I'm Alex, an amateur 37-year-old photographer. I love stories and I love telling them using my pictures. During my long sickness this year (not covid) I had very little time to shoot. I only made a few shots this year and mostly edited them in the hospital to kill some time. The good thing is I had a lot of time to improve some older shots of mine, and here is the result that I’d like to share with all of you, Pandas!

If you'd like to see more photographs taken under the night sky you can find my older posts by clicking here, and here.

More info: lxphoton.com | alexander-forst.pixels.com | Instagram | Facebook | 500px.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Under The Night Sky

Alex Forst
#2

Under The Night Sky

Alex Forst
#3

Under The Night Sky

Alex Forst
#4

Under The Night Sky

Alex Forst
sharron lynn parsons
sharron lynn parsons
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It takes talent, and imagination, so pretty !!!

#5

Under The Night Sky

Alex Forst
Lauren St.Pierre
Lauren St.Pierre
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They're coming....they travel in the fog. Stunning.

#6

Under The Night Sky

Alex Forst
#7

Under The Night Sky

Alex Forst
#8

Under The Night Sky

Alex Forst
Gail Nicholson
Gail Nicholson
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finally one that actually looks like something I might see for myself lol. Your photography is amazing and I have no idea how you do it but I wish it was possible to see this kind of detail in the sky with the naked eye. I mean the detail that goes into most of your shots! They are so beautiful and magical, like seeing outer space superimposed on the night sky.

#9

Under The Night Sky

Alex Forst
Tawnya
Tawnya
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This (well, all of the pics) would make a fantastic poster

#10

Under The Night Sky

Alex Forst
#11

Under The Night Sky

Alex Forst
Tawnya
Tawnya
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's like my mind can't comprehend how in the world you could capture these amazing, beautiful shots!

#12

Under The Night Sky

Alex Forst
#13

Under The Night Sky

Alex Forst
#14

Under The Night Sky

Alex Forst
#15

Under The Night Sky

Alex Forst
A A
A A
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Into the galaxy.... Looks magical

#16

Under The Night Sky

Alex Forst
#17

Under The Night Sky

Alex Forst
Roger Melis
Roger Melis
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thistle, national emblem of Scotland

#18

Under The Night Sky

Alex Forst
sharron lynn parsons
sharron lynn parsons
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Excellent, I would frame this, it would be , great in any room !!!

#19

Under The Night Sky

Alex Forst
Sarah Cappuccitti
Sarah Cappuccitti
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do you get the stars to form a perfect circle like that?! Righteous!

#20

Under The Night Sky

Alex Forst
Sarah Cappuccitti
Sarah Cappuccitti
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All amazing and I really like the ones that "humanity" has touched.

#21

Under The Night Sky

Alex Forst
#22

Under The Night Sky

Alex Forst
Gail Nicholson
Gail Nicholson
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ahh, I thought long exposure might be an element of the photography! But still not sure how you're capturing that level of sky detail with all the light pollution of windows, cars, lights in trees etc.! Very clever & unique.

#23

Under The Night Sky

Alex Forst
#24

Under The Night Sky

Alex Forst
sharron lynn parsons
sharron lynn parsons
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This gives a, feeling of peace, love it !!!

