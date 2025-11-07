ADVERTISEMENT

Harjanto Sumawan is a photographer from Yogyakarta, Indonesia, known for his travel, street, and documentary work. He has a gift for capturing everyday life, showing the beauty and rhythm of different cultures in a way that feels both honest and alive.

His photographs draw you in, inviting you to pause and notice the little moments that often go unseen. From bustling streets to quiet corners of the world, Sumawan’s work lets ordinary life feel extraordinary.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"Spirit And Balance", Yogyakarta

Students in white hijabs riding bicycles across a narrow wooden bridge, capturing life’s beauty through candid photos.

"It really is not easy to ride a bike on a 1.2m wide bamboo bridge."

harjanto_sumawan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    "Fire Dance", Kesongo, Semarang, Indonesia

    Fire performers captured at sunset in a candid photo showcasing life’s beauty through Harjanto Sumawan’s lens.

    "When the sun sets, the dance begins."

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    "Morning Break", Jokhang Temple

    Group of people sitting and praying on stone pavement captured through Harjanto Sumawan’s candid photos.

    "Jokhang Temple is the holiest temple in all of Tibet. Pilgrims from all over flock to this temple to catch a glimpse of the Jowo Buddha statue.

    Some pilgrims even prostrate all the way to the temple, even if it takes them years to travel from their home village to Lhasa. Others travel to the temple daily and prostrate in front of it, or circumambulate it while saying prayers."

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Herdsmen leading goats along a dusty trail surrounded by lush greenery at sunset in a candid photo capturing life’s beauty.

    "Livestock animals gazing on the dry land of rural Myanmar (Burma) near Bagan. A herd of cows and calves moves to the village at sunset."

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    "One Man's Trash Is Another Man's Treasure"

    Workers sorting through waste with cows nearby at sunset, capturing life's beauty in a candid photo by Harjanto Sumawan.

    "All these people gather to find something worth selling from the city garbage in the Piyungan final landfill, Yogyakarta.

    May this pic remind us to appreciate what we have at the moment."

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    "Morning Activities"

    Rural village scene with cows, a woman working by a cart, and natural light capturing life’s beauty through Harjanto Sumawan’s lens.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    "Rainy Days", Colo Dam, Sukoharjo, Indonesia

    Children wearing colorful raincoats jumping across stepping stones in water, captured through Harjanto Sumawan’s candid photos.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    "Traditional Market", Surakarta, Indonesia

    Woman sorting grains by hand in baskets, showcasing candid photos capturing life’s beauty through Harjanto Sumawan’s lens.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Ijen Volcano's Caldera, Indonesia

    Landscape with sulfur rocks and steam rising from the ground, captured in candid photos showcasing life’s beauty.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    "Bau Nyale Ritual"

    Two people standing on rocky shore at dusk, captured through Harjanto Sumawan’s candid photos of life’s beauty.

    "Village Elderly starts looking for sea worms at dawn in West Sumba, which can only be found once a year.

    This Nyale ritual initiates the Pasola Festival and was intended as a way to bring faraway communities together in order to find a partner from a different village. The young men and women, dressed in their best, formed separate groups and courted each other with poetic songs and subtle word games.

    It reminded us that while such celebrations hold a strong symbolic meaning, they are also a cherished occasion for distant members of the family to come together, to chat or laugh over a clove cigarette, and ultimately, to strengthen their community’s bonds."

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    "Scramble Offerings"

    Children playing and splashing water at the beach, captured through Harjanto Sumawan’s candid photography lens at sunset.

    "This is called 'Sesaji pekelem'. During the Melasti ritual in Bali, white ducks and chickens are thrown away alive into the sea, and children scramble to get them."

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jean-louisbolomey avatar
    Jean-Louis Bolomey
    Jean-Louis Bolomey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Melasti ritual... for spiritual purification. Wow! This entails the t*****e of white ducks and chickens by throwing them "away" in the water..to purify Hindus, of course. A savage custom. A brutal disregard for life.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    "Planting Season", Bali

    Farmers working in terraced rice fields, captured through Harjanto Sumawan’s candid photography lens.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    "Sulfur Miners", Ijen Crater, Indonesia

    Sulfur miners at work in a smoky volcanic landscape, captured through candid photos showing life’s beauty.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    "When A Cow Goes Shopping"

    Brown cow standing in a busy street market, captured through Harjanto Sumawan’s candid photography lens.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    "Rays Of Light"

    People exploring a cave illuminated by sunbeams through Harjanto Sumawan’s lens capturing life’s beauty in nature.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    "Morning Activity", Situgunung, Indonesia

    Misty morning scene captured through Harjanto Sumawan’s lens with a boat on calm water and sunlight filtering through trees.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    "Net Fishing", Colo Dam, Surakarta, Indonesia

    Fisherman casting a net in shallow water, captured candidly through Harjanto Sumawan’s lens showcasing life’s beauty.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    "Palm Sugar Maker", Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia

    Elderly woman preparing traditional food in a rustic setting, captured through Harjanto Sumawan’s candid photography style.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Blue Fire And Sulfur Miner, Ijen's Volcano Caldera, Acidic Water Crater With Ph 0.5 In East Java, Indonesia

    Blue flames flicker over rocky terrain at night, captured through Harjanto Sumawan’s candid photos showcasing life’s beauty.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Pinggan, Kintamani, Bali

    Sunrise over misty valley with glowing village lights and mountains, showcasing candid photos capturing life’s beauty.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    "Morning Activity At Pancer Beach"

    Fishermen unloading baskets in the water at sunrise, showcasing candid photos capturing life’s beauty through Harjanto Sumawan’s lens.

