I spent the whole month in the Peruvian Andes, and it was a real trip in the truest sense of the word - quite long, difficult, and demanding on many levels. I spent almost 30 days at an altitude of 4,000-5,000m above sea level, where I could test my body during a long stay in difficult conditions.

I experienced, especially at the beginning, all the symptoms of altitude sickness and it was only a week of acclimatization along with solid doses of coca leaf tea that got me back on my feet. During this time, I visited the most interesting mountain corners of this country, where I camped in the wild and photographed the best mountain landscapes.

More info: Facebook | karolnienartowicz.com | Instagram | 500px.com