Parents love documenting their babies' firsts: their first bath, their first word, the first time they eat ice cream, the first time they ride a bike and more. But as you’ll soon find out, pet parents are no exception. Because even their fluffy, furry, scaly and feathery little ones deserve to be celebrated for trying something new.

Down below, we’ve gathered photos of the most adorable first times pets have experienced new things, and I’ll warn you right now: they just might melt your heart. From playing in fresh snow to trying delicious foods, this list is full of precious pet moments. Keep reading to also find interviews with Maggie Marton, of Oh My Dog blog, and Dog Behaviorist Nick Jones, MA, and be sure to upvote the reactions you’re glad were captured on camera.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Nimbus Met Our Dog For The First Time. This Is Her Being Intimidating

Nimbus Met Our Dog For The First Time. This Is Her Being Intimidating

211av8r Report

31points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that is indeed quite intimidating

2
2points
reply
View more comments

To gain more insight on this topic, we reached out to Maggie Marton, the woman behind Oh My Dog, and she was kind enough to have a chat with us. First, we asked Maggie why she thinks pet owners are so eager to capture all of our beloved animals’ first times. “New experiences create new memories! It's so fun to witness the joy, excitement, even trepidation--as long as it doesn't turn to fear--of a new experience. Capturing it allows you to relive it over and over again,” she told Bored Panda. 

“Plus, new experiences give pet owners really fun stories to share of their beloved pets. For me, I love telling (and retelling!) the story of the first time we took our cat, Newt, outside on a long leash,” Maggie shared. “It's such an adorable, fun memory for us, and I always break out the pics to show as I tell!”
#2

Puppy Met His First Box Turtle

Puppy Met His First Box Turtle

Mohan_Yadav Report

30points
POST
Kise Miarse
Kise Miarse
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think that rock just blinked at me. 🐶

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

Clara's First Trip To The Backyard. I Think She Liked It

Clara's First Trip To The Backyard. I Think She Liked It

neptunesmoon Report

29points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

We also asked Maggie if our pets understand what’s going on when they do something for the first time. “Yes! And it's so important, especially as our pets age, to continue to expose them to new experiences,” she told Bored Panda. “They know and react to novelty just like we do.” 

“They might feel excited or nervous or confused, depending on their lived experiences so far; for instance, a dog who loves to swim in a pool might be confused about going to the beach, but that same dog also might be more confident to test those waters than a dog who has never been swimming before,” Maggie went on to explain. “Dogs have a reputation for being more open to new experiences than cats, but if you love a cat who has an adventurous spirit, get her involved, too!”
#4

Look At That Contented Smile And Those Lovely Eyes

Look At That Contented Smile And Those Lovely Eyes

dog_rates Report

29points
POST
nae nae <3
nae nae <3
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

sure i can be bob anything for meatball ✨

2
2points
reply
#5

Hildegard's First Snow Experience Went Well

Hildegard's First Snow Experience Went Well

artBran Report

28points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
37 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i can't decide if that cat is really excited and happy or about to claw its owner's eyes out

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

He Saw Me Wearing A Hat For The First Time

He Saw Me Wearing A Hat For The First Time

izakabala Report

26points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

hats can be very scary you must first slowly introduce the hat to him

1
1point
reply
View more comments

We were also curious if there’s any way to predict whether our animals will enjoy having new experiences, or if we just have to take them out and see for ourselves. “Exposure is key,” Maggie noted. “A pet who is used to experiencing new and different things will likely be more adaptable than one who spends his or her whole life at home and is suddenly taken to the ski slopes,” she explained. “If your pet hasn't had many new experiences, start small. Try a different park or visit a swimming spot. Then, expand from there. Just like people, all pets have different thresholds for what's comfy and what isn't. Honor your pet's. Try lots of different things, and don't force your pet to do something uncomfortable.”
#7

