ADVERTISEMENT

Old pictures have a special power, they freeze a moment in time and offer us a direct glimpse into a world we probably experienced. A black‑and‑white portrait of a sternly posed family or a sun‑bleached snapshot of children playing on a dusty street can transport us decades back, igniting our curiosity about who these people were and what their lives felt like.

We’ve gathered some interesting photographs showing life in Europe over the last century. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Ss Rex As She Leaves The Port Of Genoa, Italy, 1937

People in early 20th-century attire standing by a pier watching a large ship docked, showing life in Europe 100 years ago.

Oceanliner Legends Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Lightning Striking The Eiffel Tower, France, 1902

    Lightning striking the Eiffel Tower in a vintage night photo showing life in Europe 100 years ago.

    Gabriel Loppé Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Quimperlé Chambriers Street, France, 1900s

    Children and adults posing on a long stone stairway in Europe showing life in Europe 100 years ago.

    Henri Laurent-Nel (Rennes) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Corner Of Marstrandsgade And Thorvaldsensgade, Denmark, 1960s

    Young man and woman sketching outdoors at a street corner, capturing everyday life in Europe 100 years ago.

    aarhusbilleder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Two Young Men In Uniforms Near Telšiai Railway Station, Lithuania, 1900-1940

    Two men in uniform standing outside a building, capturing life in Europe 100 years ago in a vintage photo.

    Klaipėdos regioninio valstybės archyvo Telšių filialas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Boccadasse, Italy, 1960s

    Black and white photo of a European coastal village showing what life in Europe looked like 100 years ago.

    prostislav1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    City Of Rome - Italy, 1950s

    Black and white photo of a European street scene showing daily life in Europe 100 years ago with people walking.

    R. D. Barry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Lower Saxony, Germany, 1899

    Black and white photo of historic European houses with steep roofs, showing life in Europe 100 years ago on a quiet street.

    Blätter für Architektur und Kunsthandwerk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Paris, France, 1960s

    Crowd of people walking in front of historic European building, capturing everyday life in Europe 100 years ago.

    Ladinek Viktor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Aarhus, Denmark, 1934

    Crowd of people with bicycles gathered on a cobblestone street in Europe, showing life in Europe 100 years ago.

    Aage Fredslund Andersen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Vienna 9, Austria, 1895

    Black and white photo showing life in Europe 100 years ago with historic buildings and cobblestone street.

    Moehsl, Karl/Austrian National Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Gondola Along A Jetty At The Ponte Della Paglia In Venice, Italy, 1900

    Vintage black and white photo showing life in Europe 100 years ago with people boarding a gondola in Venice.

    Neue Photographische Gesellschaft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Hermeti Railway Station, Estonia, 1910s

    Group of men standing on a railway platform in Europe, showcasing daily life in Europe from 100 years ago.

    Estonian History Museum Foundation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Saint Anne Of Auray Pilgrimage, France, 1945-1955

    Crowd gathered around a historic European monument in a black and white photo showing life in Europe 100 years ago.

    Loic (Rennes) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Mechelen, The Cathedral And The Main Square, Belgium, 1926

    Historic city square in Europe with cathedral and people walking, illustrating life in Europe 100 years ago.

    Rol Agency Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Mechelen, The Former Town Hall, Currently The Post Office, Belgium, 1926

    Historic street scene in Europe featuring early 20th-century buildings and vintage cars, illustrating life 100 years ago.

    Rol Agency Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    At The Exit Of Orly Airport, France, 1964-1965

    Man in coat inside vehicle near road sign pointing to Paris and Fontainebleau, showing life in Europe 100 years ago.

    Oukrokton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Black & White. Østerbrogade, Denmark, 1957

    Street scene in Europe 100 years ago with women waiting by a curb and vintage cars parked nearby, showing life in Europe.

    wasapp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Colosseum And Arch Of Constantine, Italy (Est. 1870)

    Black and white photo showing life in Europe 100 years ago with people near the Colosseum and ancient ruins in Rome.

    Con la luce di Roma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Flower Market, Amsterdam, Netherlands, 1940

    Black and white photo showing a European street flower market with people and children, depicting life in Europe 100 years ago.

    archief.amsterdam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Mack Bensin Station, Sweden, 1930s

    Vintage black and white photo of a man refueling a motorcycle at a Mack bensin station in Europe.

    HISTORISKA HEM Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Lisbon, Portugal, 1936-1939

    Women carrying baskets on their heads walking a cobblestone street showing life in Europe 100 years ago.

    Franz Grasser Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Norway, 1935-1936

    Black and white photo of a seaplane at a European harbor showing life in Europe 100 years ago with historic buildings.

    ads.no Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Carnac Saint-Cornély Fountain, France, 1900s

    Black and white photo depicting life in Europe 100 years ago with children near stone monument and leafless trees.

    Laurent-Nel Henri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Kochstraße 8, Germany, 1898

    Ornate European building facade with detailed stonework and windows, capturing life in Europe from 100 years ago.

    Blätter für Architektur und Kunsthandwerk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Borsigsteg, Berlin, Germany, 1906-1915

    Historic black and white photo of a European suspension bridge with old buildings, showing life in Europe 100 years ago.

    maxuju1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Historical Photograph Of The Hamburger Bahnhof, Germany, 1927

    Historic black and white photo showing life in Europe 100 years ago inside a large, vaulted train station.

    State Museums in Berlin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Brussels, President [doumergue] Leaves The Station, Belgium, 1929

    Black and white photo showing life in Europe 100 years ago with a horse-drawn carriage and people dressed in early 20th century attire.

    Agence Rol. Agence photographique Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Penthièvre Two Seas Hotel, France, 1900s

    Old European residential building with open shutters and laundry hanging, depicting life in Europe 100 years ago.

