In this photo series, I photographed dogs with congenital deafness to highlight just how amazing and adaptable they are. Though there are some challenges to having a deaf dog, there are also great rewards. It is often believed that training a deaf dog is difficult, if not impossible, but most have found them to be quite easy to train; you just need to use hand signals instead of verbal commands. Some owners have even taught their dogs ASL (American Sign Language).

I found deaf dogs to be extremely easy to photograph in the studio because they didn’t have the typical anxiety about the studio strobes firing. Here are some of the adorable and very laid-back deaf dogs that I photographed.

More info: greenpawsphotography.com | Facebook | Instagram