Known as one of the safest cities in Mexico, Merida is a popular destination for both expatriates and tourists with its rich history, lively culture, amazing food, and great shopping.

The city was founded in 1542 by a Spanish conquistador named Francisco de Montejo y Leon and is the capital of the state of Yucatan. It has a distinctly European feel, with parks dotted throughout the city, centuries-old churches, intricate architecture, and many shops and cafes. The architecture is particularly beautiful, with its vibrant colors and noteworthy details. Once in a while, you’ll be able to take a peek through a colonial edifice and see a magnificent atrium filled with light, plants, and maybe a fountain or chairs and a table.

Mexico is a beautiful country full of gems of all sorts-food, culture, history, and natural beauty—and Merida is one of them. As one of Mexico’s safest cities, Merida is a great place to start your discovery of the country and all it has to offer.

