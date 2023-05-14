Known as one of the safest cities in Mexico, Merida is a popular destination for both expatriates and tourists with its rich history, lively culture, amazing food, and great shopping.

The city was founded in 1542 by a Spanish conquistador named Francisco de Montejo y Leon and is the capital of the state of Yucatan. It has a distinctly European feel, with parks dotted throughout the city, centuries-old churches, intricate architecture, and many shops and cafes. The architecture is particularly beautiful, with its vibrant colors and noteworthy details. Once in a while, you’ll be able to take a peek through a colonial edifice and see a magnificent atrium filled with light, plants, and maybe a fountain or chairs and a table.

Mexico is a beautiful country full of gems of all sorts-food, culture, history, and natural beauty—and Merida is one of them. As one of Mexico’s safest cities, Merida is a great place to start your discovery of the country and all it has to offer. 

Aurore Shirley Photography

#1

An Alluring Facade In A Street In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

In addition to the many historic buildings you can visit, including the Casa de Montejo, the Casas Gemelas (Twin Houses), theaters, and churches, there are always events going on such as folkloric dances, markets, and the cathedral light show.

As if that wasn’t enough, Merida has several cultural centers for the arts and dance as well as museums of anthropology, natural history, art, and Mayan history.
#2

A Picturesque Street In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#3

Old Buildings In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

Walking around is a breeze and the best way to enjoy the architecture and various activities, but if you need a break from the hot sun, taxis and buses abound. When you’ve worked up an appetite, don’t miss the exquisite Yucatecan food; there is even a museum dedicated to it, called Museo de la Gastronomia Yucateca. I highly recommend the Cochinita Pibil (slow-roasted pork). It is delicious!
#4

A Bougainvillea Growing Over A Window In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#5

Colorful, Colonial Buildings In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

As you are out and about, take advantage of the affordable wares some stores have to offer. You can buy traditional shirts, textiles, arts and crafts, liquor, and food, all made by artisans. I knew I could not leave without buying some Mayan chocolate at Ki’Xocolatl! It was scrumptious! The dark chocolate with spices from Chiapas was particularly tasty.
#6

Vividly Painted Building Facades In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#7

A Quaint View In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

If you have the time, you can visit some incredible places not far from Merida, including the yellow town of Izamal, cenotes (freshwater-filled sinkholes), Las Coloradas (pink lakes), and Mayan sites such as Uxmal and Chichen Itza.
#8

San Ildefonso Cathedral In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#9

The Municipal Palace In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#10

Old, Colonial Buildings In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#11

An Elegant Entryway In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#12

The Intricately Detailed Entryway Of Casa Morisca

©Aurore Shirley

#13

An Atrium Inside A Colonial Building

©Aurore Shirley

#14

A Street In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#15

A Beautiful Facade In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#16

A Restored Building In A Street In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#17

A Charming Entryway In A Colonial Building In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#18

One Of The Two Casas Gemelas

©Aurore Shirley

#19

A Street In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#20

Santa Ana Church In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#21

An Arcade At Parque Santa Lucia

©Aurore Shirley

#22

Architectural Details In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#23

An Atrium With Tables And Chairs In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#24

Arco De San Juan In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#25

A Colonial Building In A Street In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#26

Iglesia De San Cristobal In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#27

Dragon Sconces In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#28

Casa Morisca In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#29

A Mural For A Restaurant In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

#30

A Red, Colonial Building In Merida, Mexico

©Aurore Shirley

