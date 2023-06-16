If you need a little cuteness to brighten your day, you've come to the right place!

I am a wildlife photographer and have dedicated much of my career to studying the American Pika! This little critter is a relative of rabbits and hares. They call alpine ecosystems home (typically) and are usually heard before they're ever seen.

American Pikas are really interesting, as they do not hibernate, but are active all year long in their very extreme high-elevation homes. They can be found in the Rocky Mountains and throughout the American West in mountainous regions. Have you ever experienced the joy of a pika welcome committee as they squeak "hello" to you?

If you love pikas and want to learn more about them, be sure to check out my book, The American Pika: Notes From the Field. Also, don't forget to visit my previous article on Bored Panda, by clicking here.

More info: deirdredenaliphotography.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1

Stashing Away Yummy Grasses For The Snowy Months

Deirdre Denali
#2

A Pika In Winter

Deirdre Denali
#3

Feasting!

Deirdre Denali
#4

Say Cheese!

Deirdre Denali
#5

Stepping On A Tiny Branch To Reach The Yummiest Bits

Deirdre Denali
#6

An American Pika Sizing Up Some Yummy Thistle

Deirdre Denali
#7

Snow, Sunshine And An American Pika Enjoying Both

Deirdre Denali
#8

A Very Chunky Pika! Winter Ready!

Deirdre Denali
#9

Snoozing Baby

Deirdre Denali
#10

Chillin' Out On A Summer Afternoon

Deirdre Denali
#11

Leapin' Pika!

Deirdre Denali
#12

"These Look Particularly Yummy!"

Deirdre Denali
#13

A Young Pika

Deirdre Denali
#14

Enjoying The First Light Of Morning

Deirdre Denali
#15

An American Pika Absolutely Lovin’ Some Alpine Sunshine With Her Snowy Nosey

Deirdre Denali
#16

An American Pika Checking Out What’s What On Her Very Windswept Slope At 12,800ft

Deirdre Denali
#17

A Juvenile American Pika Having A Morning Grooming Session

Deirdre Denali
#18

A Gloomy Day Pika

Deirdre Denali
#19

Pika Selfie!

Deirdre Denali
#20

This Pika Has Quite The View

Deirdre Denali
#21

This Pika Has A Beautiful Columbine Garden

Deirdre Denali
#22

Enjoying Bountiful Summer Wildflowers

Deirdre Denali
#23

Pika Toes!

Deirdre Denali
#24

A Mid-Elevation American Pika Peeking Out A Window Of Her Magnificent Log Home

Deirdre Denali
#25

Just An American Pika On Some Dirty Spring Snow

Deirdre Denali
#26

A Young American Pika Making Sure The Coast Is Clear Before Stepping Out Into Some Early Spring Sunshine On A Chilly Day At 11,500ft

Deirdre Denali
