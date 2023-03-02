Down below, we’ve gathered photos of the most adorable first times pets have experienced new things, and I’ll warn you right now: they just might melt your heart. From playing in fresh snow to trying delicious foods, this list is full of precious pet moments. Keep reading to also find interviews with Maggie Marton, of Oh My Dog blog , and Dog Behaviorist Nick Jones, MA , and be sure to upvote the reactions you’re glad were captured on camera.

Parents love documenting their babies' firsts: their first bath, their first word, the first time they eat ice cream, the first time they ride a bike and more. But as you’ll soon find out, pet parents are no exception. Because even their fluffy, furry, scaly and feathery little ones deserve to be celebrated for trying something new.

#1 Nimbus Met Our Dog For The First Time. This Is Her Being Intimidating

To gain more insight on this topic, we reached out to Maggie Marton, the woman behind Oh My Dog, and she was kind enough to have a chat with us. First, we asked Maggie why she thinks pet owners are so eager to capture all of our beloved animals’ first times. “New experiences create new memories! It's so fun to witness the joy, excitement, even trepidation--as long as it doesn't turn to fear--of a new experience. Capturing it allows you to relive it over and over again,” she told Bored Panda. “Plus, new experiences give pet owners really fun stories to share of their beloved pets. For me, I love telling (and retelling!) the story of the first time we took our cat, Newt, outside on a long leash,” Maggie shared. “It's such an adorable, fun memory for us, and I always break out the pics to show as I tell!”

#2 Puppy Met His First Box Turtle

#3 Clara's First Trip To The Backyard. I Think She Liked It

We also asked Maggie if our pets understand what’s going on when they do something for the first time. “Yes! And it's so important, especially as our pets age, to continue to expose them to new experiences,” she told Bored Panda. “They know and react to novelty just like we do.” “They might feel excited or nervous or confused, depending on their lived experiences so far; for instance, a dog who loves to swim in a pool might be confused about going to the beach, but that same dog also might be more confident to test those waters than a dog who has never been swimming before,” Maggie went on to explain. “Dogs have a reputation for being more open to new experiences than cats, but if you love a cat who has an adventurous spirit, get her involved, too!”

#4 Look At That Contented Smile And Those Lovely Eyes

#5 Hildegard's First Snow Experience Went Well

#6 He Saw Me Wearing A Hat For The First Time

We were also curious if there’s any way to predict whether our animals will enjoy having new experiences, or if we just have to take them out and see for ourselves. “Exposure is key,” Maggie noted. “A pet who is used to experiencing new and different things will likely be more adaptable than one who spends his or her whole life at home and is suddenly taken to the ski slopes,” she explained. “If your pet hasn't had many new experiences, start small. Try a different park or visit a swimming spot. Then, expand from there. Just like people, all pets have different thresholds for what's comfy and what isn't. Honor your pet's. Try lots of different things, and don't force your pet to do something uncomfortable.”

#7 Rhodie's First Time Seeing Snow

#8 Two Brothers 5 Months Apart. They're Meeting For The First Time

#9 When My Dog Ravioli Saw His Puppies For The First Time

And as for how we can ensure that our pets are comfortable and not overwhelmed when provided new experiences, Maggie recommends that pet owners keep a close eye on their little ones. “If she seems timid, give her time and encouragement. If she seems scared, stop. I've seen too many people force their pet to do something that was frightening only to have it backfire,” she told Bored Panda. “Start small and build. Go slowly. Give your pet tons of praise (and treats help, too!).”

#10 My German Shepherd Experienced Snow For The First Time

#11 Gary Was Pretty Excited About Reaching His First Ever Summit

#12 Peat Experienced Catnip For The Very First Time And Transformed Into The Stoner Meme Guy For 20 Minutes

“New experiences are so good for people and pets,” Maggie added. “In humans, experiencing new things can improve our memories, our mood, and even the neural pathways in our brains. It makes sense that new experiences would do the same for our pets! Get out there and try something new; you'll both benefit!” If you’d like to learn more about Maggie or gain tips on how to give your pets the best life, be sure to visit her blog Oh My Dog right here.

#13 Mimi Tried Lime For The First Time

#14 My Dog Saw Me In The Bathtub For The First Time. She Was So Worried That She Had To Call The Backup. Cat Was Not Impressed Too

#15 Timber Got To Ride In The Front Seat Of My Truck For The First Time. When Asked If He Liked The Air Conditioner, This Was His Reply

We also reached out to Dog Behaviorist and Dog Expert Witness Nick Jones, MA, to hear his thoughts on why we’re so excited to capture out pets’ firsts. “The bond an owner has with their dog is usually deep and long lasting, and to experience the world through the life and senses of a dog is a wonderful thing,” Nick told Bored Panda. “Who can resist laughing as a dog bobs up and down as it runs in long grass or charges through fresh snow fall or roots around in crisp leaves on the ground? Dogs are normally easy to read and especially when they are curious and excited by a new experience and witnessing this brings great joy to the owner.”

#16 My Pomeranian's First Snow

#17 My Puppy's First Time At The Beach. He Couldn't Stop Smiling

#18 First Bath

Nick also assures dog owners that their furry friends can handle taking on new tasks and activities. “Provided that a dog has plenty of positive life experiences and a good degree of exposure to the world from a young age, it can cope with most new experiences without a hitch. And a well-balanced dog is able to have a new experience without concern for its welfare and reaction,” he explained. “Provided we are not overwhelming a dog and that the owner feels the dog can cope, then most life experiences can be provided to a dog without concern.”

