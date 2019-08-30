Growing up in the beautiful country of Switzerland, I never really was into nature photography. I was almost blind to the beauty that I called home. Somehow I always knew I would move somewhere else one day. I always felt drawn to the Nordic countries and Iceland was on my "want to visit one-day" list.

At one point my boyfriend and I decided to go and visit Iceland for a month and see if it could potentially be our new home. We immediately fell in love with the raw and moody landscapes. And the rest is history! As soon as we got back, we sold all of our stuff, became minimalists, quit our jobs and moved to Iceland.

Fascinated by details and minimalism, I am found most of my spare time capturing the atmospheric landscapes of Iceland. Here are a few pictures I've taken so far! Enjoy. 

Instagram

#1

50 Pics Of Nordic Nature That I Captured When I Moved To Iceland

Lesley Brügger
TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Its On my bucket list of places to visit, and very high on that list for that matter.

#2

50 Pics Of Nordic Nature That I Captured When I Moved To Iceland

Lesley Brügger
#3

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
John L
John L
Community Member
3 years ago

Wow! Just look at all that basalt! I've always been fascinated with how it all hardens into hexagonal tubes. I wish I had majored in geology.

#4

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
CookieNeerrrrd
CookieNeerrrrd
Community Member
3 years ago

That doesn't even look real! wow!!!

#5

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Luis Milian
Luis Milian
Community Member
3 years ago

almost looks like a drawing. wow

#6

50 Pics Of Nordic Nature That I Captured When I Moved To Iceland

Lesley Brügger
#7

50 Pics Of Nordic Nature That I Captured When I Moved To Iceland

Lesley Brügger
#8

50 Pics Of Nordic Nature That I Captured When I Moved To Iceland

Lesley Brügger
#9

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Full Name
Full Name
Community Member
3 years ago

There is zero chance I'd stand where you stood and get nearly this good of a result.

#10

50 Pics Of Nordic Nature That I Captured When I Moved To Iceland

Lesley Brügger
#11

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
POST
Full Name
Full Name
Community Member
3 years ago

Is the bird comped? It's so crisp (while the wings are in flap position as opposed to gliding position) while the water has a slightly dragged shutter. Either way, this is one of the most spectacular nature images I've ever seen.

#12

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
3 years ago

The shock of suddenly so much color combined with the acute adorableness of puffins

#13

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
CookieNeerrrrd
CookieNeerrrrd
Community Member
3 years ago

Woah! It looks so cool!

#14

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
3 years ago

Exquisite

#15

50 Pics Of Nordic Nature That I Captured When I Moved To Iceland

Lesley Brügger
#16

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
3 years ago

Gorgeous...absolutely gorgeous

#17

50 Pics Of Nordic Nature That I Captured When I Moved To Iceland

Lesley Brügger
#18

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Buba Mara
Buba Mara
Community Member
3 years ago

Puffins are the cutest birds :)

#19

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
3 years ago

!!!WHOA!!!

#20

50 Pics Of Nordic Nature That I Captured When I Moved To Iceland

Lesley Brügger
#21

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Full Name
Full Name
Community Member
3 years ago

Gorgeous.

#22

50 Pics Of Nordic Nature That I Captured When I Moved To Iceland

Lesley Brügger
#23

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Tracy Moorhead
Tracy Moorhead
Community Member
3 years ago

There are so many things in the very stark photo!

#24

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
3 years ago

“It’s okay I’m going home now, be okay tonight. I just want to be alone now, in the darkened light. That’s my favorite color blue there as the sun sets in the sky. There’s just something in the hue there, in the corner of my eye. In the darkened light, in the blue and white.” ~Beth Waters

#25

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
3 years ago

You really have an eye!

#26

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
#27

50 Pics Of Nordic Nature That I Captured When I Moved To Iceland

Lesley Brügger
#28

50 Pics Of Nordic Nature That I Captured When I Moved To Iceland

Lesley Brügger
#29

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
3 years ago

I hate the cold, and yet you make me want to go.

#30

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
3 years ago

Is it snow on a beach?

#31

50 Pics Of Nordic Nature That I Captured When I Moved To Iceland

Lesley Brügger
#32

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
#33

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
#34

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
3 years ago

Beautiful

#35

50 Pics Of Nordic Nature That I Captured When I Moved To Iceland

Lesley Brügger
#36

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
#37

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Danish Dynomummy
Danish Dynomummy
Community Member
3 years ago

This is so beautiful

#38

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
3 years ago

Fantastic composition!

#39

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
3 years ago

Grace and subtle color

#40

50 Pics Of Nordic Nature That I Captured When I Moved To Iceland

Lesley Brügger
#41

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
#42

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Christine M Quigley
Christine M Quigley
Community Member
3 years ago

Reminds me of driving in the Colorado mountains during winter..

#43

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Danish Dynomummy
Danish Dynomummy
Community Member
3

Wow, amazing photo

#44

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
3 years ago

The Voyage

#45

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
3 years ago

Spectacular

#46

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Tracy Moorhead
Tracy Moorhead
Community Member
3 years ago

OMG that is so pretty and peaceful!!

#47

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Christine M Quigley
Christine M Quigley
Community Member
3 years ago

This is gorgeous!! Very dreamlike..

#48

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
3 years ago

The textures are amazing.

#49

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
3 years ago

I can’t stop looking at this one—the subtlety is positively captivating.

#50

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
3 years ago

Fascinating. I don’t even want to know what or where...

#51

50 Pics Of Nordic Nature That I Captured When I Moved To Iceland

Lesley Brügger
#52

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
3 years ago

Extraordinary

#53

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
#54

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Full Name
Full Name
Community Member
3 years ago

I have no idea what I'm looking at here and that makes it even better.

#55

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
#56

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Tracy Moorhead
Tracy Moorhead
Community Member
3 years ago

I Love the smooth lines, contrasting colors

#57

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
#58

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Chelle Jones
Chelle Jones
Community Member
3 years ago

Soaring with purity, This looks heavenly.

#59

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
#60

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
#61

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Tracy Moorhead
Tracy Moorhead
Community Member
3 years ago

I may be crazy, however, there's something very meditative in the water and shoreline photos! I can look at this photo and see things in the water.

#62

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
#63

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
3 years ago

The exact opposite of California while matching its trope.

#64

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
3 years ago

Surreal and absolute at the same time.

#65

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
CookieNeerrrrd
CookieNeerrrrd
Community Member
3 years ago

It literally looks like a drawing tho... And the timing was great!!! Well done!

#66

I Quit My Job And Moved To Iceland.

Lesley Brügger
#67

50 Pics Of Nordic Nature That I Captured When I Moved To Iceland

Lesley Brügger
#68

50 Pics Of Nordic Nature That I Captured When I Moved To Iceland

Lesley Brügger
#69

50 Pics Of Nordic Nature That I Captured When I Moved To Iceland

Lesley Brügger
#70

50 Pics Of Nordic Nature That I Captured When I Moved To Iceland

Lesley Brügger
