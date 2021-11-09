7Kviews
I Travelled To Plitvice Lakes In Croatia And Took Pictures Of Colorful Waterfalls There (28 Pics)
I visited Plitvice Lakes four years ago in the wintertime and photographed the beautiful, frozen world with icy waterfalls and white landscapes. Recently I have returned to the lakes again to capture the same stunning park, but this time surrounded by the colorful shades of autumn. We spent two days in the park, the first day exploring the upper lakes and the second day the lower ones.
This is an area worth visiting at any time of the year, as the beauty created by nature is always a feast for the eyes. Below you can check out some of my photos from the trip.
You can also check out the pictures of frozen waterfalls in Plitvice Lakes I took here.
The total area of the National Park is 113.9 square miles, and the surface area of the lakes is 0.77 square miles. There are sixteen lakes positioned in a north-south direction, stretching out in a garland shape, situated in the Kapela Mountains. Over millions of years, the Korana Creek has carved a deep valley into the southern, limestone areas of the mountain, strongly characterized by karst processes.
The formation of the Plitvice Lakes was also the result of these transformations. The limestone creates dykes, sills, and other structures in the karst rivers and streams (contrary to typical hot water formations, limestone tufa precipitates out of cold water here). The lakes’ extreme blue color is the result of this karst occurrence. The limestone formation is a continuous process by which various waterfalls are formed. Over time, the water changes its bed, leaving its former direction dry, and in turn raising new formations elsewhere. We could say, Plitvice is never the same as before.
This looks straight out of a fairytale... great reminder that a small part of our world is still beautiful!
The place isn't just stunningly lovely, it has a fascinating geology that's unique as far as I know! The landscape is made of limestone, and everyone knows that groundwater slowly dissolves limestone and forms cave systems. But in Plitvice, the dissolved limestone in the rivers is so concentrated that it precipitates out of the water, and forms into a variant of limestone called Travertine at the bottom of the lakes and rivers, so the land is continually dissolving and re-forming, reshaping itself into new and beautiful "hanging lakes".
Holy sh*t. I did not know Croatia is that beautiful. I mean I knew about the amazing beaches, and of course Dubrovnik (even before GoT was shot there) and that's the reason I always wanted to visit. But this...this is just off the charts beautiful. The word "otherworldly" comes to mind.
Wow these all look like paintings! Croatia is now on my bucket list!
