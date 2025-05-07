60 Photos That Show What Life In Europe Looked Like 100 Years Ago
Old pictures have a special power, they freeze a moment in time and offer us a direct glimpse into a world we probably experienced. A black‑and‑white portrait of a sternly posed family or a sun‑bleached snapshot of children playing on a dusty street can transport us decades back, igniting our curiosity about who these people were and what their lives felt like.
We’ve gathered some interesting photographs showing life in Europe over the last century. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.
Ss Rex As She Leaves The Port Of Genoa, Italy, 1937
Lightning Striking The Eiffel Tower, France, 1902
Quimperlé Chambriers Street, France, 1900s
Corner Of Marstrandsgade And Thorvaldsensgade, Denmark, 1960s
Two Young Men In Uniforms Near Telšiai Railway Station, Lithuania, 1900-1940
Boccadasse, Italy, 1960s
City Of Rome - Italy, 1950s
Lower Saxony, Germany, 1899
Paris, France, 1960s
Aarhus, Denmark, 1934
Vienna 9, Austria, 1895
Gondola Along A Jetty At The Ponte Della Paglia In Venice, Italy, 1900
Hermeti Railway Station, Estonia, 1910s
Saint Anne Of Auray Pilgrimage, France, 1945-1955
Mechelen, The Cathedral And The Main Square, Belgium, 1926
Mechelen, The Former Town Hall, Currently The Post Office, Belgium, 1926
At The Exit Of Orly Airport, France, 1964-1965
Black & White. Østerbrogade, Denmark, 1957
Colosseum And Arch Of Constantine, Italy (Est. 1870)
Flower Market, Amsterdam, Netherlands, 1940
Mack Bensin Station, Sweden, 1930s
Lisbon, Portugal, 1936-1939
Norway, 1935-1936
Carnac Saint-Cornély Fountain, France, 1900s
Kochstraße 8, Germany, 1898
Borsigsteg, Berlin, Germany, 1906-1915
Historical Photograph Of The Hamburger Bahnhof, Germany, 1927
Brussels, President [doumergue] Leaves The Station, Belgium, 1929
Penthièvre Two Seas Hotel, France, 1900s
The Cameo Theater In Paris, France, 1925
The Alexanderplatz In Berlin, Germany, 1903
Royal Exchange. London, England, 1886
A Very Busy Summer Day At The Slip, United Kingdom, 1915-1922
1950's. The Mumbles Train Passes The Outside Of Mainline Station Swansea Bay, United Kingdom, 1950s
Hungary, 1940s
Official Opening Of The Museum Of Art Of Catalonia, Spain, 1934
Wrocław, Poland, 1899
Bartoszyce On Old Postcard, Poland, 1910
Lisbon, Portugal, 1928-1947
Oslo, Norway, 1918-1923
Dairy Center Palace In Kaunas, Lithuania, 1938
Vienna 1, Austria, 1890
Vienna, Austria, 1930s
View Of Vratislavova Street, Prague, Czech Republic, 1900s
Postcard With Grand Andely-Notre Dame Church, France, 1915
Hansabrücke, Berlin, Germany, 1910-1930
Wilhelmshavener Straße Ecke Turmstraße, Germany, 1917
Berlin, Germany, 1898-1899
Piazza Dei Cinquecento, Italy, 1960s
Mansion House, United Kingdom, 1870-1880
Princess Helen Of Serbia In Defile After Coronation Of Her Father, 1904
Sofia-City Region, Bulgaria, 1914-1918
Tampere Secondary School, Finland, 1900-1909
Dantes Square And Vestre Boulevard, Denmark, 1924-1939
Sketty Village Swansea From An Old Postcard, United Kingdom, 1905-1915
Wind Street, With Island House And Drinking Fountain In The Centre, United Kingdom, 1879
The Tramway Terminus, High Street, Near Its Junction With College Street, United Kingdom, 1910
First Leiden Window Cleaning And Whitewashing Company, Netherlands, 1928
Romania, 1920s
Tirana, Albania, 1939
I'm at that age when I can say "I remember when this was all fields"...and I'm going back less than 20 years
