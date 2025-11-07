47 Candid And Captivating Photographs By This Indonesian Photographer
Harjanto Sumawan is a photographer from Yogyakarta, Indonesia, known for his travel, street, and documentary work. He has a gift for capturing everyday life, showing the beauty and rhythm of different cultures in a way that feels both honest and alive.
His photographs draw you in, inviting you to pause and notice the little moments that often go unseen. From bustling streets to quiet corners of the world, Sumawan’s work lets ordinary life feel extraordinary.
"Spirit And Balance", Yogyakarta
"It really is not easy to ride a bike on a 1.2m wide bamboo bridge."
"Fire Dance", Kesongo, Semarang, Indonesia
"When the sun sets, the dance begins."
"Morning Break", Jokhang Temple
"Jokhang Temple is the holiest temple in all of Tibet. Pilgrims from all over flock to this temple to catch a glimpse of the Jowo Buddha statue.
Some pilgrims even prostrate all the way to the temple, even if it takes them years to travel from their home village to Lhasa. Others travel to the temple daily and prostrate in front of it, or circumambulate it while saying prayers."
"Livestock animals gazing on the dry land of rural Myanmar (Burma) near Bagan. A herd of cows and calves moves to the village at sunset."
"One Man's Trash Is Another Man's Treasure"
"All these people gather to find something worth selling from the city garbage in the Piyungan final landfill, Yogyakarta.
May this pic remind us to appreciate what we have at the moment."
"Morning Activities"
"Rainy Days", Colo Dam, Sukoharjo, Indonesia
"Traditional Market", Surakarta, Indonesia
Ijen Volcano's Caldera, Indonesia
"Bau Nyale Ritual"
"Village Elderly starts looking for sea worms at dawn in West Sumba, which can only be found once a year.
This Nyale ritual initiates the Pasola Festival and was intended as a way to bring faraway communities together in order to find a partner from a different village. The young men and women, dressed in their best, formed separate groups and courted each other with poetic songs and subtle word games.
It reminded us that while such celebrations hold a strong symbolic meaning, they are also a cherished occasion for distant members of the family to come together, to chat or laugh over a clove cigarette, and ultimately, to strengthen their community’s bonds."
"Scramble Offerings"
"This is called 'Sesaji pekelem'. During the Melasti ritual in Bali, white ducks and chickens are thrown away alive into the sea, and children scramble to get them."
Melasti ritual... for spiritual purification. Wow! This entails the t*****e of white ducks and chickens by throwing them "away" in the water..to purify Hindus, of course. A savage custom. A brutal disregard for life.
"Planting Season", Bali
"Sulfur Miners", Ijen Crater, Indonesia
"When A Cow Goes Shopping"
"Rays Of Light"
"Morning Activity", Situgunung, Indonesia
"Net Fishing", Colo Dam, Surakarta, Indonesia
"Palm Sugar Maker", Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia
Blue Fire And Sulfur Miner, Ijen's Volcano Caldera, Acidic Water Crater With Ph 0.5 In East Java, Indonesia
Pinggan, Kintamani, Bali
"Morning Activity At Pancer Beach"
"Fishermen with their unique boats unload the catch.
In October, thousands of these boats participate in 'Petik Laut', a sea thanksgiving event in Muncar, Banyuwangi, Indonesia."
"Like My 'Superhero'....please!"
"Puppet Show", Bagan, Myanmar
"Farmer", Li Riverbank, Quilin, China
"Inle Lake's Fishermen", Myanmar
"Top Of Mt. Ijen", East Java, Indonesia
"Waiting For Sunset", Timang Beach, Yogyakarta
"Fly Your Wish To The Moon", Vesakh Day, Borobudur
"Weep....and You Weep Alone... (Ella Wheeler In Solitude 1883)"
"Prambanan Temple, Aerial View"
"The Horsemen", Bromo, Indonesia
"3 Generations", Sarangkot, Nepal
"Shepherds", Bagan, Myanmar
"Lower Antilope Canton"
"Baloons Over Bagan"
"Melasti Procession", Bali
"Melasti Ritual"
"On arriving at the beach, after the pratimas abode in the position prepared, the ritual commenced by preparing 'mecaru' or exorcism rite as a symbol to purify the location and neutralize the power of 'bhuta kala' in order that the ritual will accomplish flourishingly."
Zoom in. Puppies also being thrown into the sea? White one under a man's arm. Another one on the ground looking at the camera. What seems to be a dead puppy lying beside him.
"All About That A**", Kampung Warna Warni Jodipan, Malang
"Yosemite Valley View", Yosemite, Ca
"A View From Esplanade Jetty", Singapore
Mt. Fishtail, Annapurna Himalaya, A View From Sarangkot, Pokhara, Nepal
Mcway Fall, Big Sur, Ca
"Fishermen In Li River", Quilin
Plaosan Temple In Infrared, Yogyakarta, Indonesia
"Milky Way Over Everest", Everest Basecamp, Tibet
"The Spiral, 100m Below Surface With Underground River", Jomblang Cave, Yogyakarta, Indonesia
Namtso Lake, Tibet
Life's beauty? The amount of animal a***e showcased is beautiful, is it?
