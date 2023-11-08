ADVERTISEMENT

There are lots of things about our pets that we often wish we could just ask them, especially about their behavior. That’s why, you’ll be relieved to hear that dog ears can be a huge help in figuring out how your pet is doing.

When it comes to dogs, their ears and posture can give us a lot of clues about how they are feeling. However, it’s also good to remember that a dog’s ears are just a part of the picture.

If you want to get an insight into how your dog is feeling, you’ll need to think about their body language as a whole and take other things such as the situation, their health, and age into account.

We’ll zoom in on the ears as an indicator of how your dog is feeling and answer questions such as:

Why do dogs put their ears back when angry?

Why does my dog wag his tail when he sees me?

Why does my dog put his ears back when I yell at him?

How do you tell your dog you love them?

Disclaimer: Please refer to the information in this article as a guide only as every dog is different. If you think that there could be something wrong with your pet, contact your veterinarian or dog behaviorist.

Let’s now take a look at some common reasons why dogs put their ears back. As we already mentioned, it’s best to consider other things besides ear position when thinking about how a dog may be feeling.

The dog is stressed

Dogs use their ears to express a variety of feelings. A dog who is stressed may put their ears back in addition to other signs such as:

Having a ‘tucked-up’ or hunched position.

Avoiding any type of eye or physical contact.

Having a low tail.

If you suspect that your dog is stressed, consider what you can do to help them such as removing the stressor, taking them to a calmer location, or consulting your vet.

If the stressed dog doesn’t belong to you, then it’s best to keep your distance.

The dog is afraid

Dogs can be afraid due to a variety of reasons and situations and may have flattened ears in addition to other signs such as:

Showing their teeth.

Vocalization such as growling or barking.

An aggressive stance.

In some situations, fear in dogs is pretty common, such as when taking them to visit a veterinarian. Try to reassure them by talking to them and petting them if you think it could help.

If you spot a dog who has fearful or aggressive body language but does not belong to you, it’s best to exercise caution. A scared dog can start to become aggressive.

The dog is happy and relaxed

Just like us humans, when your dog is in a good mood they will show it by relaxing their body. If your dog has floppy ears and seems pretty calm in general, then this is most likely a good sign.

Other signs that your dog is happy can include (source):

Even weight distribution.

Soft eyes.

Flat fur-coat.

Wagging tail.

If you try to interact with them when they’re in this mood, they won’t likely object. Always check with the owner of the animal before approaching or interacting with them though, just to be safe.

According to the American Kennel Club, your dog’s eyes and mouth can also help you figure out how your dog is feeling.

As we mentioned earlier, you’ll need to take a few things into account if you want to know how your pet is feeling.

The dog needs veterinary attention

Dog body language can help tell pet parents that their furry friend might need to go to the vet.

If your dog is holding their ears back and has some other symptoms or behavioral changes, it’s best to take them to a vet for a check. Examples of other things to look out for include:

Vomiting.

Diarrhea.

Decreased activity levels.

Changes in eating, drinking, urination, or defecation habits.

Swelling.

Limping or abnormal movement.

Panting excessively for no reason or breathing abnormally.

A dog who has their ears pulled back is unlikely to have an ear-related problem such as an ear infection. It’s always best to get your pet checked as soon as you notice something abnormal with their health or behavior.

Frequently Asked Questions

Let’s now take a look at some frequently asked questions around the topic of reasons why dogs pull their ears back. If you want to know more about how to determine what your dog is thinking, it’s best to consult your veterinarian or a certified dog behavior specialist.

Why do dogs put their ears back when angry?

Ears that are pinned back as a sign of aggression or anger are thought to be a way for a dog to protect their ears in the case of a fight. Since erect ears are more susceptible to damage from the bite of another dog, a dog may put their ears back to help protect themselves and lessen the chances of them getting damaged from a bite.

Of course, this may appear slightly different in breeds with different ears, like German shepherds or Shar-Peis.

Why does my dog wag his tail when he sees me?

If your dog is relaxed and happy to see you, then it’s likely they will wag their tail when they look at you or when you arrive home. A wagging tail always gives us pet parents a nice feeling and is a welcomed part of canine body language.

Why does my dog put his ears back when I yell at him?

If your dog puts his ears back when you tell at him, it’s unlikely to be for a good reason. Shouting or raising your voice at your dog can frighten them or make them feel threatened.

If you want to punish your dog, it’s never a good idea to make them feel scared or threatened. This is because it’s not likely to have a positive effect by teaching them not to do a specific behavior, and actually can make the problem worse.

How do you tell your dog you love them?

The bond between humans and other animals is a special one. If you want to tell your dog you love them you might want to try:

Giving them a pet, scratch, or rub in their favorite place.

Giving them a new toy.

Taking them on their favorite walk.

Playing with them.

Giving them a healthy snack (not too often though).

The best way to tell your dog you love them, aside from giving them all the care and attention they need, is by doing as many of their favorite things as possible and doing all you can to keep them healthy and happy.

Conclusion

Dogs use their ears to communicate a variety of thoughts, behaviors, and emotions. We hope you’ve enjoyed reading this article about what a dog is trying to tell you when they flatten their ears or have pulled-back ears.