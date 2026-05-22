Who Is Peyton Elizabeth Lee? Peyton Elizabeth Lee is an American actress known for her authentic performances and grounded approach to storytelling. She consistently delivers nuanced portrayals that resonate deeply with audiences. Her breakout moment arrived when she landed the title role in the Disney Channel comedy-drama Andi Mack. The series premiered in 2017 and was widely praised for its pioneering representation in young adult television.

Full Name Peyton Elizabeth Lee Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $500,000 Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Chinese, Irish-Italian) Education Columbia University Father Andrew Tinpo Lee Mother Jennifer Dormer Lee Siblings Ella, Julian

Early Life and Education Born in New York City, Peyton Elizabeth Lee later moved to Manhattan Beach, California, at the age of ten. Her father, Andrew Tinpo Lee, is an actor, while her mother, Jennifer Dormer Lee, is a psychologist. Lee began acting at age ten and also received formal training in various dance forms, including ballet. She enrolled at Columbia University in September 2022 to further her education.

Notable Relationships Peyton Elizabeth Lee is currently single, focusing on her blossoming acting career. She has previously been linked to co-stars Asher Angel and Milo Manheim. However, Lee consistently clarified that these relationships were platonic, emphasizing strong friendships over romance. She has no children.

Career Highlights Peyton Elizabeth Lee rose to prominence with her lead role in the Disney Channel series Andi Mack, which aired from 2017 to 2019. This groundbreaking show garnered significant attention and was a top-rated program for the network. She continued her success by leading the Disney+ Original Series Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., portraying the titular character from 2021 to 2023. Additionally, Lee starred in the Disney+ film Secret Society of Second-Born Royals in 2020 and the 2023 Disney+ original movie Prom Pact.