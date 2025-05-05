ADVERTISEMENT

Time flies and memory fades, so we have to document the moments that are dear to us if we want to relive them in the future. Luckily, there's photography!

The subreddit r/PastAndPresentPics is a place where people compare themselves and their loved ones to their old selves, highlighting how much—or how little—they've changed.

It’s a touching reminder of growth, aging, and the enduring bonds that only grow stronger over the years. Continue scrolling to check out a shortlist of our recent favorites.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Parents In The 1970s And In Their 70s

Side-by-side past and present pictures of a couple showing hilarious and sweet moments years apart

macpesce Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
jlstotts avatar
Dr Jimmy 03
Dr Jimmy 03
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gotta love that old 1970-1990s Kodacolor & derivatives film.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    1976 And 2025

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of family members showing sweet moments years apart and smiling together.

    My parents and me! They were 20 and 21 when they had me. They are the best parents I could have a hoped for. They had one more kid after me, with 9 grandkids, 6 greats and counting. It's been an amazing nearly 50 years so far.

    flipflopslipslop75 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Krystine Batcho, Ph.D., who studies nostalgia and is a professor at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York, suggests that looking through old personal photos can be a double-edged sword.

    "Seeing something beautiful, funny, cute, or important can make us happy by virtue of the qualities of what appears in the image and by reviving the feelings we had when the picture was taken," she writes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Research has shown that viewing images associated with specific positive autobiographical memories increased positive mood."
    #3

    My Late Father Holding 8 Month Old Me In 1991 And Sleeping With My Son At The Same Age In 2021

    Man holding a baby outdoors and years later lying on a bed with a baby, showing hilarious and sweet past and present pictures.

    _darksoul89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    15 To 34

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a couple years apart showing sweet and hilarious moments together.

    Met on MSN back in 2006, he used to travel 3 hours every weekend to come and see me before we moved in together about 3 years later. Now we own a house and a cat together and he’s still my favourite person in the world.

    chosenbon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    28 To 42, How Am I Doing?

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a man and woman showing hilarious and sweet moments years apart outdoors.

    AbleDepartment648 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Furthermore, according to Batcho, a photograph can correct inaccurate details of how someone remembers a person, place, or event.

    "Over time and life experiences, our memories can become distorted in both subtle and substantive ways. While many details are not important, there can be instances of pivotal corrections," the professor explains.
    #6

    My Brother And I, 19 Years Apart

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of siblings showing love and closeness years apart in sweet and hilarious moments.

    futuremrscjl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    1989 Dating As Teenagers And 35 Years Later Christmas 2024 With Our Five Sons

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a family gathering years apart, showing lasting bonds and smiles.

    Mauimama5 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    My Parents In 1984 vs. 2024, They Have Been Married For 41 Years!

    Side-by-side past-and-present pictures of a couple showing hilarious and sweet moments years apart by the water.

    soph_l Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jlstotts avatar
    Dr Jimmy 03
    Dr Jimmy 03
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, it's not always the Kodacolor film. It can frequently be the paper the image is printed on.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Viewing a childhood photo, Batcho says, someone might realize how very young they had been when they experienced a transformative event—they might suddenly understand how vulnerable and innocent they had been, which can be inspiring or demoralizing.

    "The recognition of who they were then can impact their current self-esteem or change their understanding of how their past contributed to who they have become."

    "Such insights can prompt positive or negative responses. Feelings of guilt or resentment can be generated or diminished, relationships can be strengthened or injured, and personal growth can be encouraged or hindered," Batcho says.
    #9

    1988 To 2024

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a couple years apart showing sweet and hilarious moments.

    StageForsaken4452 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Me, Mum, And Sister 35 Years Later

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of people showing changes over the years in a warm family setting.

    covinjo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    My Parents. 1992-2024

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a couple years apart showing sweet and hilarious moments

    Strong-Baby1966 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    My Daughter And Myself Exactly 13 Years Apart

    Two past-and-present pictures of people years apart showing a man and a younger person in a colorful hat by a computer.

    NateTrib Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Images from our past can change how we feel about our current self or the situation we're in.

    For example, if photos portray our past as substantially better than our present, they can make us feel disappointed, sad, or ashamed of the path we've followed.

    On the flip side, if we view our present in a favorable light relative to our past, we might feel proud or grateful for our progress.
    #13

    1996 To 2022

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a family showing sweet and hilarious moments years apart outdoors and indoors.

