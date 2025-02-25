ADVERTISEMENT

Hello, I’m Pooja, the heart and soul behind Pooja Photography, where portraits become lifelong treasures. Based in San Ramon, CA, I serve families, professionals, and dreamers across the vibrant Bay Area who know the profound value of preserving their most cherished memories.

In my photo studio, I come across so many pets, and their attitudes are so fun and unique. Each one tells a story with its fun personality and even funnier expressions.

More info: poojaphotography.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com

#1

Every Bite You Take... I'll Be Watching You

Pooja Photography
    #2

    Did You Say Catnip?

    Pooja Photography
    #3

    Whatever!

    Pooja Photography
    #4

    Up To No Good!

    Pooja Photography
    #5

    Dobbie Is Actually A Dog! Mystery Solved

    Pooja Photography
    #6

    Dobbie Is Free

    Pooja Photography
    #7

    Mine!

    Pooja Photography
    #8

    Idle Hands Are Are Butt Scratches!

    Pooja Photography
    #9

    I Am Up To No Mischief!

    Pooja Photography
    #10

    I Am A Real Gentleman!

    Pooja Photography
