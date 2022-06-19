My name is Alexander Forst, and I am a photographer from Berlin, living in Switzerland for 8 years now.

Some years ago, I decided to step up my night sky game and modify the sensor of my camera. The modification expands the light spectrum, which makes it possible to see the Ha emission nebulas in the night sky.

