Ryosuke Kosuge, better known as RK, has built a reputation for transforming the beauty of Asia into striking visual stories through his lens. From the vibrant streets of Vietnam to the serene temples of Japan, his work reflects a deep appreciation for both tradition and modernity.

When asked what drew him to focus on Asian architecture and landscapes, he explained, “I wanted to express these architectures in my own way, so I started taking pictures.” Beyond capturing breathtaking views, RK admits that the most challenging part is the preparation: planning routes, predicting the best time of day, and anticipating conditions. Yet, he finds joy in every part of the journey, adding, “The people I met, the scenery, the smells... I enjoy all of them.”

More info: Instagram | rkrkrk.tokyo | passport.weibo.com | x.com | youtube.com | Facebook