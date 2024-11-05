Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
The Photoshop Quiz For Experts: Only 8% Will Get More Than 40/45
Entertainment

The Photoshop Quiz For Experts: Only 8% Will Get More Than 40/45

Swee Chand
BoredPanda staff
Think you’ve got a sharp eye for detail? This quiz will put your skills to the test!

We’ve gathered 45 images—some are real, and others have been cleverly edited.

Are you ready to prove you can tell what’s been Photoshopped and what’s untouched?

Let’s see how well you can separate reality from digital trickery!

 

Ic_chat

Progress:

Ic check outlined Dialog close

Ic_smile Ic_meh

Ic check outlined Dialog close

Ic_smile Ic_meh

Thanks! Check out the results:

Quiz icon

View alternative results:

Quiz icon

Ic_score

/

0

Swee Chand

Swee Chand

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hello! I’m Swee, a passionate and award-winning creative with a love for storytelling. My journey has been shaped by a deep curiosity and a flair for bringing ideas to life across various mediums.

Read less »
What do you think ?
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just 34 🤦‍♂️. But why is 1, 9, 16 PS? And the Independence Day movie clip is prob not done in Photoshop, please use the correct terms and programs?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
abel_2 avatar
Abel
Abel
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Indeed. A film pic does not belong here. I scored 30/45, by the way 🫤

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
