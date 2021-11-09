I visited Plitvice Lakes four years ago in the wintertime and photographed the beautiful, frozen world with icy waterfalls and white landscapes. Recently I have returned to the lakes again to capture the same stunning park, but this time surrounded by the colorful shades of autumn. We spent two days in the park, the first day exploring the upper lakes and the second day the lower ones.

This is an area worth visiting at any time of the year, as the beauty created by nature is always a feast for the eyes. Below you can check out some of my photos from the trip.

You can also check out the pictures of frozen waterfalls in Plitvice Lakes I took here.

