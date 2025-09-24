ADVERTISEMENT

Ryosuke Kosuge, better known as RK, has built a reputation for transforming the beauty of Asia into striking visual stories through his lens. From the vibrant streets of Vietnam to the serene temples of Japan, his work reflects a deep appreciation for both tradition and modernity.

When asked what drew him to focus on Asian architecture and landscapes, he explained, “I wanted to express these architectures in my own way, so I started taking pictures.” Beyond capturing breathtaking views, RK admits that the most challenging part is the preparation: planning routes, predicting the best time of day, and anticipating conditions. Yet, he finds joy in every part of the journey, adding, “The people I met, the scenery, the smells... I enjoy all of them.”

More info: Instagram | rkrkrk.tokyo | passport.weibo.com | x.com | youtube.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

South Korea

Aerial view of vibrant yellow ginkgo tree surrounded by autumn landscape, showcasing everyday life in Asia nature scenes.

rkrkrk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Hangzhou, China

    Ancient bridges at sunset reflecting on calm water, capturing mesmerizing glimpses of everyday life in Asia.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Jiangxi, China

    Night view of illuminated Asian hillside village and temples framed by traditional window, capturing glimpses of everyday life in Asia.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Guizhou, China

    Aerial view of traditional Asian architecture surrounded by lush greenery and calm water, showcasing glimpses of everyday life in Asia.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Japan

    Traditional Asian interior with sunlight streaming through windows as a person tends to a small fire in the hearth.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Chongqing, China

    Traditional Asian pagoda illuminated at night with a person standing in front, showcasing glimpses of everyday life in Asia.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    China

    Man in red robe praying inside ornate Asian temple with pagodas in the background, showcasing everyday life in Asia.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Japan

    Traditional Japanese castle at night reflected in water, showcasing glimpses of everyday life in Asia photography.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Japan

    Traditional pagoda and narrow street scene showcasing everyday life in Asia with people walking on a quiet path.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    China

    Scenic glimpse of everyday life in Asia with traditional pavilion, stone path, and misty mountains at sunrise.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Taiwan

    Traditional Asian temple courtyard with red pillars and a person walking, showcasing glimpses of everyday life in Asia.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Kyoto, Japan

    Traditional Asian temple illuminated at night with full moon and autumn leaves, reflecting in calm water.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Taiwan

    Dense crowd of motorcyclists wearing colorful jackets and helmets, showcasing everyday life in Asia urban traffic scene.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Vietnam

    Motorbike vendor selling bags of live fish at night street, capturing everyday life in Asia vibrant market scene.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Guizhou, China

    Young woman in traditional Asian attire and elaborate headdress, showcasing glimpses of everyday life in Asia.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Shanghai, China

    Night cityscape in Asia featuring illuminated modern skyscrapers and a large artistic sculpture by the waterfront.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Busan, South Korea

    Busy urban street in Asia with traffic and densely packed buildings showcasing everyday life scenes.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Heaven's Gate Mountain In Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China

    Stairway through a natural rock arch with visitors, showcasing captivating everyday life glimpses in Asia photography.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    South Korea

    Traditional Asian buildings nestled in a vibrant autumn forest, showcasing captivating glimpses of everyday life in Asia.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Yogyakarta

    Ancient temple complex bathed in golden light, showcasing glimpses of everyday life in Asia through captivating architecture.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    China

    Person weaving traditional bamboo birdcages surrounded by numerous finished cages, glimpses of everyday life in Asia.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Vietnam

    Large stone faces with greenery and a person in red standing by water, capturing glimpses of everyday life in Asia.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Vietnam

    Elderly man transporting traditional fish traps on a bicycle, capturing everyday life in Asia through captivating photography.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Yamaguchi, Japan

    Traditional arched bridge over river framed by red autumn leaves capturing everyday life in Asia.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Jiangxi, China

    Traditional Asian architecture illuminated at night on a steep mountainside, showcasing everyday life in Asia.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Goldfish Festival In Zhanqi, Zhejiang, China

    Crowded street festival in Asia featuring colorful dragon lanterns and traditional decorations, capturing everyday life moments.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Guizhou, China

    Woman in traditional clothing holding a fan on stone steps, showcasing glimpses of everyday life in Asia photography.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Koga-Shi Ibaraki, Japan

    Colorful fireworks lighting up the night sky over water, capturing vibrant moments of everyday life in Asia.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    China

    Night aerial view of an illuminated traditional Asian temple surrounded by crowds, showcasing glimpses of everyday life in Asia.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Guiyang, Guizhou, China

    High-rise residential buildings with rounded balconies showcasing glimpses of everyday life in Asia urban settings.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Teamlab Borderless, Tokyo, Japan

    A woman in a flowing dress explores an art installation with countless glowing orbs reflecting everyday life in Asia.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Mount Yōtei, Shikotsu-Toya National Park, Hokkaidō, Japan

    Person skateboarding down an empty road with a snow-capped mountain and cloud formation in everyday life in Asia.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan

    Snowy night street scene in Asia with illuminated signs and a lone pedestrian walking through the quiet alleyway.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan

    Snow-covered narrow street in Asia with bicycles and glowing lanterns, capturing everyday life in a quiet moment.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Yogyakarta

    Ancient temple surrounded by dense green forest under dramatic clouds, showcasing glimpses of everyday life in Asia.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Taiwan

    Crowded narrow street in Asia illuminated by warm lanterns and bustling with people capturing everyday life scenes.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Aomori, Japan

    Silhouetted figure walking on wet street with vibrant golden trees illuminated in the background, glimpses of everyday life in Asia.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Vietnam

    Two men with a motorbike carrying vibrant colorful flower bundles, capturing everyday life in Asia street scenes at night.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Jiangxi, China

    Ancient Asian architecture on a mountainside surrounded by lush greenery and a stone bridge over a river in everyday life.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Goldfish Festival In Zhanqi, Zhejiang, China

    Crowd watching traditional Asian fish-shaped lantern dance during a vibrant cultural festival at night.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Guizhou, China

    Ancient pagoda on a mountain at sunset, showcasing glimpses of everyday life in Asia with stunning landscape views.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Seoul

    Dense cluster of old houses with tiled roofs in a quiet Asian village, capturing glimpses of everyday life in Asia.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Japan

    Aerial view of a busy road lined with blooming cherry blossom trees, capturing everyday life in Asia.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Japan

    Traditional Asian village path with a person walking, cherry blossoms, and snow-capped mountain in the background, everyday life.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia

    Mountain village at sunrise with terraced fields, showcasing glimpses of everyday life in Asia in a captivating landscape.

    Mountains are the beginning and the end of all natural scenery. -John Ruskin

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Hanoi, Vietnam

    Flower vendor surrounded by vibrant blooms at an Asian street market, capturing everyday life in Asia.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Hanoi, Vietnam

    Colorful Asian lanterns hanging in a market stall with a person browsing phone and a cat sitting nearby.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Guizhou, China

    Two people in traditional attire painting a colorful mural depicting Asian cultural scenes, everyday life in Asia.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Guizhou, China

    Ancient Asian temple complex atop a lush green mountain showcasing glimpses of everyday life in Asia.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    China

    Narrow urban street in Asia with busy market, motorbikes, dense wiring, and people showcasing everyday life scenes.

    rkrkrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!