Rhodie's First Time Seeing Snow

Rhodie's First Time Seeing Snow

malpup Report

26points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

THIS IS WAY TOO MUCH ADORABLENESS FOR ONE PERSON

4
4points
reply
#8

Two Brothers 5 Months Apart. They're Meeting For The First Time

Two Brothers 5 Months Apart. They're Meeting For The First Time

Mohawk_Mike Report

26points
POST
Mitchell
Mitchell
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Spay that poor mother!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

When My Dog Ravioli Saw His Puppies For The First Time

When My Dog Ravioli Saw His Puppies For The First Time

figuringout25 Report

26points
POST
View more comments

And as for how we can ensure that our pets are comfortable and not overwhelmed when provided new experiences, Maggie recommends that pet owners keep a close eye on their little ones. “If she seems timid, give her time and encouragement. If she seems scared, stop. I've seen too many people force their pet to do something that was frightening only to have it backfire,” she told Bored Panda. “Start small and build. Go slowly. Give your pet tons of praise (and treats help, too!).”
#10

My German Shepherd Experienced Snow For The First Time

My German Shepherd Experienced Snow For The First Time

Supersam1492 Report

26points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

RIP Capybara: died from exposure to deadly levels of cuteness

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Gary Was Pretty Excited About Reaching His First Ever Summit

Gary Was Pretty Excited About Reaching His First Ever Summit

vpdots Report

26points
POST
#12

Peat Experienced Catnip For The Very First Time And Transformed Into The Stoner Meme Guy For 20 Minutes

Peat Experienced Catnip For The Very First Time And Transformed Into The Stoner Meme Guy For 20 Minutes

dharma_36 Report

26points
POST
Kise Miarse
Kise Miarse
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Peat can hear colors and taste the universe.

0
0points
reply

“New experiences are so good for people and pets,” Maggie added. “In humans, experiencing new things can improve our memories, our mood, and even the neural pathways in our brains. It makes sense that new experiences would do the same for our pets! Get out there and try something new; you'll both benefit!”

If you’d like to learn more about Maggie or gain tips on how to give your pets the best life, be sure to visit her blog Oh My Dog right here.
#13

Mimi Tried Lime For The First Time

Mimi Tried Lime For The First Time

jmmfmlmf Report

25points
POST
Kye
Kye
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Citrus is poisonous for dogs=(

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

My Dog Saw Me In The Bathtub For The First Time. She Was So Worried That She Had To Call The Backup. Cat Was Not Impressed Too

My Dog Saw Me In The Bathtub For The First Time. She Was So Worried That She Had To Call The Backup. Cat Was Not Impressed Too

DontWorryImMedicated Report

25points
POST
Aran Lindvail2
Aran Lindvail2
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My cat regularly tries to save me from the Most Evil Water by screaming at me in the bathroom.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Timber Got To Ride In The Front Seat Of My Truck For The First Time. When Asked If He Liked The Air Conditioner, This Was His Reply

Timber Got To Ride In The Front Seat Of My Truck For The First Time. When Asked If He Liked The Air Conditioner, This Was His Reply

OneTrueHutch Report

25points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s the MEME DOGE!

2
2points
reply

We also reached out to Dog Behaviorist and Dog Expert Witness Nick Jones, MA, to hear his thoughts on why we’re so excited to capture out pets’ firsts. “The bond an owner has with their dog is usually deep and long lasting, and to experience the world through the life and senses of a dog is a wonderful thing,” Nick told Bored Panda. “Who can resist laughing as a dog bobs up and down as it runs in long grass or charges through fresh snow fall or roots around in crisp leaves on the ground? Dogs are normally easy to read and especially when they are curious and excited by a new experience and witnessing this brings great joy to the owner.”
#16

My Pomeranian's First Snow

My Pomeranian's First Snow

difuk Report

25points
POST
Kise Miarse
Kise Miarse
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is much more enthusiasm than my pom had for snow lol

0
0points
reply
#17

My Puppy's First Time At The Beach. He Couldn't Stop Smiling

My Puppy's First Time At The Beach. He Couldn't Stop Smiling

Nevada_Mountains Report

24points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HIS LITTLE PAW PRINTS I CAN'T

3
3points
reply
#18

First Bath

First Bath

jappyjappyhoyhoy Report

24points
POST
Aran Lindvail2
Aran Lindvail2
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That poor thing. Bathing cats is unnecessary except for medical reasons. And this "breed" has a horribly deformed skull. It's gonna have trouble breathing and teeth problems a lot.

