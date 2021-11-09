I visited Plitvice Lakes four years ago in the wintertime and photographed the beautiful, frozen world with icy waterfalls and white landscapes. Recently I have returned to the lakes again to capture the same stunning park, but this time surrounded by the colorful shades of autumn. We spent two days in the park, the first day exploring the upper lakes and the second day the lower ones.

This is an area worth visiting at any time of the year, as the beauty created by nature is always a feast for the eyes. Below you can check out some of my photos from the trip.

You can also check out the pictures of frozen waterfalls in Plitvice Lakes I took here

More info: Facebook | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

52points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST

The total area of the National Park is 113.9 square miles, and the surface area of the lakes is 0.77 square miles. There are sixteen lakes positioned in a north-south direction, stretching out in a garland shape, situated in the Kapela Mountains. Over millions of years, the Korana Creek has carved a deep valley into the southern, limestone areas of the mountain, strongly characterized by karst processes.

The formation of the Plitvice Lakes was also the result of these transformations. The limestone creates dykes, sills, and other structures in the karst rivers and streams (contrary to typical hot water formations, limestone tufa precipitates out of cold water here). The lakes’ extreme blue color is the result of this karst occurrence. The limestone formation is a continuous process by which various waterfalls are formed. Over time, the water changes its bed, leaving its former direction dry, and in turn raising new formations elsewhere. We could say, Plitvice is never the same as before.
#2

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

52points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
Katalin Kármán
Katalin Kármán
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

one of my favourites ..... this is beautiful !!!!

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

51points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
leia's emotional cupcake
leia's emotional cupcake
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks straight out of a fairytale... great reminder that a small part of our world is still beautiful!

3
3points
reply
#4

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

51points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
Cristina Criciotoiu
Cristina Criciotoiu
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are all amazing pictures.. just wow! 😍❤️

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

49points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

49points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
Lea
Lea
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That log looks like a sleeping bearded dragon :o

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#7

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

47points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
View more comments
#8

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

44points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
#9

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

42points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

41points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
#11

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

41points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
#12

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

40points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
T.Milly
T.Milly
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This are all beautiful photos.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

40points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
View more comments
#14

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

38points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
Sparkiss
Sparkiss
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Enchanting journey. Awesome

0
0points
reply
#15

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

37points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
#16

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

37points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
#17

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

36points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
#18

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

35points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
#19

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

34points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
#20

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

34points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
#21

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

32points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
#22

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

32points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
#23

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

30points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
#24

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

30points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

29points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
#26

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

28points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
#27

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

27points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
#28

I Have Photographed ‘The World Of A Thousand Colourful Waterfalls’ In Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

Report

26points
Tamas Dombora Toth
POST
Etelka Dombora
Etelka Dombora
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mesmerizing autumn and pictures 💗

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!