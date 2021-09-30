6Kviews
I Capture The Magic And Beauty Of The Night Sky In My Mystical Photos (24 New Pics)
6Kviews
I'm Alex, an amateur 37-year-old photographer. I love stories and I love telling them using my pictures. During my long sickness this year (not covid) I had very little time to shoot. I only made a few shots this year and mostly edited them in the hospital to kill some time. The good thing is I had a lot of time to improve some older shots of mine, and here is the result that I’d like to share with all of you, Pandas!
If you'd like to see more photographs taken under the night sky you can find my older posts by clicking here, and here.
More info: lxphoton.com | alexander-forst.pixels.com | Instagram | Facebook | 500px.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Finally one that actually looks like something I might see for myself lol. Your photography is amazing and I have no idea how you do it but I wish it was possible to see this kind of detail in the sky with the naked eye. I mean the detail that goes into most of your shots! They are so beautiful and magical, like seeing outer space superimposed on the night sky.
Excellent, I would frame this, it would be , great in any room !!!
How do you get the stars to form a perfect circle like that?! Righteous!
All amazing and I really like the ones that "humanity" has touched.
Ahh, I thought long exposure might be an element of the photography! But still not sure how you're capturing that level of sky detail with all the light pollution of windows, cars, lights in trees etc.! Very clever & unique.
You have a skill indispensable to a good photographer: the ability to frame your photos. Too many people think that owning an expensive camera makes them a photographer. It doesn't. The skill you have does. Really beautiful, fanciful work.
thank you very much
All of these are wonderfull!
thank you :)
Magnificent!!!
thank you
You have a skill indispensable to a good photographer: the ability to frame your photos. Too many people think that owning an expensive camera makes them a photographer. It doesn't. The skill you have does. Really beautiful, fanciful work.
thank you very much
All of these are wonderfull!
thank you :)
Magnificent!!!
thank you