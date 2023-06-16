If you need a little cuteness to brighten your day, you've come to the right place!

I am a wildlife photographer and have dedicated much of my career to studying the American Pika! This little critter is a relative of rabbits and hares. They call alpine ecosystems home (typically) and are usually heard before they're ever seen.

American Pikas are really interesting, as they do not hibernate, but are active all year long in their very extreme high-elevation homes. They can be found in the Rocky Mountains and throughout the American West in mountainous regions. Have you ever experienced the joy of a pika welcome committee as they squeak "hello" to you?

