished, relationships can be strengthened or injured, and personal growth can be encouraged or hindered," Batcho says.
1988 To 2024
Me, Mum, And Sister 35 Years Later
My Parents. 1992-2024
My Daughter And Myself Exactly 13 Years Apart
Images from our past can change how we feel about our current self or the situation we're in.
For example, if photos portray our past as substantially better than our present, they can make us feel disappointed, sad, or ashamed of the path we've followed.
On the flip side, if we view our present in a favorable light relative to our past, we might feel proud or grateful for our progress.
1996 To 2022
Nana And Pop’s 70 Years Of Love
On Tuesday, I lost my Pop, one of the most gentle and kind men I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. He loved my grandma (nana) so deeply and purely since they were so young. Married for 70 years. Nana just turned 90 last month, and after loving someone for so long, I know she’ll never be the same without him. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him. I love you Pop, rest in peace.
So great. My parents "only" made it 58 years before Mom died.
My Parents: 1971 To 2022
My Dad, 23y/45y/55y
"Whether positive or negative, old photos often make us nostalgic for meaningful portions of our lives," Batcho concludes.
She says bittersweet nostalgia has been associated with a heightened sense of coherence and self-continuity, as the connection between past and present is strengthened.
1997 To 2025
Ten Years Ago Today (Feb 11th 2015) And Now
Nostalgia can motivate us to reconnect with those who were once an important part of our lives, but whom we have lost track of.
Batcho calls it a social-cognitive-emotional experience.
"The sadness of loss can enhance our appreciation of loved ones in our present and encourage reaching out to others—those in our past as well as in our present," she says.
19 Years Of Friendship! My Best Friend And I At 12, 16, 21, 26, And 30 💕
We are both pregnant in the last picture! Her third child and my first, both girls. We hope they will be close friends too. I just recently moved back to my hometown and we are now living close to each other for the first time in many years! Very grateful for her friendship in all its iterations.
2005 & 2025
1987 vs. 2024
My Grumpy A** At Disneyland Paris 2002 - 2023
Ultimately, the posts from r/PastAndPresentPics give me hope, though. It sounds cliche, but I'm reminded that we all carry pieces of the past with us, and sharing that burden collectively somehow makes it feel a little lighter.
We Now Have A 2025 Version! My Son And I, 2019, 2022 & 2025
Us Together; 2001 & 2025
Here we are on a chaperoned date in the back seat of his parents’ car, aged 14 & 16; next pic is us about to walk into his 40th birthday surprise party. Together since 1999, married for 16 years, two beautiful children. I’m so grateful for him!
Still Riding 40 Years Later - 1984 -> 2024
Age 13(2014)- 23(2025)
Me As A Child And Now As An Adult 29 Years Old (I Don't Remember How Old I Am In That First Picture 🙈🫣)
1988 Or 1989 —> Today 😸
Ghostbusters fan since toddlerhood! (Same 1986 Stay Puft Marshmallow Man)
Nonno Nino
My Mother, 1966 And 2022
Childhood Sweethearts, From 15 (2010) - 30 (2025)
Apr 1992 - Feb 2007 - Dec 2013 - Dec 2019 - Oct 2024
1992 To 2022
Valentine’s Day 1995 And 2025
Over 30 Years Of Friendship. My Best Friend And I At 20y, 33y, And 50y
My Wife And I: 2001-2024
Cajun Boy Meets And Eventually Marries Canadian Girl He Was Pen Pals With (1994 & 2025)
Our names got matched in an international penpal fair when each of us was in the eighth grade. When I got approval for an exchange program from Louisiana State University to actually attend a university that happened to be in her hometown, we realized we had more in common than just what we wrote about.
Fast-forward 35 years later, and we are happily married, and have been for nearly 25 years, and we’ve got three kids that we’ve added to the home since then.
My Parents 1973 To 2025, 52 Years Of Marriage Yesterday 2/14. They Eloped And Got Married At The Court House
2002 - 2025
Me From Baby, Kid, To Adult
2007 To 2025
Pics Of My Husband Me From 1989 And 2024
My Dad, Nana And Me 1970s, Dad And I 2016
Mom And Dad At The Their Wedding, Then 15 Years Ago At My Sisters Wedding
Our Second Date (2009), And 11 Years Married (2025)
Me, With My Hair Switched Around Aged 18-36 (2006-2025)
Myself At 20, 30, And 40 Years Old
Disneyland, 2003 And 2025
2003,2016,2024
My Parents! December 1994–>december 2024! Married Since ‘91
Then 2011 - Now 2025 ❤️
Hello,love from India. Me and my wife started dating 13th April 2011. After a stretched 11 years dating and courtship we got married. I started as a young sailor (Merchant Navy)and she was a Chartered Accountant aspirant. Met via Facebook and fell in love over long calls.It's 2025 and many more such years to go. She has been a blessing in my life and I will cherish her for my whole life.