4
4points
reply
View more comments

Nick also assures dog owners that their furry friends can handle taking on new tasks and activities. “Provided that a dog has plenty of positive life experiences and a good degree of exposure to the world from a young age, it can cope with most new experiences without a hitch. And a well-balanced dog is able to have a new experience without concern for its welfare and reaction,” he explained. “Provided we are not overwhelming a dog and that the owner feels the dog can cope, then most life experiences can be provided to a dog without concern.”
#19

Our Kittens Were Outside For The First Time. Never Seen Them This Happy Before

Our Kittens Were Outside For The First Time. Never Seen Them This Happy Before

Frewiee Report

23points
POST
Moose
Moose
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was the gravity off? These cats seem to be levitating.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

My Indoor Cat's First Time Experiencing Heights, And He Instantly Regretted It

My Indoor Cat's First Time Experiencing Heights, And He Instantly Regretted It

supercj926 Report

23points
POST
#21

First Time Being Carried In The Arms After The Rescue

First Time Being Carried In The Arms After The Rescue

MakeItRain654 Report

22points
POST

“Most owners will already know the nature of their dog and how adventurous or otherwise the dog is,” Nick went on to note. “This basic understanding of the dog's character and ability to accept new experiences should be the measure to apply before carrying out a new experience where you might think twice in the sense that it may overwhelm the dog. Most dogs embrace life and all the variety it brings, so with a little preparation and planning, by all means take your dog to the beach or out in the snow and enjoy the experience.”
#22

He Heard Me Sneeze For The First Time

He Heard Me Sneeze For The First Time

Cereal-Grapist Report

21points
POST
#23

When Mom And Dad Take You To The Dog Park For The First Time

When Mom And Dad Take You To The Dog Park For The First Time

bakedbykate Report

21points
POST
#24

First Time Playing In The Snow

First Time Playing In The Snow

NDB05_ Report

21points
POST
We_Are_Watching_You
We_Are_Watching_You
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom

0
0points
reply

And when it comes to how to introduce a new experience to your pet, Nick says it’s important to have a feel for what your dog can cope with and to consider that before making any big leaps. “Think of the experience you'd like to expose your dog to as a number of chain links that start with the first link and end with the last one,” Nick told Bored Panda. “Be sure to move forward one link at a time and to build on the last positive experience that you had with the dog. You're building until you are at the last link and the process is complete, and [ensure] that your dog is enjoying the process as you go.”
#25

My Labrador Puppy Chased A Ball For The First Time

My Labrador Puppy Chased A Ball For The First Time

CraftyGoblinSurfing Report

21points
POST
#26

Waffle's First Snow

Waffle's First Snow

savagepirate Report

20points
POST
#27

We Adopted This Cute Boy, And For The Past Couple Of Weeks, He Has Been Super Shy. Today For The First Time, He Plopped In My Lap And Did This

We Adopted This Cute Boy, And For The Past Couple Of Weeks, He Has Been Super Shy. Today For The First Time, He Plopped In My Lap And Did This

SAMxxxFISHER Report

20points
POST
Moose
Moose
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What the ...?! 😄

0
0points
reply

“Dogs are able to cope with a wide range of experiences in life. Most pet dogs will enjoy a relatively relaxed lifestyle, but we know that dogs can be trained to sniff out cancer cells, to jump out of planes attached to a parachuter in the military, to guide blind people or to hunt for game,” Nick noted. “This adaptability makes dogs the perfect companions for people in the modern age, but for any dog to achieve anything like this level of achievement, it will need a progressive socialization and training program, combined with a balanced leadership style to bring the best out of the dog.”

