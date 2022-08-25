I spent the whole month in the Peruvian Andes, and it was a real trip in the truest sense of the word - quite long, difficult, and demanding on many levels. I spent almost 30 days at an altitude of 4,000-5,000m above sea level, where I could test my body during a long stay in difficult conditions.

I experienced, especially at the beginning, all the symptoms of altitude sickness and it was only a week of acclimatization along with solid doses of coca leaf tea that got me back on my feet. During this time, I visited the most interesting mountain corners of this country, where I camped in the wild and photographed the best mountain landscapes.

Cordillera Huayhuash

Karol Nienartowicz
Tim Gearing
Tim Gearing
Community Member
10 months ago

I walked the Huayhuash Circuit in 2001. Bought fresh fish from the local farmers.

I drove almost 6,000 km by off-road car through Peru, which caused a sensation and amazement almost everywhere I went, because very few tourists decide to visit this country by car, which is completely understandable. Driving in Peru is a real challenge, definitely not for novice drivers. The terrible condition of all, especially mountain roads, breakneck routes, and the complete lack of any driving culture make it a real feat to master the local driving style. Fortunately, I succeeded in this art, and for a long time, I will be getting used to forcing priority, using the horn all the time, and blinking long lights.
#2

Rainbow Mountains

Karol Nienartowicz
Alicia M Goodner
Alicia M Goodner
Community Member
10 months ago

Looks like a painting... So pretty

#3

Machu Picchu

Karol Nienartowicz
Ray Heap
Ray Heap
Community Member
10 months ago

I will forever know this as "Machu Pikachu"

I have been photographing mountains since 2003. In 2005, I bought my first digital camera and became interested in digital photography, thanks to which I really discovered mountain photography in Poland and neighboring countries. Since 2009, I have been taking photographs with a passion for trekking trips in the mountains of Europe and the world. I like all places with mountains.

#4

Cordillera Blanca

Karol Nienartowicz
Loki's Lil Butter Knife
Loki's Lil Butter Knife
Community Member
10 months ago

Seeing water that blue makes me think that I'm inside of some gorgeous dream world.

#5

Rainbow Mountains

Karol Nienartowicz
Loki's Lil Butter Knife
Loki's Lil Butter Knife
Community Member
10 months ago

Stunningly beautiful. It looks like the mountain side has been hand-painted.

I feel best in wild and pristine places - places where meeting other people is a pleasure, not a necessity. I like to get tired and get up early in the morning to watch the views that others sleep through.
#6

Cordillera Huayhuash

Karol Nienartowicz
#7

Cordillera Huayhuash

Karol Nienartowicz
Sue Yost
Sue Yost
Community Member
6 months ago

Oh my gosh. Thank you for these amazing photographs!

#8

Red Valley

Karol Nienartowicz
Sally Smith
Sally Smith
Community Member
10 months ago

And here I am looking at bulk toilet paper at Costco. Must. Change. Life.

#9

Huascaran, The Highest Mountain In Peru

Karol Nienartowicz
Rae Klahr
Rae Klahr
Community Member
10 months ago

Truly exquisite! Well framed and composed.

#10

Rainbow Mountains

Karol Nienartowicz
#11

Cordillera Huayhuash

Karol Nienartowicz
Tim Gearing
Tim Gearing
Community Member
10 months ago

Suile Grande 6344m. The book and movie ‘Touching the Void’ are based on the 1985 expedition by Simon Yates and Joe Simpson which involves the controversial ‘cut rope’ incident.

#12

Red Valley

Karol Nienartowicz
Iva Kazalova
Iva Kazalova
Community Member
10 months ago

These photographs are utterly stunning and so magical, thank you for posting them for people that may not witness these sights with their own eyes, through your lense they are breathtaking!

#13

Cordillera Huayhuash

Karol Nienartowicz
#14

Cordillera Blanca

Karol Nienartowicz
#15

Rainbow Mountains

Karol Nienartowicz
Veronica Rabbit
Veronica Rabbit
Community Member
10 months ago

I love this angle; it really makes the colors pop.

#16

Cordillera Huayhuash

Karol Nienartowicz
Joseph Kastorff
Joseph Kastorff
Community Member
10 months ago

Can I build a little hut and live there?

#17

Cordillera Huayhuash

Karol Nienartowicz
#18

Red Valley

Karol Nienartowicz
#19

Cordillera Blanca

Karol Nienartowicz
#20

Pastoruri Glacier, Cordillera Blanca

Karol Nienartowicz
#21

Cordillera Huayhuash

Karol Nienartowicz
#22

Cordillera Blanca

Karol Nienartowicz
Ray Heap
Ray Heap
Community Member
10 months ago

My motorbike want to ride that road.

#23

Rainbow Mountains

Karol Nienartowicz
Loki's Lil Butter Knife
Loki's Lil Butter Knife
Community Member
10 months ago

Nature never ceases to amaze me with its otherworldly beauty.

#24

Cordillera Huayhuash

Karol Nienartowicz
#25

Cordillera Blanca

Karol Nienartowicz
#26

Cordillera Huayhuash

Karol Nienartowicz
#27

Red Valley

Karol Nienartowicz
Margaret O'Brien
Margaret O'Brien
Community Member
10 months ago

Stunning images. In this photo, what are the two structures, one at the end of the trail and the other at the peak of the mountain?

