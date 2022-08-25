5Kviews
I Traveled To The Peruvian Andes, Take A Look At What I Saw There (27 Pics)
I spent the whole month in the Peruvian Andes, and it was a real trip in the truest sense of the word - quite long, difficult, and demanding on many levels. I spent almost 30 days at an altitude of 4,000-5,000m above sea level, where I could test my body during a long stay in difficult conditions.
I experienced, especially at the beginning, all the symptoms of altitude sickness and it was only a week of acclimatization along with solid doses of coca leaf tea that got me back on my feet. During this time, I visited the most interesting mountain corners of this country, where I camped in the wild and photographed the best mountain landscapes.
Cordillera Huayhuash
I walked the Huayhuash Circuit in 2001. Bought fresh fish from the local farmers.
I drove almost 6,000 km by off-road car through Peru, which caused a sensation and amazement almost everywhere I went, because very few tourists decide to visit this country by car, which is completely understandable. Driving in Peru is a real challenge, definitely not for novice drivers. The terrible condition of all, especially mountain roads, breakneck routes, and the complete lack of any driving culture make it a real feat to master the local driving style. Fortunately, I succeeded in this art, and for a long time, I will be getting used to forcing priority, using the horn all the time, and blinking long lights.
Rainbow Mountains
Machu Picchu
I have been photographing mountains since 2003. In 2005, I bought my first digital camera and became interested in digital photography, thanks to which I really discovered mountain photography in Poland and neighboring countries. Since 2009, I have been taking photographs with a passion for trekking trips in the mountains of Europe and the world. I like all places with mountains.
Cordillera Blanca
Seeing water that blue makes me think that I'm inside of some gorgeous dream world.
Rainbow Mountains
Stunningly beautiful. It looks like the mountain side has been hand-painted.
I feel best in wild and pristine places - places where meeting other people is a pleasure, not a necessity. I like to get tired and get up early in the morning to watch the views that others sleep through.
Cordillera Huayhuash
Cordillera Huayhuash
Red Valley
And here I am looking at bulk toilet paper at Costco. Must. Change. Life.
Huascaran, The Highest Mountain In Peru
Rainbow Mountains
Cordillera Huayhuash
Suile Grande 6344m. The book and movie ‘Touching the Void’ are based on the 1985 expedition by Simon Yates and Joe Simpson which involves the controversial ‘cut rope’ incident.
Red Valley
These photographs are utterly stunning and so magical, thank you for posting them for people that may not witness these sights with their own eyes, through your lense they are breathtaking!
Cordillera Huayhuash
Cordillera Blanca
Rainbow Mountains
Cordillera Huayhuash
Cordillera Huayhuash
Red Valley
Cordillera Blanca
Pastoruri Glacier, Cordillera Blanca
Cordillera Huayhuash
Cordillera Blanca
Rainbow Mountains
Nature never ceases to amaze me with its otherworldly beauty.
Cordillera Huayhuash
Cordillera Blanca
Cordillera Huayhuash
Red Valley
Stunning images. In this photo, what are the two structures, one at the end of the trail and the other at the peak of the mountain?
This is BEAUTIFUL. Simply Amazing. It’s like a dream.
So dreamy!
Truly stunning and otherworldly photographs. I would truly love to hike/backpack in Peru in the future. Thank you for sharing! BoredPanda please promote this post.
