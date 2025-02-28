ADVERTISEMENT

Panel buildings are common, mostly in Eastern Europe—fast and easily buildable homes for the masses in developing cities of the Eastern Bloc during the Soviet era. They can also be found in the western part of the continent. Since then, they have become infamous icons of socialist architecture and are a part of every larger city in the region. And everyone agrees—they are ugly (the title is based on the cliché that panels are grey).

Sure, I’m not saying these buildings are beautiful, but if we look at their shapes from a minimalist perspective, there might be something to appreciate. So, over the last few years, I went out into my town and tried to capture the concrete desert—the shapes softened with an ND filter, mixed with street photography—to convey the mood. It wasn’t easy, mostly because there aren’t many places here without trees or bushes, so luckily, this city isn’t actually a concrete desert (the place in the photos is Székesfehérvár, Hungary). But I hope there are some shots here that feel meaningful.

More info: kilatas.great-site.net