If you’d like to learn more about Nick and his approach as a Dog Behaviorist and Dog Expert Witness, be sure to visit his website right here.
#28

First Night At Home After Being Adopted

First Night At Home After Being Adopted

PixelatedStitch Report

20points
POST
#29

She Found A Way To Get Under The House And Out For The First Time

She Found A Way To Get Under The House And Out For The First Time

Joy Thavat Report

20points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pre-decorated for Halloween.

0
0points
reply

I feel like I already follow my dog around with a camera constantly because I find everything she does to be adorable, but I’ll definitely be on the lookout for any new experiences she has from here on out. There’s something beautiful about seeing the genuine reactions our pets have to trying new things, so I hope you pandas have enjoyed viewing these precious photos for the first time. Keep upvoting the pics that warm your heart, and then if you’re in the mood for even more adorable animal photos, you can find Bored Panda's last article featuring pet first times right here or an article featuring pets looking lovingly at their owners right here
#30

First Nail Trimming Session

First Nail Trimming Session

CatdoctorU Report

20points
POST
Kise Miarse
Kise Miarse
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What are you doing?! (Looks around for help) They're taking my weapons!

0
0points
reply
#31

My Dog Fell Asleep In My Arms For The First Time

My Dog Fell Asleep In My Arms For The First Time

RedLonelyWolf Report

20points
POST
#32

First Snow

First Snow

SuavesLomitos Report

20points
POST
Moose
Moose
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is he having fun? Hard to tell...

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

The Way My Cat Looked At My New Boyfriend When She First Met Him

The Way My Cat Looked At My New Boyfriend When She First Met Him

spara07 Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#34

I Introduced Charlie To The Bubbles

I Introduced Charlie To The Bubbles

Puppyl0v3 Report

20points
POST
#35

Oliver Is Unsure Of What To Do With His First Time Under The Christmas Tree

Oliver Is Unsure Of What To Do With His First Time Under The Christmas Tree

robot757 Report

19points
POST
Kise Miarse
Kise Miarse
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HE HAS WITNESSED THE GLORY OF THE UNIVERSE

0
0points
reply
#36

Bear's First Time In The Mountains, And Needless To Say, He's In Heaven

Bear's First Time In The Mountains, And Needless To Say, He's In Heaven

Cusackjeff Report

19points
POST
#37

Bailey's First Time On A Moving Escalator

Bailey's First Time On A Moving Escalator

MerakiSphere Report

19points
POST
#38

Their First Taste Of Peach. My Fingers Were Not Safe

Their First Taste Of Peach. My Fingers Were Not Safe

abutler95 Report

19points
POST
Sivi
Sivi
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know that feel with fingers not safe when a rabbits favorites are given. Mine is nuts about banana.

0
0points
reply
#39

She Experienced Rain For The First Time

She Experienced Rain For The First Time

JereJereDaze Report

19points
POST
#40

My Dog Saw A Grasshopper For The First Time

My Dog Saw A Grasshopper For The First Time

heruka108 Report

19points
POST
#41

Luna Was Very Excited To Explore The Outside For The First Time

Luna Was Very Excited To Explore The Outside For The First Time

kinzygrace Report

18points
POST
Kise Miarse
Kise Miarse
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh the joy and the terror!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#42

His First Leaf Pile

His First Leaf Pile

Rabidschnautzu Report

18points
POST
#43

My Calico Had Her First Litter Of Five Babies. She Absolutely Loves Them

My Calico Had Her First Litter Of Five Babies. She Absolutely Loves Them

Catcrazyfwm Report

18points
POST
Mitchell
Mitchell
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please make it her last litter and spay her.

1
1point
reply
#44

First Bath. After That, Sadie Was Never Quite The Same

First Bath. After That, Sadie Was Never Quite The Same

VanNostrand_MD Report

18points
POST
#45

Rudy Went For A Swim For The Very First Time

Rudy Went For A Swim For The Very First Time

poringowns Report

18points
POST
#46

First Time On A Tractor

First Time On A Tractor

iphonex3 Report

18points
POST
#47

First Attempt At Eating From A Dish Instead Of A Bottle

First Attempt At Eating From A Dish Instead Of A Bottle

kbpig Report

18points
POST
#48

Say Hi To Baksik. It's His First Day On The Beach

Say Hi To Baksik. It's His First Day On The Beach

Buzu1313 Report

18points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

hello baksik you are adorable

1
1point
reply
#49

This Was The First Time My Kitten Watched Our Christmas Tree Light Up

This Was The First Time My Kitten Watched Our Christmas Tree Light Up

TechnoTyrannosaurus Report

18points
POST
#50

Today Is My Kitten's First Birthday. My Mum Got This Painting Of Him, And He Was Very Surprised

Today Is My Kitten's First Birthday. My Mum Got This Painting Of Him, And He Was Very Surprised

tommeetucker Report

18points
POST
#51

First Bath. Cat Rolled Around In Something Unknown And Paid For It

First Bath. Cat Rolled Around In Something Unknown And Paid For It

MixedBerryAllen Report

18points
POST
#52

Sisters Meeting For The First Time Since Adoption. My Baby Girl On The Right

Sisters Meeting For The First Time Since Adoption. My Baby Girl On The Right

matinny Report

17points
POST
#53

The First Time My Little Guy Got Groomed

The First Time My Little Guy Got Groomed

justy805 Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#54

My Kitty Saw Me In The Tub For The First Time And Was Very Concerned That I Was In The Water

My Kitty Saw Me In The Tub For The First Time And Was Very Concerned That I Was In The Water

TrCastle7 Report

17points
POST
#55

My Kitten Saw The Neighbor's Cat For The First Time

My Kitten Saw The Neighbor's Cat For The First Time

5CZ Report

17points
POST
#56

My Dog Oakley After His First Hike

My Dog Oakley After His First Hike

jakjnj Report

17points
POST
#57

Rowdy's First Trip To The Pet Store

Rowdy's First Trip To The Pet Store

Brick_in_the_dbol Report

17points
POST
#58

Waffle Celebrated His First Hannukah

Waffle Celebrated His First Hannukah

mr_bigbluntz Report

17points
POST
#59

Her First Shower. Before vs. After

Her First Shower. Before vs. After

AliTheCabbage Report

17points
POST
#60

Nugget's First Snow. Poor Little Guy Couldn't Walk Through The Snow. He Had To Hop Like A Bunny

Nugget's First Snow. Poor Little Guy Couldn't Walk Through The Snow. He Had To Hop Like A Bunny

lizpeterson44 Report

17points
POST
#61

My New Kitten's First Encounter With The Big Ball Of Flame In The Sky

My New Kitten's First Encounter With The Big Ball Of Flame In The Sky

Sava333 Report

17points
POST
Daria
Daria
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Excellent photo 👍

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#62

Kanga Had His First Swimming Lesson Today. He Definitely Wasn't Nervous

Kanga Had His First Swimming Lesson Today. He Definitely Wasn't Nervous

TheKrs1 Report

17points
POST
Sivi
Sivi
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

so much mixed emotion in the eyes XD

1
1point
reply
#63

Anubis Got His First Pair Of Shoes Today

Anubis Got His First Pair Of Shoes Today

Athena25526 Report

17points
POST
Kise Miarse
Kise Miarse
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That face says "Seriously, Mom?!"

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#64

My Mom Took Our Cat To The Vet For The First Time Last Week. She Was Not A Fan

My Mom Took Our Cat To The Vet For The First Time Last Week. She Was Not A Fan

imoverthese Report

17points
POST
#65

First Time Outside

First Time Outside

HighFlyerMN Report