    "Fishermen with their unique boats unload the catch.

    In October, thousands of these boats participate in 'Petik Laut', a sea thanksgiving event in Muncar, Banyuwangi, Indonesia."

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    "Like My 'Superhero'....please!"

    Black and white candid photo of a barber cutting hair, capturing life’s beauty through Harjanto Sumawan’s lens.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    "Puppet Show", Bagan, Myanmar

    Three puppeteers performing a traditional show, captured through Harjanto Sumawan’s lens highlighting life’s beauty.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    "Farmer", Li Riverbank, Quilin, China

    Man carrying farming tools on green riverside with mountains in background, captured through Harjanto Sumawan’s lens.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    "Inle Lake's Fishermen", Myanmar

    Candid photo of fishermen on calm water at sunset, capturing life’s beauty through Harjanto Sumawan’s lens.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    "Top Of Mt. Ijen", East Java, Indonesia

    Mountain ridge at sunrise with long shadows and panoramic views, showcasing nature’s beauty through candid photography.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    "Waiting For Sunset", Timang Beach, Yogyakarta

    Silhouette of a person standing on a wooden pier at sunset, capturing life’s beauty through Harjanto Sumawan’s lens.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    "Fly Your Wish To The Moon", Vesakh Day, Borobudur

    Lanterns rising into the night sky above an ancient temple, capturing life’s beauty through candid photography.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    "Weep....and You Weep Alone... (Ella Wheeler In Solitude 1883)"

    Black and white candid portrait of an elderly woman capturing life’s beauty through Harjanto Sumawan’s lens.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    "Prambanan Temple, Aerial View"

    Aerial view of an ancient temple complex captured through Harjanto Sumawan’s lens showcasing life’s beauty.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    "The Horsemen", Bromo, Indonesia

    Two people riding horses along a misty trail with rugged mountains in the background, candid photo capturing life’s beauty.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    "3 Generations", Sarangkot, Nepal

    Candid photo capturing a multi-generational family moment through Harjanto Sumawan’s lens, showcasing life’s beauty.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    "Shepherds", Bagan, Myanmar

    Herd of cattle moving through dusty landscape with ancient temples in the background, captured in candid life photography.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    "Lower Antilope Canton"

    Vibrant red and orange canyon curves illuminated by sunlight, showcasing nature’s beauty through candid photography.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    "Baloons Over Bagan"

    Hot air balloons floating over ancient temples at sunrise, capturing life’s beauty through Harjanto Sumawan’s lens.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    "Melasti Procession", Bali

    Candid photo of a traditional procession with vibrant clothing and umbrellas captured through Harjanto Sumawan’s lens.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    "Melasti Ritual"

    Traditional ceremony captured through Harjanto Sumawan’s lens showing vibrant costumes and cultural celebration at sunset.

    "On arriving at the beach, after the pratimas abode in the position prepared, the ritual commenced by preparing 'mecaru' or exorcism rite as a symbol to purify the location and neutralize the power of 'bhuta kala' in order that the ritual will accomplish flourishingly."

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rouchhouz avatar
    Rouch Houz
    Rouch Houz
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Zoom in. Puppies also being thrown into the sea? White one under a man's arm. Another one on the ground looking at the camera. What seems to be a dead puppy lying beside him.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #38

    "All About That A**", Kampung Warna Warni Jodipan, Malang

    Street vendor bent over near vibrant mural of man lifting a buffalo, capturing life’s beauty through candid photography.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    "Yosemite Valley View", Yosemite, Ca

    Scenic nature landscape captured through Harjanto Sumawan’s lens showcasing life’s beauty with trees, rocks, and a clear blue sky.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    "A View From Esplanade Jetty", Singapore

    Night cityscape with illuminated pier and skyscrapers, showcasing candid photos that capture life’s beauty through a unique lens.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Mt. Fishtail, Annapurna Himalaya, A View From Sarangkot, Pokhara, Nepal

    Mountain landscape at sunrise with colorful prayer flags, showcasing candid photos that capture life’s beauty.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Mcway Fall, Big Sur, Ca

    Scenic coastal view captured through Harjanto Sumawan’s lens showing ocean, rocks, trees, and clear blue sky at sunset.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    "Fishermen In Li River", Quilin

    Fishermen on river at night with illuminated boats and mountainous landscape in candid photo capturing life’s beauty.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Plaosan Temple In Infrared, Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Ancient temple ruins under a vibrant sky, captured through Harjanto Sumawan’s lens showcasing life’s beauty in candid photos.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    "Milky Way Over Everest", Everest Basecamp, Tibet

    Night sky filled with stars over mountains, showcasing life's beauty captured through Harjanto Sumawan's candid photography.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    "The Spiral, 100m Below Surface With Underground River", Jomblang Cave, Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Sunlight streaming through cave entrance illuminating rugged rocky terrain, showcasing life’s beauty in candid photography.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Namtso Lake, Tibet

    Winding road along a blue lake with barren hills and snow-capped mountains, showcasing candid photos capturing life’s beauty.

    harjanto_sumawan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!