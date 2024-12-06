ADVERTISEMENT

Hamed AlGhanboosi is a photographer from Oman who captures the simple beauty of people and places. His work focuses on showing real moments, whether through portraits or scenes from everyday life.

AlGhanboosi’s photographs bring different cultures to life, showing us unique moments that we might otherwise miss. His work captures the small details in everyday scenes, helping us see what makes each place and person truly special​.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A woman in traditional attire with a sewing machine; captivating photograph by Hamed AlGhanboosi.

hamedghanboosi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Woman sewing by a window in a warmly lit room, captured by Hamed AlGhanboosi.

hamedghanboosi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Young girl in a green dress and headscarf, standing thoughtfully, showcasing captivating photography by Hamed AlGhanboosi.

hamedghanboosi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

A woman sitting near a window, bathed in sunlight, weaving a carpet. Captivating photograph by Hamed AlGhanboosi.

hamedghanboosi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Young girl wearing a colorful headscarf in a snowy landscape, captured by Hamed AlGhanboosi.

hamedghanboosi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

A child in a colorful sweater and headscarf holding an adult's hand, captured in a captivating photograph by Hamed AlGhanboosi.

hamedghanboosi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Family portrait by Hamed AlGhanboosi, featuring parents, two children, and a chicken, set against a green background.

hamedghanboosi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Elderly woman standing in a rustic doorway, captured in a captivating photograph by Hamed AlGhanboosi.

hamedghanboosi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Young girl in a red sweater and blue headscarf standing in a snowy landscape, photographed by Hamed AlGhanboosi.

hamedghanboosi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Man in dimly lit tea house, holding a cup, surrounded by seated patrons; captivating photograph by Hamed AlGhanboosi.

hamedghanboosi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Traditional kitchen scene with people and vegetables, showcasing captivating photographs.

hamedghanboosi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Two boys joyfully running through a vibrant blue alley, holding a soccer ball, captivated in Hamed AlGhanboosi's photograph.

hamedghanboosi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

A woman in traditional attire holds a smiling child in a red hat, photographed by Hamed AlGhanboosi.

hamedghanboosi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Young monk in classroom setting, photographed by Hamed AlGhanboosi, looking thoughtfully at the camera.

hamedghanboosi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Mother holding child in a wheat field, showcasing captivating photography by Hamed AlGhanboosi.

hamedghanboosi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

A person in a vibrant sari walks down a sunlit alley, capturing the essence of Hamed AlGhanboosi's captivating photographs.

hamedghanboosi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#17

Man in a straw hat cycling behind a flock of ducks on a rural path, captured by Hamed AlGhanboosi.

hamedghanboosi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

A captivating photograph by Hamed AlGhanboosi of a smiling child in colorful traditional attire, embraced by adorned hands.

hamedghanboosi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Young boy in traditional attire near a tree, vibrant nature backdrop; captivating photograph by Hamed AlGhanboosi.

hamedghanboosi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Interior scene by Hamed AlGhanboosi, featuring a boy with a radio and a woman holding fresh vegetables.

hamedghanboosi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!