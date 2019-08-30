14Kviews
70 Pics Of Nordic Nature That I Captured When I Moved To Iceland
Growing up in the beautiful country of Switzerland, I never really was into nature photography. I was almost blind to the beauty that I called home. Somehow I always knew I would move somewhere else one day. I always felt drawn to the Nordic countries and Iceland was on my "want to visit one-day" list.
At one point my boyfriend and I decided to go and visit Iceland for a month and see if it could potentially be our new home. We immediately fell in love with the raw and moody landscapes. And the rest is history! As soon as we got back, we sold all of our stuff, became minimalists, quit our jobs and moved to Iceland.
Fascinated by details and minimalism, I am found most of my spare time capturing the atmospheric landscapes of Iceland. Here are a few pictures I've taken so far! Enjoy.
Its On my bucket list of places to visit, and very high on that list for that matter.
The shock of suddenly so much color combined with the acute adorableness of puffins
“It’s okay I’m going home now, be okay tonight. I just want to be alone now, in the darkened light. That’s my favorite color blue there as the sun sets in the sky. There’s just something in the hue there, in the corner of my eye. In the darkened light, in the blue and white.” ~Beth Waters
Reminds me of driving in the Colorado mountains during winter..
I can’t stop looking at this one—the subtlety is positively captivating.
I may be crazy, however, there's something very meditative in the water and shoreline photos! I can look at this photo and see things in the water.
The exact opposite of California while matching its trope.
It literally looks like a drawing tho... And the timing was great!!! Well done!