ADVERTISEMENT

Time flies and memory fades, so we have to document the moments that are dear to us if we want to relive them in the future. Luckily, there's photography!

The subreddit r/PastAndPresentPics is a place where people compare themselves and their loved ones to their old selves, highlighting how much—or how little—they've changed.

It’s a touching reminder of growth, aging, and the enduring bonds that only grow stronger over the years. Continue scrolling to check out a shortlist of our recent favorites.