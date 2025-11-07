ADVERTISEMENT

Harjanto Sumawan is a photographer from Yogyakarta, Indonesia, known for his travel, street, and documentary work. He has a gift for capturing everyday life, showing the beauty and rhythm of different cultures in a way that feels both honest and alive.

His photographs draw you in, inviting you to pause and notice the little moments that often go unseen. From bustling streets to quiet corners of the world, Sumawan’s work lets ordinary life feel extraordinary.

More info: Instagram