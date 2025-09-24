Glimpses Of Everyday Life In Asia: 50 Captivating Photographs By Ryosuke Kosuge (New Pics)
Ryosuke Kosuge, better known as RK, has built a reputation for transforming the beauty of Asia into striking visual stories through his lens. From the vibrant streets of Vietnam to the serene temples of Japan, his work reflects a deep appreciation for both tradition and modernity.
When asked what drew him to focus on Asian architecture and landscapes, he explained, “I wanted to express these architectures in my own way, so I started taking pictures.” Beyond capturing breathtaking views, RK admits that the most challenging part is the preparation: planning routes, predicting the best time of day, and anticipating conditions. Yet, he finds joy in every part of the journey, adding, “The people I met, the scenery, the smells... I enjoy all of them.”
More info: Instagram | rkrkrk.tokyo | passport.weibo.com | x.com | youtube.com | Facebook
South Korea
Hangzhou, China
Jiangxi, China
Guizhou, China
Japan
Chongqing, China
China
Japan
Japan
China
Taiwan
Kyoto, Japan
Taiwan
Vietnam
Guizhou, China
Shanghai, China
Busan, South Korea
Heaven's Gate Mountain In Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China
South Korea
Yogyakarta
China
Vietnam
Vietnam
Yamaguchi, Japan
Jiangxi, China
Goldfish Festival In Zhanqi, Zhejiang, China
Guizhou, China
Koga-Shi Ibaraki, Japan
China
Guiyang, Guizhou, China
Teamlab Borderless, Tokyo, Japan
Mount Yōtei, Shikotsu-Toya National Park, Hokkaidō, Japan
Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan
Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan
Yogyakarta
Taiwan
Aomori, Japan
Vietnam
Jiangxi, China
Goldfish Festival In Zhanqi, Zhejiang, China
Guizhou, China
Seoul
Japan
Japan
Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia
