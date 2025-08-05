Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Photographer Reveals The Full Story After Farmer Goes Viral For Spraying Squatters With Manure
Wide aerial view of a field with caravans and farmers spraying manure on squatters in a rural landscape.
Society, World

Photographer Reveals The Full Story After Farmer Goes Viral For Spraying Squatters With Manure

A standoff between French farmers and traveling squatters reached a foul climax when landowners, fed up with years of inaction, resorted to spraying manure around the area to reclaim their land. 

A large number of caravans had settled in the Hautes-Vosges region without permission, prompting at least six farmers to form a slurry-spraying convoy, dousing the fields and surrounding the illegal settlers in waste.

Highlights
  • French farmers sprayed manure to drive off settlers who have been returning illegally every year.
  • Video footage shows six tractors circling caravans and spreading slurry across the field.
  • Tensions between landowners and squatters are rising across Europe amid weak enforcement.

The farmers’ action was received with much appreciation from netizens, some of whom noted that squatters are a growing problem in Europe.

RELATED:

    Frustration boiled over as farmers felt abandoned by authorities

    A large group of caravans and camper vans parked on a grassy field where squatters have set up camp.

    Image credits: LOAGRI

    The farmers’ foul-smelling counterattack was caught on video and widely shared on online platforms such as YouTube. 

    The video showed tractors looping around numerous white caravans, which were described as an “illegal gypsy camp.” The tractors left behind steaming trails of slurry in their wake, according toThe Telegraph.

    Farmer sprays manure to prevent squatters, highlighting tensions and efforts to protect essential grazing land.

    Image credits: LOAGRI

    Slurry is a mix of manure and water, and it is known to be extremely foul-smelling. According to theDaily Mail, using slurry has become a known tactic of farmers who wish to get rid of unwanted people in their lands.

    Despite being on the farmers’ property illegally, the squatters could be seen in the video chasing tractors in an attempt to stop the stinky onslaught.

    Aerial view of a large field with tractors spraying manure near campers and squatters during a viral farmer incident.

    Image credits: LOAGRI

    At one point, a man could be seen jumping onto a moving tractor, pounding on the driver’s window in protest. Others attempted to form a human barricade around their caravans to block the farmers from advancing.

    Loic Madre, the photographer who filmed the video of the farmers’ initiative, told the Mail that the squatters were occupying grassland intended to be used for animal feed.

    “It was difficult to negotiate with the travelers. They refused to listen. The farmers received no support from the local authorities or the police. So they handled it on their own! As you can see in the images,” the photographer said.

    The photographer also noted that the farmers were successful in their efforts, as the squatters did leave after a few days. Unfortunately, the field had already been damaged.

    Aerial view of a farmer spraying manure with a tractor near squatters’ caravans on a large grassy field.

    Image credits: LOAGRI

    “The meadow was badly damaged, but they left,” the photographer noted.

    Local officials have admitted that squatters are a growing problem for landowners

    Farmer spraying manure from tractor on grassy field as people walk nearby in viral squatter incident captured by photographer

    Image credits: LOAGRI

    Local officials have acknowledged thatsquatters are a recurring problem. Pascal Claude, mayor of the affected town, expressed sympathy for the farmers. 

    “The problem is that we find ourselves alone, powerless. They come back every year. We asked them to leave, but they won’t. There have been clashes with the farmers. We understand why they are not happy,” the mayor said.

    Social media comment about farmers and tractors related to viral story of farmer spraying squatters with manure.

    The squatters, who are reportedly part of an evangelical mission from eastern France, have returned to the area each summer despite the repeated requests tovacate.

    Farmers, for their part, have argued that they are fighting a double standard. “They can settle there without any problem, while we are bound by regulations,” one anonymous landowner said.

    The farmer claimed to have received d**th threats from the squatters as well. Thus, with law enforcement being unhelpful, the farmers ended up taking things into their own hands.

    Squatters could make life very difficult for landowners

    Comment on social media post saying lol don't mess with French farmers, related to a viral story about a farmer spraying squatters with manure.

    In some towns, the squatters’ presence has stretched over weeks, leaving farmland unusable. 

    Such an incident occurred in Saint-Jean-de-Marsacq, in southwestern France, last month. During that incident, 250 caravans overtook private fields.

    Aerial view of a farm vehicle spraying manure near camper vans and people on a grassy field.

    Image credits: LOAGRI

    The event pushed local mayors into action, with several officials issuing a rare joint statement vowing to “unite, to show solidarity and common desire to act against a resurgence of illegal installations in the region.”

    The farmers involved in the Hautes-Vosges protest reportedly uploaded the video to a farming website to draw attention to their plight.

    Farmer spraying manure from tractor in field with people nearby, capturing viral story and photographer’s perspective.

    Image credits: LOAGRI

    Netizens have responded positively to the farmers’ initiative on social media.

    “That’s not a few caravans, that’s a whole city. Good on the farmers for their smart thinking. I would do the same,” one commenter wrote.

    “That’s the right way to deal with people that come onto your land,” another stated.

    Aerial view of a farmer’s tractor spraying manure on a grassy field near a parked black car.

    Image credits: LOAGRI

    “You know bloody minded as they can be, you have to admire the French. They take no nonsense and just sort out problems themselves,” another commenter noted.

    Frustration is growing across Europe as squatters leave destruction behind

    Comment on social media post about a car facing a tractor, related to the viral farmer spraying squatters with manure story.

    The tension isn’t unique to France. Across Europe, stories are surfacing of homeowners and farmers alike feeling helpless in the face of laws that seem unfavorable to property owners. 

    Last year in Tavistock, Devon, a British farmer sprayed slurry on a camper who refused to leave his field. “He never said a word. He couldn’t really argue with that. They come up from the towns and think they can do what they want,” farmer Jack Bellamy recalled.

    Farmer spraying manure with tractor on green field, capturing viral moment involving squatters from a photographer's viewpoint.

    Image credits: LOAGRI

    Even more devastating was the experience of Joanne Venet, a 61-year-old British woman who bought a €450,000 villa in Spain, according to theDaily Mail.

    When her tenant stopped paying his monthly rent of €1,400, Venet faced a legal maze that madeeviction incredibly difficult. 

    Aerial view of a farmer spraying manure on a large field near squatters' caravans during removal.

    Image credits: LOAGRI

    She eventually had to pay £4,000 to a “de-squatter” service just to reclaim her house. At the time, the tenant owed her €5,600 worth of rent.

    When the tenant finally left herproperty, Venet found trash, cocaine, and cannabis debris left behind in her once-pristine home.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on the farmers’ anti-squatter efforts on social media

    Comment on social media saying this will get messy as farmers react, related to photographer revealing story of spraying squatters with manure.

    Comment from user Kelly Alexander expressing support for a farmer spraying squatters with manure amid land disputes.

    Comment discussing farmer rights and squatters amid viral story of spraying squatters with manure on farmland.

    Photographer revealing the full story behind a farmer spraying squatters with manure on rural farmland.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing entitlement, featuring user medbitter's text about normalized behavior.

    Comment reading The French farmers are so right shown in a social media post with 141 likes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing entitlement, featuring user medbitter's text about normalized behavior.

    Comment on social media post by user ljp993 mentioning France's feisty nature, related to viral farmer spraying squatters with manure.

    Comment saying Don’t mess with the farmers with 21,955 likes on a social media post.

    Comment reading These poor farmers have been fighting for their livelihood for years on a social media post about spraying squatters with manure.

    Comment praising French farmers on a social media post related to a farmer spraying squatters with manure.

    Comment from Mighty Mouse praising a farmer spraying squatters with manure, highlighting citizen action and government inaction.

    Comment on social media praising farmer's action with phrase Farmer power related to viral spraying incident

    Comment praising farmers, reacting to viral story of farmer spraying squatters with manure, shown in a simple text format.

    Comment on social media praising farmers and suggesting spraying squatters with manure, with 4995 likes.

    Miki
    Miki
    Miki
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited)

    "evangelical mission" and a dеath threats. Seems about right :/ sorry for the farmers.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