    DocMcFortuite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Nana And Pop’s 70 Years Of Love

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a couple years apart showing sweet and hilarious moments

    On Tuesday, I lost my Pop, one of the most gentle and kind men I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. He loved my grandma (nana) so deeply and purely since they were so young. Married for 70 years. Nana just turned 90 last month, and after loving someone for so long, I know she’ll never be the same without him. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him. I love you Pop, rest in peace.

    eeekybeeky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jlstotts avatar
    Dr Jimmy 03
    Dr Jimmy 03
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So great. My parents "only" made it 58 years before Mom died.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    My Parents: 1971 To 2022

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a couple showcasing hilarious and sweet moments years apart.

    wildfactor15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    My Dad, 23y/45y/55y

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a man playing guitar and keyboard in different years showing years apart.

    noquarter_norma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Whether positive or negative, old photos often make us nostalgic for meaningful portions of our lives," Batcho concludes.

    She says bittersweet nostalgia has been associated with a heightened sense of coherence and self-continuity, as the connection between past and present is strengthened.
    #17

    1997 To 2025

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a couple showing sweet and hilarious moments years apart.

    kingdoe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Ten Years Ago Today (Feb 11th 2015) And Now

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a person showing transformation over the years in hilarious and sweet style

    CorpseGirl-UwU Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    From 16 To 32!

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a smiling couple years apart showing sweet and hilarious moments together

    Stockasaurus_Rex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    My Wife And I: 2004 And 2025

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of two people smiling years apart, showing sweet and hilarious moments

    aliveandwellthanks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nostalgia can motivate us to reconnect with those who were once an important part of our lives, but whom we have lost track of.

    Batcho calls it a social-cognitive-emotional experience.

    "The sadness of loss can enhance our appreciation of loved ones in our present and encourage reaching out to others—those in our past as well as in our present," she says.
    #21

    19 Years Of Friendship! My Best Friend And I At 12, 16, 21, 26, And 30 💕

    Collage of sweet past and present pictures of two women smiling and posing together years apart.

    We are both pregnant in the last picture! Her third child and my first, both girls. We hope they will be close friends too. I just recently moved back to my hometown and we are now living close to each other for the first time in many years! Very grateful for her friendship in all its iterations.

    La_vieunrose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My best friend and I are the same. In our 40s now and have 1 child each that we raise kinda together. The kids have sleepovers every weekend and take trips together. 3rd generation of friendship. Our mothers were friends too.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #22

    2005 & 2025

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a couple showing hilarious and sweet moments years apart.

    Jwooten14 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    1987 vs. 2024

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a woman showcasing hilarious and sweet people transformations years apart

    Psychological_Poem94 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    My Grumpy A** At Disneyland Paris 2002 - 2023

    Side-by-side past and present photos of a person sitting near up and down signs in a garden setting years apart.

    Maospock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ultimately, the posts from r/PastAndPresentPics give me hope, though. It sounds cliche, but I'm reminded that we all carry pieces of the past with us, and sharing that burden collectively somehow makes it feel a little lighter.
    #25

    We Now Have A 2025 Version! My Son And I, 2019, 2022 & 2025

    Woman and child in swimsuits beside pool and patio, showcasing sweet past-and-present pictures of people years apart.

    NeneObichie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Us Together; 2001 & 2025

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a smiling couple showing hilarious and sweet moments years apart.

    Here we are on a chaperoned date in the back seat of his parents’ car, aged 14 & 16; next pic is us about to walk into his 40th birthday surprise party. Together since 1999, married for 16 years, two beautiful children. I’m so grateful for him!

    CalculatedWhisk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Still Riding 40 Years Later - 1984 -> 2024

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a person with their bike years apart, showing growth and change over time.

    ZarrenR Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Age 13(2014)- 23(2025)

    Six past and present pictures of the same man showing changes in appearance over the years.

    mashnsutton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Me As A Child And Now As An Adult 29 Years Old (I Don't Remember How Old I Am In That First Picture 🙈🫣)

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a woman showcasing hilarious and sweet moments years apart.

    AdThis5609 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    1988 Or 1989 —> Today 😸

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a woman holding the same stuffed Stay Puft Marshmallow Man toy years apart.

    Ghostbusters fan since toddlerhood! (Same 1986 Stay Puft Marshmallow Man)

    Lenaiscool__ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Nonno Nino

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a man showcasing hilarious and sweet moments years apart.

    The_Rat_Mom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    My Mother, 1966 And 2022

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of two women years apart showing sweet and hilarious changes over time

    chamokis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Childhood Sweethearts, From 15 (2010) - 30 (2025)

    Past and present pictures of a young couple years apart, showing their growth and enduring connection outdoors.

    madeleinekitten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Apr 1992 - Feb 2007 - Dec 2013 - Dec 2019 - Oct 2024

    Collage of sweet past-and-present pictures showing a man growing up over the years in different settings and outfits.

