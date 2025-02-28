ADVERTISEMENT

Panel buildings are common, mostly in Eastern Europe—fast and easily buildable homes for the masses in developing cities of the Eastern Bloc during the Soviet era. They can also be found in the western part of the continent. Since then, they have become infamous icons of socialist architecture and are a part of every larger city in the region. And everyone agrees—they are ugly (the title is based on the cliché that panels are grey).

Sure, I’m not saying these buildings are beautiful, but if we look at their shapes from a minimalist perspective, there might be something to appreciate. So, over the last few years, I went out into my town and tried to capture the concrete desert—the shapes softened with an ND filter, mixed with street photography—to convey the mood. It wasn’t easy, mostly because there aren’t many places here without trees or bushes, so luckily, this city isn’t actually a concrete desert (the place in the photos is Székesfehérvár, Hungary). But I hope there are some shots here that feel meaningful.

More info: kilatas.great-site.net

#1

Hungary's panel building at night with colorful illuminated windows.

Csaba Horvath
    #2

    Black and white photo of Hungary's panel buildings with balconies and windows, featuring a person on one balcony.

    Csaba Horvath
    #3

    Hungary's panel buildings in black and white, showcasing geometric patterns and urban architecture.

    Csaba Horvath
    #4

    Hungary's panel buildings in a monochrome photo with a playground in the foreground under a cloudy sky.

    Csaba Horvath
    #5

    Two people sitting on a rooftop of Hungary's panel building in black and white photograph.

    Csaba Horvath
    #6

    Sunset over Hungary's panel buildings with trees and parked cars in the foreground.

    Csaba Horvath
    #7

    Hungary's panel buildings in black and white, showcasing architectural design and residential structure.

    Csaba Horvath
    #8

    Hungary panel buildings against a blue sky with the moon visible.

    Csaba Horvath
    #9

    Hungary’s panel buildings under a cloudy sky, with birds flying above.

    Csaba Horvath
    #10

    Hungary’s panel buildings in black and white, with parked cars lining the street and a pedestrian walking.

    Csaba Horvath
    #11

    Hungary's panel buildings with a lone person sitting on a balcony in a monochrome setting.

    Csaba Horvath
    #12

    Hungarian panel building façade with open windows and a person looking out.

    Csaba Horvath
    #13

    Hungary’s panel buildings in monochrome, showcasing urban architectural design.

    Csaba Horvath
    #14

    Hungary's panel building with balconies, laundry, and plants.

    Csaba Horvath
    #15

    Hungary's panel buildings with a playground in the foreground, captured in black and white.

    Csaba Horvath
    #16

    Hungary's panel buildings with antennas on rooftops against a clear sky.

    Csaba Horvath
    #17

    Hungary's panel buildings with colorful facades and minimalist design details captured from street level.

    Csaba Horvath
    #18

    Hungary's panel buildings in black and white, showcasing geometric patterns and symmetrical windows.

    Csaba Horvath
    #19

    Hungarian panel buildings at dusk, silhouetted against a darkening sky, illustrating urban architecture.

    Csaba Horvath
    #20

    Distorted reflection of Hungary's panel buildings on a glass surface under a clear blue sky.

    Csaba Horvath
    #21

    Hungary’s panel buildings at sunset with trees below and a dramatic sky above.

    Csaba Horvath
    #22

    Hungary's panel building under dramatic cloudy sky, with parked cars in foreground.

    Csaba Horvath
    #23

    Hungary’s panel building in black and white, featuring urban architecture and parked cars in the foreground.

    Csaba Horvath
    #24

    Father and child walking in a park with Hungary's panel building in the background.

    Csaba Horvath
    #25

    Hungary panel building with vibrant red tulips in the foreground under a clear blue sky.

    Csaba Horvath
    #26

    Hungary’s panel buildings in dim light, showcasing urban architecture against a cloudy sky backdrop.

    Csaba Horvath
    #27

    Hungary panel building with a bus stop in front, featuring a person sitting and a bicycle nearby.

    Csaba Horvath
    #28

    Hungary panel building against a blue sky at dusk.

    Csaba Horvath
    #29

    Reflection of Hungary's panel building in a rain puddle on asphalt, showcasing architectural style.

    Csaba Horvath
    #30

    Sunlit view of a panel building in Hungary with a solitary figure walking across an empty space.

    Csaba Horvath
    #31

    Night view of Hungary’s panel buildings with streetlights illuminating the scene.

    Csaba Horvath
    #32

    Black and white photo of Hungary's panel buildings with cars parked on the street.

    Csaba Horvath
    #33

    Hungary's panel buildings in black and white, showcasing geometric structure and urban landscape.

    Csaba Horvath
    #34

    Black and white photo of Hungary's panel buildings with parked cars and bare trees in the foreground.

    Csaba Horvath
    #35

    Hungary's panel buildings in a residential street, captured in a monochrome setting, with parked cars lining the road.

    Csaba Horvath
    #36

    Hungary's panel buildings in a monochrome setting, showcasing their architecture and urban environment.

    Csaba Horvath
    #37

    Dark night view of Hungary’s panel buildings with illuminated windows and streetlights.

    Csaba Horvath
