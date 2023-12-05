ADVERTISEMENT

In this photo series, I photographed dogs with congenital deafness to highlight just how amazing and adaptable they are. Though there are some challenges to having a deaf dog, there are also great rewards. It is often believed that training a deaf dog is difficult, if not impossible, but most have found them to be quite easy to train; you just need to use hand signals instead of verbal commands. Some owners have even taught their dogs ASL (American Sign Language).

I found deaf dogs to be extremely easy to photograph in the studio because they didn’t have the typical anxiety about the studio strobes firing. Here are some of the adorable and very laid-back deaf dogs that I photographed.

More info: greenpawsphotography.com | Facebook | Instagram

Rhett - Heeler

Ann O'Neill Deal, M.Photog.
Heather Vandegrift
1 year ago

OMG, he's so gorgeous! My parents have 3 heelers and they are just AWESOME dogs (but they DO need exercise and tasks to do, so they are challenging as apartment pets)

Congenital deafness can potentially appear in any breed and has been reported in many varied dog breeds. It is particularly prevalent in dogs with white pigmentation of skin and fur. The disorder is usually associated with two pigmentation genes in particular; the merle gene (e.g., Shetland Sheepdog, Australian Shepherd, Dachshunds, Harlequin Great Danes, Old English Sheepdogs, Collies) and the piebald gene (E.g., Dalmatian, Bull Terrier, Greyhound, Beagle, Bulldog).
Genevieve - Dogo Argentino

Ann O'Neill Deal, M.Photog.
Jōnsi - Minature American Shepherd

Ann O'Neill Deal, M.Photog.
Dogs with this disorder are not born deaf. Deafness usually develops in the first few weeks after birth while the ear canal is still closed. Collapse to the blood supply to the cochlea causes the sensory nerve cells of the cochlea to die, resulting in permanent loss of hearing. The exact cause is not known, but it is believed to be connected to an absence of melanocytes (pigment-producing cells) in the capillary loop in the upper portion of the cochlear duct.
Donut - Red Heeler Mix

Ann O'Neill Deal, M.Photog.
Patsy - Boxer

Ann O'Neill Deal, M.Photog.
Mistralok
1 year ago

I go out walkin' after midnight Out in the moonlight Just like we used to do, I'm always walkin' After midnight, searchin' for you

Today there are many resources out there to help people navigate the challenges of living with a deaf dog. It’s also important to realize that hearing is not a primary sense for dogs and they are also an extremely adaptable species, who want nothing more than to be happy and loved. Plus, think of all the things that make deaf dogs unique from hearing dogs: Deaf dogs are not afraid of fireworks or thunderstorms, they are not bothered by your loud music or surround sound TV, they could care less when you pull out the vacuum, they make great service dogs, you can take them anywhere because they are not distracted by noise and commotion, plus, they form a tight bond with their human and will follow you anywhere.
Nola - Catahoula Mix

Ann O'Neill Deal, M.Photog.
Faith And Echo - Great Danes

Ann O'Neill Deal, M.Photog.
Courtney Leigh
1 year ago

my beautiful baby girls. Thank you Green Paws Photography for honoring them this way and for all you do!

Liam - Boxer Mix

Ann O'Neill Deal, M.Photog.
Petunia - Pit Bull Mix

Ann O'Neill Deal, M.Photog.
Jaxamillion - Boxer/Bully Mix

Ann O'Neill Deal, M.Photog.
