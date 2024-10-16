We put this list together with all the possible petty grounds why folks have rejected their dating prospects. It’s up to you to decide what reasons totally make sense, what’s really absurd , and how many of these you also do!

In today’s day and age, dating has almost become like a game. People have so many options at their fingertips that they (sometimes) come up with the silliest reasons to skip over a potential match. Who knows, maybe they have an excellent rationale behind doing so, or maybe not.

#1 This girl was beautiful, driven, intelligent; we got along well. She was perfect, except that she would snap her fingers whenever someone would say something she liked. Every conversation, peppered with snaps. She'd do it instead of applauding at concerts too.



Eventually, I realized that this couldn't be my life.

#2 I once received a topless picture from a guy I dated at the time. Below the picture he typed "this is called pure strength and force, kitty". I don't know what's worse, the way he flexed his muscles (was very cringy), the message he sent or the fact he called me kitty.



It's even worse in my first language.

#3 Oh god, my time to shine. ✨ I was dating this sweet sweet boy, and he was like “I do an amazing Beavis impression” (from Beavis and Butthead) and he was right, he did! He was so spot on that I realized he looked JUST like Beavis. Blonde, kinda squinted, a little overbite. After that I was done.



I felt guilty about it and told him it was my grandmother’s fault.



Edit: since this has gotten a lot more traction than I thought 😮‍💨 If you’re about 50 years old and this sounds familiar, just know that I am very sorry.

Nobody wants to spend the rest of their life with a person whose behavior, beliefs, or actions grate on their nerves. Just imagine living out the next 50 years with someone who can stop themselves from devouring a whole plate of cookies. What a psychopath! Regardless of the reasons, nearly half of U.S. adults say that dating has become more difficult in the last ten years. Around 43% of people have trouble finding a person who actually meets all of their expectations. The only thing is, based on this list, you’ve got to wonder whether some people can’t find good matches or if they’re actually setting the bar way too high.

#4 Honestly, if they breathe or eat/swallow too loud I can’t handle it. It’s petty, I know. But I can’t do the rest of my life listening to someone breathe like a 70 year old man asleep on a chair, or chew/swallow like a cow.

#5 Terrible texting/grammar.



If I receive this:



"Heyyy BB Wuts gud? U tryna hang out tonight??!!?"



I'm no longer interested and not replying.

#6 I won't date them if they don't use their turn signals... If you can't communicate on the road you can't communicate irl.

There are definitely some incredibly trivial dating pet peeves on this list that may not feel like such a big deal if you find the right person. What about the rest of the reasons that may actually make sense? To get an expert’s opinion on this matter, Bored Panda reached out to Christan Marashio, a trauma-recovery-certified dating expert, podcaster, and writer. She offers direct, no-nonsense dating advice that empowers women over 35 to prioritize themselves, embrace singlehood, and navigate modern relationships with clarity and confidence. She told us that “one important distinction to make is between a preference and a bias. A preference is when you are attracted to multiple options but have one or two that you prioritize. Preference means you don't exclude the other options. A bias is when you exclusively choose only one of multiple options. These kinds of choices are rooted in a negative opinion of the other options.” ADVERTISEMENT “An example would be someone who only dated men over six feet tall or only dated women who were conventionally thin. In those cases, people need to examine that prejudice and determine why they exclude other options. That preference is actually a prejudice, the foundation of which is usually built on its perceived societal value,” Christan explained.

#7 Ear wax that I can see when I'm standing next to you.

#8 Not sure if this is petty but, if you dislike animals. Immediate red flag. I don't care if you look like Megan Fox lol.

#9 He was from Italy, we live in eastern Canada. Completed the last 4ish years of school together.



We started talking a few years after we both graduated and all he could talk about was his Italian heritage but not like in an interesting way. More like I would ask him what’s up and he would say “making pasta, ya know why?” And the answer is because he’s Italian.



But this would happen every single day.



So he was just too Italian for me I guess.

The problem with skipping over someone because of their bad texting skills or how they chew with their mouth open is that you might miss out on someone who is perfect for you in a lot of other ways. Experts say that being picky might save you from wasting your time on relationships that aren’t a good fit, but it may also severely narrow your dating pool. It’s really important to find a balance between both so that you aren’t left to endlessly swipe through a laundry list of dating apps. “Relationships and attraction aren't black and white,” explained Anthony Recenello, the social and relationship coach we also reached out to. He’s been working since 2005 to help people start amazing relationships by learning to find their tribe and embrace their individuality. Anthony told us that “if someone has sensory issues, chewing sounds can be a dealbreaker. If someone has a natural odor, that can be cultural. It's not the petty things, it's about seeing someone as a human vs. an asset. I think it's obvious which is damaging to a relationship.”

#10 This was years ago, but I would swipe left on any dude holding an iPhone w/o a case on it cause I didn't need that kind of stress in my life.

#11 I asked them how they were doing, and they said #blessed.

#12 When I was dating, I hated loud talkers. The world doesn't need to know about your ingrown toenail, James.

You learn a lot about yourself when you meet, pick, and date a potential romantic partner. Some of our “petty reasons” may also stem from things we don’t like about ourselves or even underlying feelings that we haven’t yet dealt with. Christan Marashio explained that “preferences need to be reconsidered when they become too limiting. When that preference causes someone to reject otherwise compatible potential partners, there's typically more going on beneath the surface. If it becomes a pattern, people need to ask themselves if they're truly emotionally available or just going through the motions.

#13 If a guy has a big truck, but doesn't really need one, it's a no for me. If he needs one for work purposes or he has to haul something that's ok.

#14 When they use the phrase “ I seen it”.

#15 Getting around in a noisy vehicle. I just assume the selfishness will spread into other areas.

If you struggle with rejecting people for extremely petty reasons, psychologists say that you can: Write down your honest feelings and thoughts about what’s exactly stopping you from moving forward with dates and actually getting into a relationship. Ask your friends to pay attention and pinpoint the exact moments when you find fault with a prospective partner. Make a rule to go on at least 2-3 dates with a person before making a decision about taking things ahead. Rather than giving up on dating altogether, it may help to try out some of these suggestions and see if that does the trick.

#16 Certain peoples voices and the way they sound can irritate the hell out of me.

#17 I swipe left on every duckface photo. Also, instagram cat filters.

#18 Someone that takes FOREVER to get ready to go literally anywhere. I once dated a girl and it literally took her 40 minutes to get ready to walk the dog for 15 minutes with me (mind you this was not a phobia and for the record she didn’t wear any makeup nor did she wear anything special that might explain the sloth 🦥 pace) just basically talking my ears off and spending an eternity tying her shoelaces. It even left me with a small existential crisis wondering if I would even be cut out for children, but choosing a life like this with an adult… I have way too little patience for that sorry 😅.

Everyone wants to find the person who fits like a puzzle piece in their life, but the reality is people aren’t as perfect as puzzle pieces. We’ve all got jagged and weird edges, so maybe the best thing you can do is find a person whose odd edges you’re willing to put up with. ADVERTISEMENT We’d love to hear if you’ve got any petty reasons for rejecting a potential partner! Don’t be embarrassed, bare your soul in the comments.

#19 Allergies.

I love animals & im not going to date a man who might die if god forbid i kiss him after eating a peanut or shrimp.

#20 Not me, but the pettiest thing I've seen people do is not date someone with an Android when they use an iPhone. They see that green text and it's immediately an issue for them. That's about as petty as you can get.

#21 Doesn't say please or thank you to servers or anyone in a customer-service role. I feel the need to say please and thanks on their behalf and that's a job I just can't take on for life :-D.

#22 Doesn't smell right. I don't mean lack of hygiene, just, if I don't like their natural scent, it's not going to work long term. (I'm not sure this is actually petty, though.)



Gets mad when driving. Adult emotional regulation is a must, and I don't want to be the spectator some someone's temper.

#23 I went on a breakfast date with man one time. He spread ketchup across his entire plate and then chopped all the food into one big pile. Pancakes were involved. In that moment, I knew I could never see him again.

#24 He scolded his dog for doing normal dog things. Instant turn off.

#25 When she uses the word "infer" when she obviously means "imply"



I know some guys would put up with that kind of thing, but frankly I can't imagine why.

#26 They wear animal print clothes. I don’t care if it’s real or fake, I hate it.

#27 He actually called my dog ugly!

#28 I went on a first date with a guy to a coffee shop. I got there before him and was sitting at a table waiting. He walked up, and instead of approaching and saying “Excuse me, are you [my name]?” he very loudly yelled “[MY NAME]?!?!” and everyone around turned and looked at him while I Homered back into the bushes. It was over then and there. I think he thought he was being like manly and dominant or something but I’m a private/introverted person and that made my skin CRAWL.

#29 When they’re glued to their phone 24/7…. I’m aware we’re in the age of smartphones but if they can’t ever just live fully in the moment once in a while or are on their phone every time we’re having a conversation it turns me away.

#30 He had a Velcro wallet.

#31 They chew w their mouth open.

#32 I once had a girl interested in me. She was very attractive, athletic body and all that jazz. Problem was, she had the exact same name as my best friend (guy). Couldn't do it.

#33 How they conduct themselves at the store when they have issues, or on the road.



Nothing cuter than someone who has a meltdown capable of causing physical harm or death over a trivial inconvenience. Lol.

#34 He wore sandals. His second toe was longer than the big toe. It hung over the end of the sandal! Couldn’t handle it. I would just stare at it.😦.

#35 I dated a real cute lady in my early 20s, pretty much my type, super sweet, but she did this weird exhale/scoff thing consistently in conversation when she didn't like something and it became so noticable I was going to lose my f*****g mind. I finally was just like "yeah this isn't going to work."



Kind of a d**k move on my part, but it was too damn much.

#36 I don't date people who aren't active readers.

#37 I haven't dated in 22 years, but after my mother's divorce she once turned down a second date with a guy because he didn't order appetizers on their first date.



Update: I feel a little guilty now, like I threw my mom under the bus. I don’t think it had anything to do with money. She was raised in the 50s-60s and I think she was too shy/traditional to ask for her own damn appetizers, but she felt like it would have been polite for him to offer? It’s definitely petty and we make fun of her (and she laughs at herself about it now), but I see how it could make her sound like a princess.

#38 If they have ugly feet. I'm not even into feet, but if your toes look like they're trying to speak sign language...I can't do it lol.

#39 She ate her peas one at a time.

#40 Sports people.





Not people who go out & play things, just people who watch sports and that's their whole "personality". Same with the gymbros.

#41 If he has a weak chin. I just can't do it. It's about as petty as it gets.