    4_815162342 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    1992 To 2022

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of two people years apart, showing changes and lasting friendship in photos.

    CheeseHuh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Valentine’s Day 1995 And 2025

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a couple years apart, smiling and enjoying moments together.

    GeddysPal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Over 30 Years Of Friendship. My Best Friend And I At 20y, 33y, And 50y

    Two women smiling in past and present photos showing hilarious and sweet moments years apart.

    MadamBey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    My Wife And I: 2001-2024

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a couple smiling, showcasing hilarious and sweet pictures years apart.

    emozolik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Cajun Boy Meets And Eventually Marries Canadian Girl He Was Pen Pals With (1994 & 2025)

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a couple showing changes in appearance years apart.

    Our names got matched in an international penpal fair when each of us was in the eighth grade. When I got approval for an exchange program from Louisiana State University to actually attend a university that happened to be in her hometown, we realized we had more in common than just what we wrote about.
    Fast-forward 35 years later, and we are happily married, and have been for nearly 25 years, and we’ve got three kids that we’ve added to the home since then.

    SpiritGrocer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    My Parents 1973 To 2025, 52 Years Of Marriage Yesterday 2/14. They Eloped And Got Married At The Court House

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a couple years apart showing sweet and hilarious moments together.

    nunu6k Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    2002 - 2025

    Couple sharing affectionate past and present photos, showcasing sweet and hilarious moments years apart.

    UCgirl02 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Me From Baby, Kid, To Adult

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of people and a dog showcasing hilarious and sweet moments years apart.

    allgoodthings96 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    2007 To 2025

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a smiling couple showing hilarious and sweet moments years apart.

    mgdandme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Pics Of My Husband Me From 1989 And 2024

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a couple years apart, showing sweet and hilarious moments together.

    matterri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    2004-2024

    Side-by-side past and present photos of a woman showing changes over years in a sweet and hilarious comparison.

    luckymewmew Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    My Dad, Nana And Me 1970s, Dad And I 2016

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of family members showing sweet moments years apart.

    macpesce Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Mom And Dad At The Their Wedding, Then 15 Years Ago At My Sisters Wedding

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a couple years apart showing sweet and hilarious moments

    New_Tiger_8952 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Our Second Date (2009), And 11 Years Married (2025)

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a smiling couple showing sweet moments years apart.

    rachelmaryl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Me, With My Hair Switched Around Aged 18-36 (2006-2025)

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a man showing changes over years with new tattoos and glasses.

    Doingtime12 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Myself At 20, 30, And 40 Years Old

    Man taking selfies in Iron Maiden shirts, showcasing hilarious and sweet past-and-present pictures of people years apart.

    Thomas_Lannister Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Disneyland, 2003 And 2025

    Mother and daughter years apart enjoying Dumbo ride at an amusement park in past and present photos.

    veronica_sweet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    2003,2016,2024

    Family showing hilarious and sweet past and present pictures of people years apart in three side-by-side photos.

    Sergeant_Metalhead Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    My Parents! December 1994–>december 2024! Married Since ‘91

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a couple years apart showing sweet and hilarious moments outdoors and indoors.

    rian732 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Our Babies 2012 & 2024

    Two pairs of siblings smiling in car seats, showcasing hilarious and sweet past-and-present pictures years apart.

    tsimatx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Then 2011 - Now 2025 ❤️

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a smiling couple years apart showcasing sweet and hilarious moments

    Hello,love from India. Me and my wife started dating 13th April 2011. After a stretched 11 years dating and courtship we got married. I started as a young sailor (Merchant Navy)and she was a Chartered Accountant aspirant. Met via Facebook and fell in love over long calls.It's 2025 and many more such years to go. She has been a blessing in my life and I will cherish her for my whole life.

    saliansuhas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    From Month #1 In 2009, To Married For 14 Years

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a couple showing sweet and hilarious moments years apart outdoors.

    EvidencePlenty6254 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    2009 ➡️ 2025

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a couple smiling, showing years apart in hilarious and sweet moments.

    kiki518 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Ages 7 (2010), 17 (2020) And 21 (2024)

    Collage of past and present photos showing a boy growing up over the years in different settings and outfits.

    jimib974 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    2005 => 2025

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a couple showcasing sweet and hilarious moments years apart.

    5CentsMore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    2005 To 2025

    Side-by-side past and present pictures of a smiling couple years apart showing sweet and hilarious changes.

    ChelseaKathleen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    First Date 04/29/11 & 10th Wedding Anniversary 04/29/24

    Side-by-side comparison of a couple years apart, wearing sunglasses and making playful faces outdoors.

    PinkLady1983 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!