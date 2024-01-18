A Photographer’s Diary Of Airport Life Pre-Covid (40 Pics)
Embark on a unique journey with "The Mile High Club Documentary Project," where I played the role of a discreet fly on the wall in economy. Over the course of 6 years, I captured the entire flight process, from check-in to duty-free, without looking through the viewfinder – ensuring authenticity, especially during security checks and onboard.
Join me in this silent visual narrative that unveils the hidden beauty and challenges of catching a flight in the pre-COVID era.
More info: josephsradford.com | Facebook | Instagram | youtube.com
