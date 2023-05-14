My Trip To Merida, One Of Mexico’s Most Captivating Cities (30 Pics)
Known as one of the safest cities in Mexico, Merida is a popular destination for both expatriates and tourists with its rich history, lively culture, amazing food, and great shopping.
The city was founded in 1542 by a Spanish conquistador named Francisco de Montejo y Leon and is the capital of the state of Yucatan. It has a distinctly European feel, with parks dotted throughout the city, centuries-old churches, intricate architecture, and many shops and cafes. The architecture is particularly beautiful, with its vibrant colors and noteworthy details. Once in a while, you’ll be able to take a peek through a colonial edifice and see a magnificent atrium filled with light, plants, and maybe a fountain or chairs and a table.
Mexico is a beautiful country full of gems of all sorts-food, culture, history, and natural beauty—and Merida is one of them. As one of Mexico’s safest cities, Merida is a great place to start your discovery of the country and all it has to offer.
An Alluring Facade In A Street In Merida, Mexico
©Aurore Shirley
In addition to the many historic buildings you can visit, including the Casa de Montejo, the Casas Gemelas (Twin Houses), theaters, and churches, there are always events going on such as folkloric dances, markets, and the cathedral light show.
As if that wasn’t enough, Merida has several cultural centers for the arts and dance as well as museums of anthropology, natural history, art, and Mayan history.
A Picturesque Street In Merida, Mexico
Old Buildings In Merida, Mexico
Walking around is a breeze and the best way to enjoy the architecture and various activities, but if you need a break from the hot sun, taxis and buses abound. When you’ve worked up an appetite, don’t miss the exquisite Yucatecan food; there is even a museum dedicated to it, called Museo de la Gastronomia Yucateca. I highly recommend the Cochinita Pibil (slow-roasted pork). It is delicious!
A Bougainvillea Growing Over A Window In Merida, Mexico
Colorful, Colonial Buildings In Merida, Mexico
As you are out and about, take advantage of the affordable wares some stores have to offer. You can buy traditional shirts, textiles, arts and crafts, liquor, and food, all made by artisans. I knew I could not leave without buying some Mayan chocolate at Ki’Xocolatl! It was scrumptious! The dark chocolate with spices from Chiapas was particularly tasty.
Vividly Painted Building Facades In Merida, Mexico
A Quaint View In Merida, Mexico
If you have the time, you can visit some incredible places not far from Merida, including the yellow town of Izamal, cenotes (freshwater-filled sinkholes), Las Coloradas (pink lakes), and Mayan sites such as Uxmal and Chichen Itza.
San Ildefonso Cathedral In Merida, Mexico
The Municipal Palace In Merida, Mexico
Old, Colonial Buildings In Merida, Mexico
An Elegant Entryway In Merida, Mexico
The Intricately Detailed Entryway Of Casa Morisca
An Atrium Inside A Colonial Building
A Street In Merida, Mexico
A Beautiful Facade In Merida, Mexico
A Restored Building In A Street In Merida, Mexico
A Charming Entryway In A Colonial Building In Merida, Mexico
One Of The Two Casas Gemelas
A Street In Merida, Mexico
Santa Ana Church In Merida, Mexico
An Arcade At Parque Santa Lucia
Architectural Details In Merida, Mexico
An Atrium With Tables And Chairs In Merida, Mexico
Arco De San Juan In Merida, Mexico
A Colonial Building In A Street In Merida, Mexico
Iglesia De San Cristobal In Merida, Mexico
Dragon Sconces In Merida, Mexico
Casa Morisca In Merida, Mexico
A Mural For A Restaurant In Merida, Mexico
A Red, Colonial Building In Merida, Mexico