#19 Our Kittens Were Outside For The First Time. Never Seen Them This Happy Before

#20 My Indoor Cat's First Time Experiencing Heights, And He Instantly Regretted It

#21 First Time Being Carried In The Arms After The Rescue

“Most owners will already know the nature of their dog and how adventurous or otherwise the dog is,” Nick went on to note. “This basic understanding of the dog's character and ability to accept new experiences should be the measure to apply before carrying out a new experience where you might think twice in the sense that it may overwhelm the dog. Most dogs embrace life and all the variety it brings, so with a little preparation and planning, by all means take your dog to the beach or out in the snow and enjoy the experience.”

#22 He Heard Me Sneeze For The First Time

#23 When Mom And Dad Take You To The Dog Park For The First Time

#24 First Time Playing In The Snow

And when it comes to how to introduce a new experience to your pet, Nick says it’s important to have a feel for what your dog can cope with and to consider that before making any big leaps. “Think of the experience you'd like to expose your dog to as a number of chain links that start with the first link and end with the last one,” Nick told Bored Panda. “Be sure to move forward one link at a time and to build on the last positive experience that you had with the dog. You're building until you are at the last link and the process is complete, and [ensure] that your dog is enjoying the process as you go.”

#25 My Labrador Puppy Chased A Ball For The First Time

#26 Waffle's First Snow

#27 We Adopted This Cute Boy, And For The Past Couple Of Weeks, He Has Been Super Shy. Today For The First Time, He Plopped In My Lap And Did This

“Dogs are able to cope with a wide range of experiences in life. Most pet dogs will enjoy a relatively relaxed lifestyle, but we know that dogs can be trained to sniff out cancer cells, to jump out of planes attached to a parachuter in the military, to guide blind people or to hunt for game,” Nick noted. “This adaptability makes dogs the perfect companions for people in the modern age, but for any dog to achieve anything like this level of achievement, it will need a progressive socialization and training program, combined with a balanced leadership style to bring the best out of the dog.” If you’d like to learn more about Nick and his approach as a Dog Behaviorist and Dog Expert Witness, be sure to visit his website right here.

#28 First Night At Home After Being Adopted

#29 She Found A Way To Get Under The House And Out For The First Time

I feel like I already follow my dog around with a camera constantly because I find everything she does to be adorable, but I’ll definitely be on the lookout for any new experiences she has from here on out. There’s something beautiful about seeing the genuine reactions our pets have to trying new things, so I hope you pandas have enjoyed viewing these precious photos for the first time. Keep upvoting the pics that warm your heart, and then if you’re in the mood for even more adorable animal photos, you can find Bored Panda's last article featuring pet first times right here or an article featuring pets looking lovingly at their owners right here.

#30 First Nail Trimming Session

#31 My Dog Fell Asleep In My Arms For The First Time

#32 First Snow

#33 The Way My Cat Looked At My New Boyfriend When She First Met Him

#34 I Introduced Charlie To The Bubbles

#35 Oliver Is Unsure Of What To Do With His First Time Under The Christmas Tree

#36 Bear's First Time In The Mountains, And Needless To Say, He's In Heaven

#37 Bailey's First Time On A Moving Escalator

#38 Their First Taste Of Peach. My Fingers Were Not Safe

#39 She Experienced Rain For The First Time

#40 My Dog Saw A Grasshopper For The First Time

#41 Luna Was Very Excited To Explore The Outside For The First Time

#42 His First Leaf Pile

#43 My Calico Had Her First Litter Of Five Babies. She Absolutely Loves Them

#44 First Bath. After That, Sadie Was Never Quite The Same

#45 Rudy Went For A Swim For The Very First Time

#46 First Time On A Tractor

#47 First Attempt At Eating From A Dish Instead Of A Bottle

#48 Say Hi To Baksik. It's His First Day On The Beach

#49 This Was The First Time My Kitten Watched Our Christmas Tree Light Up

#50 Today Is My Kitten's First Birthday. My Mum Got This Painting Of Him, And He Was Very Surprised

#51 First Bath. Cat Rolled Around In Something Unknown And Paid For It

#52 Sisters Meeting For The First Time Since Adoption. My Baby Girl On The Right

#53 The First Time My Little Guy Got Groomed

#54 My Kitty Saw Me In The Tub For The First Time And Was Very Concerned That I Was In The Water

#55 My Kitten Saw The Neighbor's Cat For The First Time

#56 My Dog Oakley After His First Hike

#57 Rowdy's First Trip To The Pet Store

#58 Waffle Celebrated His First Hannukah

#59 Her First Shower. Before vs. After

#60 Nugget's First Snow. Poor Little Guy Couldn't Walk Through The Snow. He Had To Hop Like A Bunny

#61 My New Kitten's First Encounter With The Big Ball Of Flame In The Sky

#62 Kanga Had His First Swimming Lesson Today. He Definitely Wasn't Nervous

#63 Anubis Got His First Pair Of Shoes Today

#64 My Mom Took Our Cat To The Vet For The First Time Last Week. She Was Not A Fan