    Laurent-Nel Henri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    The Cameo Theater In Paris, France, 1925

    Black and white photo of a European street scene with people walking near a vintage Cameo theater entrance.

    Warner Bros. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    The Alexanderplatz In Berlin, Germany, 1903

    Busy European city street scene with trams, pedestrians, and historic buildings showing life in Europe 100 years ago.

    Parkland Verlag Stuttgart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Royal Exchange. London, England, 1886

    Busy street scene in Europe 100 years ago showing horse-drawn carriages and people near historic Royal Exchange building.

    Jenny Bergensten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    A Very Busy Summer Day At The Slip, United Kingdom, 1915-1922

    Crowd of people wearing early 20th-century clothing gathered on a European street, showing life in Europe 100 years ago.

    Ronald Studden Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    1950's. The Mumbles Train Passes The Outside Of Mainline Station Swansea Bay, United Kingdom, 1950s

    Historic black and white photo of a European tram in operation, illustrating life in Europe 100 years ago.

    The Return of Swansea Slip Bridge Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Hungary, 1940s

    Group of people standing at a Balatonudvari train station in Europe, showcasing life in Europe 100 years ago in a black and white photo.

    Ferencziné Fodor Katalin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Official Opening Of The Museum Of Art Of Catalonia, Spain, 1934

    Crowd gathered outside historic European building with soldiers and vintage car, life in Europe 100 years ago.

    Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya, Barcelona Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Wrocław, Poland, 1899

    Black and white photo of a grand European building surrounded by trees and empty outdoor chairs, showing life in Europe.

    maxuju1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Bartoszyce On Old Postcard, Poland, 1910

    Men standing near a historic church building with tall steeple in a European street scene from 100 years ago.

    Pearls of Poland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Lisbon, Portugal, 1928-1947

    Historic European city street with vintage cars and a tram, showing life in Europe 100 years ago.

    Paulo Guedes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Oslo, Norway, 1918-1923

    Black and white photo showing European city street with historic buildings and a music pavilion from 100 years ago.

    National Library of Norway Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Dairy Center Palace In Kaunas, Lithuania, 1938

    Vintage photo showing life in Europe 100 years ago with historic urban architecture and people on the street.

    Gediminas Orentas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Vienna 1, Austria, 1890

    Horse-drawn carriage on cobblestone street with pedestrians and historic buildings showing life in Europe 100 years ago.

    Austrian National Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Vienna, Austria, 1930s

    Busy street with trams, cars, and pedestrians in a European city showing life in Europe 100 years ago.

    bildstrecke.at Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    View Of Vratislavova Street, Prague, Czech Republic, 1900s

    Street scene in Europe 100 years ago showing cobblestone roads, historic buildings, and pedestrians in early 20th century attire.

    Henry Eckert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Postcard With Grand Andely-Notre Dame Church, France, 1915

    Gothic church entrance in Europe showing architectural details from life in Europe 100 years ago historic photo.

    Eug. Leconte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Hansabrücke, Berlin, Germany, 1910-1930

    Boat docked by historic European riverside buildings showing life in Europe 100 years ago in black and white photo.

    zeitreisen-berlin.de Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Wilhelmshavener Straße Ecke Turmstraße, Germany, 1917

    Vintage black and white photo showing street life in Europe with old buildings and leafless trees from 100 years ago.

    Ansichtskarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Berlin, Germany, 1898-1899

    Historic European architecture featuring large arched windows and detailed stonework from life in Europe 100 years ago

    Blätter für Architektur und Kunsthandwerk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Piazza Dei Cinquecento, Italy, 1960s

    Black and white photo of daily life in Europe 100 years ago showing people waiting near a street with vintage cars and buildings.

    prostislav1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Mansion House, United Kingdom, 1870-1880

    Historic black and white photo showing life in Europe 100 years ago with classic architecture and street scene.

    York & Son Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Princess Helen Of Serbia In Defile After Coronation Of Her Father, 1904

    Black and white photo showing life in Europe 100 years ago with a horse-drawn carriage and crowds lining the street.

    Uknown Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Sofia-City Region, Bulgaria, 1914-1918

    Woman walking near a horse statue in a large paved city square, showing life in Europe 100 years ago.

    Sirius_MSK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Tampere Secondary School, Finland, 1900-1909

    Historic European building in winter with snow-covered ground and bare trees, illustrating life in Europe 100 years ago.

    Richard Thulé Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Dantes Square And Vestre Boulevard, Denmark, 1924-1939

    Wide cobblestone street with historic buildings and monument, showing life in Europe as it looked 100 years ago.

    SNok3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Sketty Village Swansea From An Old Postcard, United Kingdom, 1905-1915

    Street scene in Europe 100 years ago showing people, buildings, and daily life in a historic European town.

    Ernest T. Bush Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Wind Street, With Island House And Drinking Fountain In The Centre, United Kingdom, 1879

    Crowded European street scene from 100 years ago showing life with horse-drawn carriages and historic buildings.

    lioshenka Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    The Tramway Terminus, High Street, Near Its Junction With College Street, United Kingdom, 1910

    Black and white photo showing European street life 100 years ago with old shops, pedestrians, and a tram on the road.

    From the book Looking back at Swansea/David Roberts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    First Leiden Window Cleaning And Whitewashing Company, Netherlands, 1928

    Group of European workers posing outside a decorated building, illustrating life in Europe 100 years ago.

    erfgoedleiden.nl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Romania, 1920s

    Black and white photo of a European town square, showing architecture and street life from 100 years ago.

    Austrian National Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Tirana, Albania, 1939

    Black and white photo showing life in Europe 100 years ago with a central square and people walking around buildings.

    cart1000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!