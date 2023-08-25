I am Joe Quintana, a California-based photographer. I hold a BFA in Photography from the Art Institute of San Francisco and an MFA from Stanford University.

For more than 10 years straight, I photographed in the streets of San Francisco where I lived and worked at the time. What I have to share is my personal exploitation of images of living day-to-day with the people who live and work in the city.

More info: yahoomeat5.wixsite.com

#1

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#2

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#3

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#4

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#5

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#6

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#7

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#8

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#9

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#10

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#11

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#12

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#13

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#14

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#15

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#16

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#17

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#18

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#19

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#20

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#21

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#22

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#23

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#24

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#25

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#26

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#27

#28

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#29

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#30

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#31

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#32

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#33

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#34

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#35

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#36

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#37

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#38

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#39

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

#40

The Images I Captured All Seem Calm, And A Study Of Solitude In Human Nature

