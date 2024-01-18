ADVERTISEMENT

Embark on a unique journey with "The Mile High Club Documentary Project," where I played the role of a discreet fly on the wall in economy. Over the course of 6 years, I captured the entire flight process, from check-in to duty-free, without looking through the viewfinder – ensuring authenticity, especially during security checks and onboard.

Join me in this silent visual narrative that unveils the hidden beauty and challenges of catching a flight in the pre-COVID era.

More info: josephsradford.com | Facebook | Instagram | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#2

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#3

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#4

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#5

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#6

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#7

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#8

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#10

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#12

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#13

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#14

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#15

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#16

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#17

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#18

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#19

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#20

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#22

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#23

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#24

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#25

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#26

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#27

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#28

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#29

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#30

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#32

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#33

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#34

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#35

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#36

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#37

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#38

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#39

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
#40

A Photographer's Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
William Josephs Radford
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!